Canadian solar secures 4GWp of solar module deals

Speaking on Canadian Solar’s technology, CEO and chairman of Canadian Solar Shawn Qu said its bifacial tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module had received “overwhelmingly positive market response as it gives project developers, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) customers and investors the secure and long-term module supply they have been looking for”.

“Canadian Solar is one of the few companies capable providing a fully integrated, self-developed and self-manufactured PV module and energy storage system solutions for residential, commercial and utility scale applications. This gives us a significant competitive advantage over many single component offerings in the market,” Qu added.

Prior to the latest contracts, Canadian Solar also signed a 7GW module supply agreement with EDF Renewables North America, shipping 7GW of its N-Type TOPCon modules to EDF from the manufacturer’s new factory in Mesquite, Texas. The facility will produce 5GW of modules annually at full capacity, with operations expected to begin near the end of 2023. The deal will run between 2024 and 2030.