Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Volatile European power markets may be obscuring huge cannibalisation risk

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Policy, Projects, Storage
Europe

Latest

Volatile European power markets may be obscuring huge cannibalisation risk

News

Biden’s two-year solar tariff waiver ‘raises questions of legality’, experts say

Editors' Blog, Features

ReneSola eyeing EU expansion after tailwinds offset US, China travails

News

India changes rules to allow greater access to clean energy via expedited approvals, fewer charges

News

US DOE launches i2X initiative to solve the country’s grid connection problem

News

US solar installs tumble on AD/CVD investigation, supply chain issues

News

PV Tech Insights: The next steps for US solar after Biden’s tariff intervention

News

EDF and partners to research biodiversity benefits of utility-scale solar in UK

News

Short-term thinking in the solar industry risks slowing the energy transition

Features, Guest Blog

US developers welcome Biden’s action on solar imports but analysts still predicting lower 2022 deployment

Long Reads, News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Leading PV market Spain was at a high risk of price cannibalisation by 2030, according to Pexapark. Image: Korkia

High power prices in Europe may be obscuring the impacts of price cannibalisation that threatens the future profitability of renewable energy on the continent, with a ‘belt of doom’ observed in Germany and Spain at risk of 30% cannibalisation rates by 2030.

That’s according to renewables advisory firm Pexapark’s latest report, The Cannibalization Effect: Behind the Renewables’ Silent Risk, which urged renewable energy companies to factor in price cannibalisation into their considerations.

“As renewables’ contribution to the energy mix continues to increase, predominantly providing electricity on an intermittent basis, there is a risk that generators will be eating into their own revenues,” said Pexapark, which looked at Germany, Sweden and Spain for its report.

The firm found that in Spain, capture rates were at risk of “consistently falling below the baseload rates”, potentially resulting in price cannibalisation of up to 30%.

“As the country is also leading the European PPA Market, offtakers have strongly lowered pricing of Pay-as-Produced (PAP) PPAs, due to concerns of future cannibalisation,” said the report.

Elsewhere, in Germany, Pexapark has demarcated a ‘belt of doom’ across the middle of the country in which capture rates are the lowest, almost 20% less than other locations. It gives the example of the mountainous south of the country in which wind power deployment is lower, resulting in capture rates being higher.

Although it does note how “when estimating revenues, it’s not only the capture price that matters, but also expected volume” and that “when such data are merged with location-specific production yield estimations, investors can realise a more accurate financial model around the investment case of a new project.”

Germany’s so-called ‘belt of doom’ in which capture rates are consistently lower than other parts of the country. Source: Pexapark

Pexapark advised: “Better visibility of capture factors is one of the important aspects in the active management of cannibalisation.

“Historical and forecasted capture rates are a key input factor in PPA analytics thereby helping decision support on PPA structures, energy risk reporting and the quantification and modelling of cannibalization offsetting strategies like investment in energy storage.”

Its COO and co-founder Luca Pedretti said that “while the current focus for renewable energy investors and operators is around unprecedented levels of market prices and price volatility, the active management of cannibalisation risk has become equally important as part of comprehensive renewable revenue and risk management.”

Speaking to PV Tech back in February, Pexapark said that European renewable power companies should start signing shorter PPAs as volatile European energy prices throw the  market into uncertainty and disarray.

PV Tech Premium then conducted a closer examination of the impact of European energy prices on PPA and merchant trading strategies, which can be accessed here.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
cannibalisation, capture rates, energy prices, european energy, european solar, pexapark, pv power plants

Read Next

US DOE launches i2X initiative to solve the country’s grid connection problem

June 8, 2022
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has launched an initiative to ease the US’ massive interconnection queues, reduce wait times and lower grid connection costs as it strives to unlock the huge amount of bulk power currently sat dormant in the US.
PV Tech Premium

A very British solar renaissance

June 7, 2022
Having witnessed its utility-scale solar boom peak in 2015, the UK is primed for a return to large-scale solar buildout. Liam Stoker explores the pipeline, the drivers and the role of the country’s new energy security strategy in driving new solar deployment.

Exclusive: Mytilineos developing 750MW+ of solar PV in Chile

June 6, 2022
Greek renewables developer Mytilineos is developing more than 750MW of solar PV in Chile, nearly 600MW of which is considered at a mature stage, PV Tech can reveal.

Masdar to develop up to 10GW of renewables in Azerbaijan in two phase agreement

June 6, 2022
UAE-owned renewable energy company Masdar has penned an agreement with the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to develop up to 10GW of renewables in the country as Masdar continues to expand its international presence.

PV Tech Insights: How Europe can move beyond REPowerEU aim and hit 1TW by 2030

June 2, 2022
Europe can go above and beyond the 740GWdc solar target set within the REPowerEU plan, but stakeholders remain split on the strategy.

India installed solar capacity surpasses 50GW, with another 70GW+ in the pipeline or bidding phase

May 31, 2022
India’s renewable capacity now stands at 109.9GW as of the end of March, with solar accounting for 53.4GW (47%), while another 72GW of solar is either in the pipeline or at bidding phase, according to JMK Research.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar polysilicon price jumps again as PV wafer prices resist rise

News

Biden to waive Southeast Asia solar import tariffs for two years

News

US developers welcome Biden’s action on solar imports but analysts still predicting lower 2022 deployment

Long Reads, News

PV Tech Insights: The next steps for US solar after Biden’s tariff intervention

News

Exclusive: Mytilineos developing 750MW+ of solar PV in Chile

News

EDF and partners to research biodiversity benefits of utility-scale solar in UK

News

Upcoming Events

Inside the empirical data analysis supporting the global adoption of ultra-high power PV modules

Upcoming Webinars
June 9, 2022
2:00 PM (CEST)

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

How installers can meet surging consumer demand for holistic home solar, storage and EV charging systems

Upcoming Webinars
June 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021