Cero Generation hires Ameresco, Sunel subsidiaries for 100MW unsubsidised Greece PV project

Cero Generation’s Delfini solar project is the first in Greece to land a private PPA while not benefiting from government subsidies. Image: Ameresco.

European solar developer Cero Generation has appointed Ameresco and Sunel Groups’s engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) subsidiary as the contractor for its 100MW solar PV project in Greece.

Ameresco Energy Hellas, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ameresco and Sunel Group, will conduct EPC services for the Delfini solar project that has secured a private power purchase agreement (PPA), and which does not benefit from government subsidies, Ameresco said in a statement.

“As one of the first private power purchase agreements for a solar project in Greece, this move sets the stage for future contracts that will stand to benefit the country both economically and environmentally,” said Britta MacIntosh, senior vice president at Ameresco.

Cero announced Greece’s maiden private PPA-backed utility-scale solar project in mid-July. Construction on the project has already begun and is expected to be completed by Q3 2023

“Against the backdrop of an ongoing energy crisis, we’re helping to deliver cheaper, cleaner power across the country and supporting the government’s ambitious transition goals,” said Marta Martinez Queimadelos, CEO of Cero Generation.

Earlier this year, PV Tech Premium had a look at Greece’s solar market and how it was primed to take off, even before the European Union made a significant increase of its renewables targets when it updated its EU Solar Energy Strategy alongside the REPowerEU strategy