CleanCapital acquires developer BQ Energy

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

BQ Energy has positioned itself as a landfill and brownfield renewable energy developer. Image: CleanCapital.

Energy investment platform CleanCapital has acquired renewable energy developer BQ Energy (BQE), adding 300MW of late-stage solar development to its pipeline.

The developer operates in different markets – community solar, commercial and industrial (C&I) solar and utility-scale solar – with the particularity of developing in “environmentally compromised” sites such as coal plants, refineries or mines.

As well as the 300MW of projects in late-stage development, BQ Energy will also add 700MW of solar projects in mid-stage development.

CleanCapital is to fund the development of BQE’s long-term pipeline, with the developer becoming a wholly owned subsidiary.

Paul Curran, CEO at BQ Energy, said: “Working under the CleanCapital umbrella provides tremendous synergies for our teams. With CleanCapital’s financial backing, our development team can focus on what they are great at—rather than raising capital piecemeal, we can get more brownfield solar projects developed and built.”

Last month, the investment platform had secured a US$200 million credit facility that would support its pipeline of distributed solar and energy storage projects in the US.

acquisition, bq energy, cleancapital, commercial and industrial, community solar, landfill, us solar, utility-scale solar

DESRI secures US$400m capital finance to pursue US renewables pipeline

June 30, 2022
D.E. Shaw Renewables Investments (DESRI) has secured up to US$400 million in new capital finance to support its US renewables strategy.

MENA to add 50GW of utility-scale solar by 2030, report says

June 29, 2022
Arab-speaking countries in the MENA region have planned to increase utility-scale solar capacity by 49.5 GW by 2030, according to Global Energy Monitor.

US ROUND-UP: EDF sells 270MWdc of solar to Missouri utility, NextEnergy buys two 100MW PV plants in Florida

June 29, 2022
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including EDF Renewables selling its 270MWdc Huck Finn Solar Project to a local utility, CS Energy partnering to deliver New York community solar and NextEnergy Capital expanding its US presence.
PV Tech Premium

When solar meets storage: the inside track of co-location

June 28, 2022
Solar and energy storage were described by Elon Musk as going together “like peanut butter and jelly”. Andy Colthorpe meets some of the players creating this winning combination in the US.

Intersect Power lands US$750m funding to take renewables portfolio beyond 8GW

June 28, 2022
Utility-scale renewables developer Intersect Power has secured US$750 million in funding to take its portfolio of renewables, energy storage and green hydrogen projects beyond 8GW.

Generate Capital invests US$500m in Pine Gate Renewables to expand utility-scale solar

June 24, 2022
Investment firm General Capital has invested US$500 million in developer Pine Gate, which will support its utility-scale solar expansion.

