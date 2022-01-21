Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
Requires Subscription: PV Tech Premium
News

Greek solar market ‘about to take off’

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Greek solar market ‘about to take off’

News

Mississippi updates PV net metering rules in boost for low-income households

News

US solar lender Dividend Finance acquired by bank Fifth Third

News

Cordelio Power snaps up 900MW eastern US solar pipeline

News

Distributed PV led the way to China installing 53GW of PV in 2021

News

Biden set to break up BBB but poised to prioritise clean energy parts of bill

News

SUSI Partners to build Polish solar and wind portfolio through new platform

News

Sungrow launches new 1.1MW central inverter that can connect to energy storage systems

News

US solar developer with 12GW pipeline puts itself up for sale

News

What’s driving Colombia to become the next hot solar market in Latin America?

Interviews, Long Reads, News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Mytilineos is aiming to develop and construct at least 1.6GW of solar this year. Image: Mytilineos.

Greece is on track to accelerate solar deployment in the coming years, with the sector boosted by rising demand for renewable offtake agreements from corporations and clean energy policies from the European Union (EU).

That is according to Nikos Papapetrou, general manager of Greek industrial group Mytilineos’s renewables and storage development business, who said there’s now a “huge appetite” for renewable power purchase agreements (PPAs) in the country.

“Greece’s solar market is about to take off,” Papapetrou told PV Tech Premium, adding that the significant rise in solar additions seen in the country in recent years is set to continue.

In 2021, Greece more than tripled annual PV deployment year-on-year, increasing additions from 500MW to 1.6GW, according to trade body SolarPower Europe (SPE), which said in a report published last month that the boom is driven mostly by ground-mount projects up to 500kW, for which the government recently extended the feed-in premium until the end of 2022.

With most big energy stakeholders in Greece eyeing up investments in the domestic solar sector, SPE said, the country now has a solar project pipeline of up to 85GW.

An uptick in deals in recent months has seen Greek utility PPC and German energy major RWE form a joint venture that will develop up to 2GW of utility-scale solar plants in Greece, while Italian energy company Eni last week announced its entry into the country’s renewables market with the acquisition of Solar-Konzept Greece, a PV project developer with an 800MW pipeline.

Mytilineos, meanwhile, acquired a portfolio of around 1.5GW of solar farms and 21 battery energy storage projects in Greece last February in a move it said would “radically change the profile and size” of the company.

Papapetrou said there has been rising demand from corporations and utilities in Greece for solar PPAs, especially in the last year: “The market is much more educated and there’s a huge appetite for renewable PPAs.”

As in other markets across Europe, Greece’s solar sector will be boosted by EU policies such as the ‘Fit for 55’ package, Papapetrou said. That plan, proposed by the European Commission last year, will see the bloc raise the share of renewable energy to 40% of final consumption by 2030.

Mytilineos to develop up to 2GW of PV in 2021

Last year saw Mytilineos navigate headwinds in the form of module procurement and transportation challenges. Papapetrou said there was a lack of module availability “for a major part” of 2021, and even if they were able to be procured, it was difficult to get them shipped and delivered on time due to transportation issues.

While the geographical footprint of Mytilineos’ renewables business has not changed much in the last two years, the unit has expanded its presence in countries where it was already operational before COVID-19 hit. Its key markets for solar development include Australia, South Korea, Southern Europe, the UK, Ireland, Romania and Chile.

“No matter the difficulties and the challenges of the previous year, which were indeed fairly unique, we did well, we grew, and that shows the resilience of our business model,” Papapetrou said.

He said this year Mytilineos aims to develop and construct between 1.6GW and 2GW of solar PV projects globally. This includes its own projects as well as its role as a third-party EPC for clients such as Lightsource bp and Total Eren.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
epc, greece, logistics, metka, mytilineos, policy, ppa, procurement, transport

Read Next

Mississippi updates PV net metering rules in boost for low-income households

January 20, 2022
Mississippi authorities have expanded the state’s net metering programme to improve total compensation rates for solar customers and prioritise the adoption of distributed PV for low- to moderate-income (LMI) households.

Biden set to break up BBB but poised to prioritise clean energy parts of bill

January 20, 2022
President Joe Biden believes he can win support for the energy and environmental initiatives included in his Build Back Better (BBB) Act, saying he is confident of getting “big chunks” of the US$1.75 billion legislation signed into law.

Shell takes Italian PV pipeline to 2GW with acquisition of Solar-Konzept Italia

January 19, 2022
Energy major Shell has acquired 100% of PV project developer Solar-Konzept Italia (SKI), taking its solar development pipeline in Italy to around 2GW in the process.
PV Tech Premium

Eco Energy World targeting ‘aggressive’ growth strategy and cheaper EPC costs in US market

January 18, 2022
Solar project developer Eco Energy World is aiming to “aggressively” grow its US PV pipeline after formally entering the market last week and intends to replicate the cheaper engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) costs it sees in Europe in the country. PV Tech Premium speaks to CEO Svante Kumlin to find out more.

Enel Green Power procures 610MW of Soltec trackers for projects in Peru and Colombia

January 18, 2022
Solar tracker manufacturer Soltec has signed contracts to supply 610MW of its SF7 bifacial trackers to Enel Green Power for use in two PV plants in Peru and Colombia.

PROJECT ROUND-UP: EDP Renewables completes ‘Indiana’s largest solar project’, Gulf utilities price their first ever green bond

January 17, 2022
A round-up of the latest projects news, including EDP Renewables completing Indiana’s largest PV project, two Gulf utility companies pricing their first green bonds and an Australian utility linking its project to the national grid.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US solar developer with 12GW pipeline puts itself up for sale

News

‘World’s largest green ammonia plant’ planned for South Africa, set to go live in 2025

News

Biden set to break up BBB but poised to prioritise clean energy parts of bill

News

Mississippi updates PV net metering rules in boost for low-income households

News

Revealed: The top 10 PV module suppliers in 2021 – part one

Editors' Blog, Features

Sungrow launches new 1.1MW central inverter that can connect to energy storage systems

News

Upcoming Events

The Landscape for PV Technology in 2022

Upcoming Webinars
January 26, 2022
Free Webinar

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021