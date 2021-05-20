Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Canadian Solar reports jump in shipments as manufacturing segment slumps to loss

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Canadian Solar reports jump in shipments as manufacturing segment slumps to loss

News

RWE teams up with Facebook for 150MW of US solar

News

DEWA powers up Dubai’s first green hydrogen plant using power from solar mega-project

News

EDF, Cero Generation acquire French agroPV developer with 2.4GW solar portfolio

News

Listed solar tracker companies bearing the brunt of costs that show little sign of abating

Editors' Blog, Features

J-Power takes 10% stake in Australian renewables developer Genex

News

Meyer Burger opens first new solar module production line in Germany

News

VIDEO: European solar driving an economic revival

News

UL expands solar offerings with acquisition of software firm Clear Sky Analytics

News

Adani Green Energy to buy SB Energy’s 5GW solar and wind portfolio

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
One of Canadian Solar’s completed projects in the US. Image: Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar has reported a jump in shipments and revenue, meeting the top end of its guidance, but warned of a challenging quarter for its manufacturing division after it slumped to a loss.  

Reporting its Q1 2021 results today, ‘Solar Module Super League’ member Canadian Solar revealed module shipments to have reached 3.1GW in the quarter, up 42% year-on-year and 5% sequentially, as well as falling in line with guidance it offered at the start of the year.

Total revenue and group margin both came in towards the top end of its guidance, reaching US$1.1 billion and 17.9% respectively.

At the start of the financial year, Canadian Solar guided for shipments to be in the 18GW – 20GW range and for project sales to fall between 1.8GW – 2.3GW, a substantial increase on the 11.3GW and 1.4GW figures respectively recorded in 2020. The manufacturer has reiterated that guidance for the year in spite of headwinds including spiking polysilicon prices.

However Yan Zhuang, president of Canadian Solar’s manufacturing arm CSI Solar, spoke of a “challenging” quarter for the division, beset by rising raw material and transportation costs. Polysilicon prices have continued to rise, trebling over the course of the last year, and Zhuang said the firm had increased module prices by a “near double digit percentage” relative to prices in Q4 2020 in order to partially offset those costs.

CSI Solar actually reported a loss for the reporting period of US$52.7 million, a significant swing from the US$84 million profit reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

More detail on CSI Solar’s performance and strategy moving forward in relation to raw material price increases can be found via PV Tech Premium here.

Nevertheless, Canadian Solar chief executive Shawn Qu said the IPO of CSI Solar remains on track, with the company having submitted its listing application materials to authorities in China.

The company also revealed it expects to make its first shipment of heterojunction modules in Q3 2021, having started production at a 250MW pilot line during the first quarter.

Meanwhile the company has also introduced full-year guidance for battery storage shipments of 810 – 860MWh.

Canadian Solar is guiding for Q2 2021 module shipments to fall in the 3.5GW – 3.7GW range, including around 80MW of modules shipped internally to projects the company is developing.

As well as a solar project pipeline of around 20GW, Canadian Solar also noted that its battery storage project development pipeline had nearly doubled to 17GWh, with 1.2GWh of projects currently under construction. Earlier this month Canadian Solar confirmed that it had acquired a stake in and signed a strategic partnership with UK-based energy storage firm Habitat Energy to build its capabilities in the area.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
canadian solar, energy storage, manufacturing, project pipeline, recurrent energy

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

VIDEO: European solar driving an economic revival

May 19, 2021
In this exclusive video from Solar Media's Large Scale Solar Europe conference, we discuss solar PV's starring role in Europe's post-COVID 19 economic rival and the continent's plans to scale up deployment.

Daqo New Energy revenues inch up as surging polysilicon ASPs expected for next quarter

May 18, 2021
Major polysilicon provider Daqo New Energy has reported a rise in revenues as average selling prices (ASPs) inched upward in the opening quarter, however the firm’s ASPs could effectively double in Q2.

JinkoSolar replaces CFO ahead of STAR listing

May 18, 2021
Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member JinkoSolar has named Mengmeng (Pan) Li as the company’s new chief financial officer, replacing Haiyun Cao effective immediately.

PODCAST: The renewables materials crisis deepens, exclusive Honeywell interview

May 17, 2021
The Solar Media podcast is back for another episode, and Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe explores the deepening materials crisis impacting upstream solar manufacturing, through from modules to trackers.

Spain could deploy 3.5GW of additional self-consumption PV thanks to new grants

May 17, 2021
New Spanish government grants to support the deployment of self-consumption solar projects could result in 3.5GW of additional capacity, trade association UNEF has suggested.

Canadian Solar invests in battery storage software company Habitat Energy

May 14, 2021
Renewable energy company and Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member Canadian Solar has invested in UK-based battery storage software company Habitat Energy.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

DEWA powers up Dubai’s first green hydrogen plant using power from solar mega-project

News

EDF, Cero Generation acquire French agroPV developer with 2.4GW solar portfolio

News

Listed solar tracker companies bearing the brunt of costs that show little sign of abating

Editors' Blog, Features

J-Power takes 10% stake in Australian renewables developer Genex

News

Meyer Burger opens first new solar module production line in Germany

News

VIDEO: European solar driving an economic revival

News

Upcoming Events

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Global PV Module Supply: Materials Sourcing, Traceability & Company Rankings

Upcoming Webinars
June 3, 2021

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021