Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Svea Solar gets US$100m+ investment from CarVal to fund utility-scale growth

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Europe

Latest

Svea Solar gets US$100m+ investment from CarVal to fund utility-scale growth

News

Ørsted sets up onshore unit in Spain, targets multi-gigawatt solar and wind pipeline

News

REC Group scaling up HJT module production in Singapore with new launch

News

Volatile European power markets may be obscuring huge cannibalisation risk

News

Biden’s two-year solar tariff waiver ‘raises questions of legality’, experts say

Editors' Blog, Features

ReneSola eyeing EU expansion after tailwinds offset US, China travails

News

India changes rules to allow greater access to clean energy via expedited approvals, fewer charges

News

US DOE launches i2X initiative to solve the country’s grid connection problem

News

US solar installs tumble on AD/CVD investigation, supply chain issues

News

PV Tech Insights: The next steps for US solar after Biden’s tariff intervention

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Svea Solar will use the cash injection to expand its utility-scale presence in Europe. Image: Unsplash

Global investment manager CarVal has invested €100 million (US$107 million) in Swedish solar company Svea Solar to support its expansion of utility-scale solar plants in Europe.

Svea Solar is expanding its Swedish utility-scale platform and CarVal’s investment will be used to help Svea Solar become an independent power producer (IPP) with a target of 500MW of solar PV, the company said in a media statement.

Svea Solar is also looking to expand its international presence. The company aims to start establishing utility-scale solar parks abroad by expanding into other European countries, with Cyprus first on the list.

A report from renewables advisory firm Pexapark yesterday, however, noted how volatile European energy prices may be masking huge price cannibalisation for renewable projects, with Spain, Germany and Sweden studied for the report.

“This partnership with CarVal will give us the muscle to build our own projects and to keep our strong position in Sweden while we also expand into other European countries,” said Erik Martinson, CEO and co-founder of Svea Solar.

“We are excited to have Svea Solar as one of our partners in Europe,” said Philip Blix, managing director at CarVal Investors, which has also recently invested €400 million (US$455 million) in IPP AMPYR Solar Europe to fund 2GW of PV development.

“As the market leader in Swedish utility-scale solar, we look forward to funding their growth. The capital intensive nature of the clean energy transition means that partnerships like this remain a key opportunity set for CarVal,” said Blix.

Earlier this year, Svea Solar announced another investment of €100 million that would be focused at the European residential PV sector.

Speaking with PV Tech Premium after that announcement, Martinson discussed the renewed surge in residential solar in Europe, why the market is not being held back by supply chain constraints and why interest from consumers in a broader suite of energy products is supporting its business model.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

How installers can meet surging consumer demand for holistic home solar, storage and EV charging systems

15 June 2022
Consumers are turning to residential renewables in significant numbers, driven by a desire to be environmentally conscious and a wave of high power prices. But turning green requires easy-to-use and, above all, safe technologies that meet expectations. Huawei is committed to building efficient, safe, reliable and grid-supporting smart PV plants that also provide smart services to consumers, and its Residential Solution has been tailored to meet consumer demand. This webinar will demonstrate the full suite of technologies offered within the Huawei Residential Solution, including a smart energy controller, smart AC charger, and AI-powered energy storage solution, and detail how it can place power back in the consumer’s hands.

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
carval investors, europe, european solar, finance, pv power plants, residential solar, solar pv, svea solar, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Volatile European power markets may be obscuring huge cannibalisation risk

June 8, 2022
High power prices in Europe may be obscuring the impacts of price cannibalisation that threatens the future profitability of renewable energy on the continent, with a ‘belt of doom’ observed in Germany and Spain at risk of 30% cannibalisation rates by 2030.

ReneSola eyeing EU expansion after tailwinds offset US, China travails

June 8, 2022
Solar developer ReneSola Power is looking to expand into further European markets after slowdowns in the US and China contributed to a revenue collapse in its opening quarter.

US DOE launches i2X initiative to solve the country’s grid connection problem

June 8, 2022
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has launched an initiative to ease the US’ massive interconnection queues, reduce wait times and lower grid connection costs as it strives to unlock the huge amount of bulk power currently sat dormant in the US.

Short-term thinking in the solar industry risks slowing the energy transition

June 7, 2022
Timo Moeller, president of International NovaSource Power Services and head of NovaSource in Europe, stresses the need for the industry to entrust experts at every step of the project lifecycle, or risk deterring investment.

US developers welcome Biden’s action on solar imports but analysts still predicting lower 2022 deployment

June 7, 2022
The decision of US President Joe Biden to waive tariffs on solar imports from Southeast Asia for two years and authorise the US Department of Energy (DOE) to use the Defense Production Act (DPA) to accelerate the production of clean energy technologies, including PV modules and module components, has been broadly welcomed by the US solar sector and industry analysts.
PV Tech Premium

A very British solar renaissance

June 7, 2022
Having witnessed its utility-scale solar boom peak in 2015, the UK is primed for a return to large-scale solar buildout. Liam Stoker explores the pipeline, the drivers and the role of the country’s new energy security strategy in driving new solar deployment.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Tech Insights: The next steps for US solar after Biden’s tariff intervention

News

Volatile European power markets may be obscuring huge cannibalisation risk

News

REC Group scaling up HJT module production in Singapore with new launch

News

Solar polysilicon price jumps again as PV wafer prices resist rise

News

US developers welcome Biden’s action on solar imports but analysts still predicting lower 2022 deployment

Long Reads, News

Biden’s two-year solar tariff waiver ‘raises questions of legality’, experts say

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Inside the empirical data analysis supporting the global adoption of ultra-high power PV modules

Upcoming Webinars
June 9, 2022
2:00 PM (CEST)

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

How installers can meet surging consumer demand for holistic home solar, storage and EV charging systems

Upcoming Webinars
June 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021