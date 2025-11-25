PowerField completes construction at 170MW Dutch solar portfolio

The company has also sought to locate other solar technologies, such as agrivoltaics (agriPV) and floating PV (FPV) across its portfolio. The Solar Park De Mun, which started commercial operation in September, includes space for sheep grazing at the site; while the Rekoplas project, currently in construction, is an FPV project.

The company also operates two co-located solar-plus-storage projects, the largest of which is the 28MW Wanneperveen solar project, which includes 52MWh of batteries.

“With more than 300MW of operational capacity spread across the Netherlands, we can ensure a stable and efficient generation of solar energy,” said PowerField CEO Jean-Louis Bertholet. “The combination with storage and trading allows us to respond flexibly to the current electricity demand.”

The Netherlands has seen a number of new project announcements this year, including French IPP Solaire raising funds for a new European PV portfolio, of which 23MW will be deployed in the Netherlands, and German engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Belectric announcing plans to build its largest European project in the country.

While this is positive news for the downstream Dutch solar sector, its upstream components have endured hardships. Most notably, the government scrapped a programme to incentivise domestic PV manufacturing, as Europe looks to scale up to an annual module manufacturing target of 30GW.