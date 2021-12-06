Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

China opens applications for next stage of multi-hundred-gigawatt desert renewables scheme

By Carrie Xiao
Grids, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

China opens applications for next stage of multi-hundred-gigawatt desert renewables scheme

News

Edison sells 49% stake in renewables arm to accelerate 4GW growth plan

News

ACWA signs financing deal with Natixis for up to US$2bn of projects

News

Module marketplace Otovo launches in Germany as it continues European expansion

News

NextEnergy Capital taps UK Infrastructure Bank for 1GW subsidy-free solar push

News

ReNew pens Indian green hydrogen agreement, adds to list of solar developers eyeing production

News

Koch Industries subsidiary buys US solar EPC DEPCOM

News

Meyer Burger cuts solar module output at German plant due to COVID-19

News

TZS the latest to cut wafer prices, launches new 218.2mm wafer size

News

Yokogawa acquires renewables and DER software company PXiSE

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Around 52GW of projects under the desert renewables scheme are understood to have started construction. Image: United PV.

China’s National Energy Administration has kickstarted the second batch of large-scale wind and solar PV projects under the country’s multi-hundred-gigawatt desert renewables scheme.

A notice issued earlier today (6 December) by the NEA launched the organization of the second tranche of projects, requesting provincial-level energy authorities to submit projects by 15 December 2022.

Individual projects are to be of 1GW in size, and no more than two separate entities can form consortia to bring projects forward. It is also intended that the projects incorporate both wind and solar PV where possible.

It is understood that the second batch of projects will again focus on development in China’s desert regions, including the Gobi Desert.

The notice confirms that it will be the province’s responsibility to promote development and construction of projects, and facilities will only be awarded official designation if they are completed on time.

Projects able to start construction next year are expected to be completed in 2023, however some projects will be allowed to complete in 2024 subject to market conditions.

In October this year China signalled the start of the first phase of a rollout of renewable energy projects in the country’s desert regions. President Xi Jinping announced the project at a UN Biodiversity Conference, with the scheme feeding into a wider aim for the country to reach 1.2TW of installed solar and wind capacity by the end of the decade.

It is understood that by the end of October, about 51.68GW worth of projects had started construction.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
china, colocation, desert renewables, gobi desert, hybrid projects, renewables, xi jinping

Read Next

Edison sells 49% stake in renewables arm to accelerate 4GW growth plan

December 6, 2021
Italian energy company Edison has sold a 49% stake in its renewables division to Crédit Agricole Assurances (CAA) to accelerate its growth plan that aims to deploy 4GW of solar PV and wind by 2030

Amazon adds 2GW of solar PV capacity in new Europe and US financing spree

December 1, 2021
Tech major Amazon has added a further 2GW to its committed utility-scale solar PV capacity, adding projects in the US and Europe to its renewables portfolio.
PV Tech Premium

Developers to accelerate hybrid solar-storage deployment as costs fall

November 26, 2021
Faced with the threat of curtailment as more renewables enter the grid, utility-scale solar developers are heightening their focus on hybrid PV-storage projects to take advantage of demand for flexibility services and falling battery costs.

USITC recommends extension of Section 201 tariffs on solar cells, modules

November 24, 2021
The US International Trade Commission has recommended that the Section 201 safeguard tariffs on solar cells and modules be extended.

JA Solar to build 5GW module facility, 2GW hybrid renewables project in Liaoning

November 19, 2021
JA Solar has revealed plans to build a 5GW module assembly plant in Chaoyang City, Liaoning Province.
PV Tech Premium

Deciphering CBP’s WRO guidance: What the updated FAQ changes and what uncertainty remains

November 17, 2021
Following the US Customs and Border Protection's updated guidance on its WRO on silicon metal products, PV Tech Premium speaks to legal experts on what’s changed for solar imports.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Module marketplace Otovo launches in Germany as it continues European expansion

News

Meyer Burger cuts solar module output at German plant due to COVID-19

News

ReNew pens Indian green hydrogen agreement, adds to list of solar developers eyeing production

News

TZS the latest to cut wafer prices, launches new 218.2mm wafer size

News

Koch Industries subsidiary buys US solar EPC DEPCOM

News

Solar PV remains ‘powerhouse of growth’ despite higher commodity prices – IEA

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021