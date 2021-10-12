Solar Media
News

China signals construction start of 100GW, first phase of desert renewables rollout

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

China signals construction start of 100GW, first phase of desert renewables rollout

News

Eneos to buy Japan Renewable Energy in deal worth US$1.8bn

News

How can Europe reestablish itself as a solar manufacturing powerhouse?

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Saule Technologies perovskite cells reach 25.5% efficiency for IoT applications

News

DOE sets new community solar target, requires 700% growth in 4 years

News

Immediate grid upgrades needed to support global renewables deployment – EY

News

R.Power launches US$226m tendering programme as Polish PV portfolio proceeds

News

Two consortiums battle over 3GW Chilean power line tender

News

Nexif Energy signs power supply deal for 75MWp project in the Philippines

News

As PV module prices break through the US$0.30c/W barrier, how are production and procurement adapting?

Editors' Blog, Features
President Xi Jinping said China plans to make faster progress in developing large-scale solar and wind projects. Image: UN Biodiversity via Twitter.

China has started building work on the first 100GW phase of a solar and wind buildout that is likely to see hundreds of gigawatts deployed in the country’s desert regions.

Speaking via video link at a United Nations Biodiversity Conference today (12 October), Chinese President Xi Jinping said construction on the initial phase, which will have an estimated capacity of 100GW, recently started in a “smooth fashion”.

While the location and construction timeline of the projects, nor the total expected capacity or the number of subsequent phases, were not revealed, the scheme will represent a notable chunk of China’s ambition of reaching more than 1,200GW of installed solar and wind capacity by 2030.

The country’s progress with the projects comes after India revealed in August that its renewables capacity (excluding large hydropower plants) crossed the 100GW milestone. By comparison, the US had 169GW of installed solar and wind as of January 2021.

During his conference speech, Xi said China plans to “vigorously develop renewable energy and make faster progress” in planning and developing large-scale solar and wind projects in desert areas.

Having reached 259GW of installed solar in March, China is aiming to support the rapid development of new projects through measures unveiled earlier this year that include financial supports for companies involved in the development of solar and wind.

Following an announcement from Xi last year that China will aim to reach carbon neutrality by 2060 and peak carbon emissions before 2030, research organisation BloombergNEF has forecasted that the country’s deployed solar capacity could be 4.2TW by 2050.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
china, deployment target, solar wind hybrid, xi jinping

