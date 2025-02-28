Subscribe To Premium
Chinese state-owned enterprises’ interest in solar PV decreased in 2024

By Carrie Xiao
Iberdrola invests record €12 billion in 2024, solar capacity increases 31% year-on-year

Chinese state-owned enterprises’ interest in solar PV decreased in 2024

Chinese PV industry experiences a wave of sell-offs from central state-owned companies

Remembering Frédéric Dross: a tireless solar champion and beloved friend

News

Sunrun increases storage attachment rate to 62% in Q4 2024

US metal producer Fabral to enter solar sector with steel racking production

JinkoSolar income falls 98.78% in 2024

French IPP Apex Energies secures over €350 million to fund 400MW solar PV portfolio

Australian government seeks feedback on CIS WEM design in Western Australia

Higher cost of capital could knock 100GW off India’s 2030 renewable energy goals

Across nine Chinese provinces and states alone, a combined 29GW solar PV projects were cancelled. Image: Unsplash.

Interest in solar PV projects saw a downward trend from Chinese central state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in 2024.

Across nine Chinese provinces and states alone, 369 solar PV projects were cancelled. These combined a total of 29GW solar PV, according to public information.

This is a shift from the investment appetite boosted in 2021 after the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the State Council required SOEs to achieve a renewable power installation ratio of over 50% by 2025.

However, as SOEs are nearing or exceeding the target set by 2025, the urgency of investing in PV power plants has dwindled, as explored in this analysis piece on PV Tech Premium.

A recent pricing policy reform for grid-connected renewable power projects will also affect the investment calculation models previously in place with investment returns on PV power plants now highly uncertain.

Price fluctuations in the PV industry in the past couple of years as also affected the interest in solar PV projects.

“Central SOEs have clearly not abandoned their investments in PV power plants. Instead, they have merely adjusted their strategies to be more rational and quality-oriented,” said Li Min, general manager of a PV power plant investment company in the Gansu province, to PV Tech.

Moreover, Chinese trade association China PV Industry Association (CPIA) recently forecast PV installations for 2025 in China would decline compared to the additions registered in 2024. Indeed, CPIA forecasts between 215-255GW of solar PV additions in 2025, whereas the country registered a record 277GW of PV installations in 2024.

For more details regarding the uncertainties in SOEs interest in solar PV projects, you can read the full article here (Premium access).

Additional reporting by Jonathan Touriño Jacobo.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

