News

Chilean PV developer Verano Energy snaps up 15 solar projects totalling 116MW

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Americas

Latest

Chilean PV developer Verano Energy snaps up 15 solar projects totalling 116MW

News

Madrid airport to proceed with 142MWp solar PV plant

News

Statkraft partners with Italian university to explore the potential of agri-PV

News

Luxcara signs 300MWp PPA with Meta in Denmark

News

Ensure energy security policies are compatible with net-zero goals despite rising energy prices, says UNEP

News

‘We see big potential in agriPV’: Belectric eyes solar project construction on agricultural land

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Mitsui invests in ReNew’s ‘round the clock’ PV project, JinkoSolar equips Greek project with bifacial panels

News

Q CELLS rebrands itself Qcells as it signifies shift to new business model

News

German government raises country’s solar target, aims for 215GW installed by 2030

News

The Philippines set to massively increase solar capacity, project pipeline grows 10-fold in a year

News
The projects are being developed under Chile’s PMGD scheme that confer a number of benefits to projects. Image: Verano Energy

Chilean PV developer Verano Energy has acquired 15 solar projects in Chile totally 116MW for an undisclosed amount, bringing its total project pipeline in the country to over 1.5GW.

The projects were acquired from multiple local developers, are spread across 5 regions across the country and range in size from 2.5MW to 11MW.

They are being developed under the country’s Pequeños Medios de Generación Distribuidos (PMGD) programme in which projects with an installed capacity of up to 9MW get automatic grid access with a no curtailment guarantee, transmission toll reductions and access to a stabilised pricing scheme.

The project acquisitions add to Verano’s “internally developed PMgD portfolio” to reach a total of 417MW in the PMGD programme, representing a capex of roughly US$450 million, the company said in a media statement.

“We were early movers in Chile’s PMgD market, and we have significantly scaled up our portfolio in recent years and with these latest acquisitions, our pipeline of projects is now one of the largest in the region,” said Verano’s CEO Dylan Rudney.  

“This success reflects our M&A team’s skill and experience across all aspects of solar project development. Combining in-house developments with external acquisitions allows us to scale our portfolio much faster.”

Verano Energy was founded in 2012 and, since then, it has grown to become a major player in the Latin American renewable energy industry with an international portfolio in excess of 10GW of renewable energy projects. 

Chile is set to hold another power auction later this year that will look to contract 5,250GWh per annum for 15 years, according to the country’s National Energy Commission (CNE) as it looks to establish a share of 60% of renewables in power generation by 2035 and 70% by 2050.

Chile’s most recent power auction took place last September, was eight times oversubscribed and will see the country support 2GW of renewables and storage projects.

chile, chile solar, pmgd, project acquisition, verano

