Canadian solar secures 4GWp of solar module deals

Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member Canadian Solar has secured 4GWp of solar module contracts during the RE+ event in Las Vegas.
Canadian Solar said the modules will be produced by its upcoming manufacturing plant in Texas and the expanded Thailand module assembly plant. PV Tech has reached out to Canadian Solar for more details of the contracts.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Speaking on Canadian Solar’s technology, CEO and chairman of Canadian Solar Shawn Qu said its bifacial tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module had received “overwhelmingly positive market response as it gives project developers, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) customers and investors the secure and long-term module supply they have been looking for”.
“Canadian Solar is one of the few companies capable providing a fully integrated, self-developed and self-manufactured PV module and energy storage system solutions for residential, commercial and utility scale applications. This gives us a significant competitive advantage over many single component offerings in the market,” Qu added.
Prior to the latest contracts, Canadian Solar also signed a 7GW module supply agreement with EDF Renewables North America, shipping 7GW of its N-Type TOPCon modules to EDF from the manufacturer’s new factory in Mesquite, Texas. The facility will produce 5GW of modules annually at full capacity, with operations expected to begin near the end of 2023. The deal will run between 2024 and 2030.