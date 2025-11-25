Subscribe To Premium
PowerField completes construction at 170MW Dutch solar portfolio

By JP Casey
November 25, 2025
Plenitude to deploy Swift Solar perovskite modules at pilot US solar project

Zelestra signs PPA with Microsoft for 95.7MW Spanish solar portfolio

ACME subsidiary signs PPA for 200MW solar-plus-storage project in India

COP30 agrees ‘global mutirão’, but no roadmap for phasing out fossil fuels

Genesis Energy reaches financial close on 136MW New Zealand PV project

Morocco plans to build 30,000MT polysilicon plant

Australia’s Hydro Tasmania seeks 1,500GWh solar and wind capacity via tender

First Solar inaugurates ‘AI-powered’ 3.5GW Louisiana factory

Indian railways award 1GW of renewables capacity in latest tender

A PowerField solar project in the Netherlands.
PowerField now has 300MW of solar capacity in operation in the Netherlands. Image: PowerField.

Dutch independent power producer (IPP) PowerField has completed construction of seven solar PV projects in the Netherlands with a combined capacity of 170MW.

The portfolio consists of projects that were both built by PowerField and acquired from other developers prior to the construction phase. The projects are located across the Dutch provinces of Drenthe, Gelderland, North Brabant and Overjissel, and bring the company’s total operational solar capacity up to 300MW.

The company has also sought to locate other solar technologies, such as agrivoltaics (agriPV) and floating PV (FPV) across its portfolio. The Solar Park De Mun, which started commercial operation in September, includes space for sheep grazing at the site; while the Rekoplas project, currently in construction, is an FPV project.

The company also operates two co-located solar-plus-storage projects, the largest of which is the 28MW Wanneperveen solar project, which includes 52MWh of batteries.

“With more than 300MW of operational capacity spread across the Netherlands, we can ensure a stable and efficient generation of solar energy,” said PowerField CEO Jean-Louis Bertholet. “The combination with storage and trading allows us to respond flexibly to the current electricity demand.”

The Netherlands has seen a number of new project announcements this year, including French IPP Solaire raising funds for a new European PV portfolio, of which 23MW will be deployed in the Netherlands, and German engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Belectric announcing plans to build its largest European project in the country.

While this is positive news for the downstream Dutch solar sector, its upstream components have endured hardships. Most notably, the government scrapped a programme to incentivise domestic PV manufacturing, as Europe looks to scale up to an annual module manufacturing target of 30GW.

Read Next

A solar project in the desert.

Zelestra signs PPA with Microsoft for 95.7MW Spanish solar portfolio

November 25, 2025
Zelestra has signed a PPA with technology giant Microsoft to sell power generated at a 95.7MW solar PV portfolio.
An ACME Solar signing ceremony.

ACME subsidiary signs PPA for 200MW solar-plus-storage project in India

November 25, 2025
ACME Platinum has signed a PPA with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for a 200MW solar-plus storage project in India.
Ksenia Dray RES Group crop
Premium

Adapting solar project economics in a low energy price environment

November 24, 2025
PV Talk: RES Group's Ksenia Dray discusses how European solar developers are reshaping strategies to maintain project viability in challenging market conditions.
A BNZ solar project.

BNZ starts operations at 150MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

November 21, 2025
BNZ has started commercial operations at a portfolio of solar PV projects in Spain with a combined capacity of 150MW.
Image: FRV Australia.

FRV submits 200MW solar-plus-storage development to Australia’s EPBC Act

November 21, 2025
Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia has submitted an environmental referral for a 200MW solar PV project paired with a 550MW/2,200MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in New South Wales.
Enerparc's Schkölen project has become the first in Germany to be prequalified to provide ancillary frequency regulation frequency control services. Image: Enerparc
Premium

Germany’s first grid-balancing solar project might be a ‘paradigm shift’ for energy

November 21, 2025
A modestly sized solar PV project in central Germany might have just ushered in a new era of renewables’ relationship with the grid.
Morocco plans to build 30,000MT polysilicon plant

BNZ starts operations at 150MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

First Solar inaugurates ‘AI-powered’ 3.5GW Louisiana factory

Australia’s Hydro Tasmania seeks 1,500GWh solar and wind capacity via tender

Indian railways award 1GW of renewables capacity in latest tender

Adapting solar project economics in a low energy price environment

