Germany seeks 282MW of rooftop solar in latest tender

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Policy, Markets & Finance
Europe

Fraunhofer ISE unveils new HJT cell using 'one-tenth' of silver

Rising module prices and a rush to complete projects – welcome to China's PV 'Hunger Games'

Hanwha to buy REC Silicon for US$88.8 million, shareholders criticise 'lowball' offer

Axpo and EDF sign PPA for 102MW of solar PV capacity in Greece

Acciona Energía completes construction of 308MW solar PV plant in Queensland, Australia

Austria introduces 'Made in Europe' bonus for solar and storage projects using European components

Boviet Solar opens US module assembly plant in North Carolina

French IPP Technique Solaire raises €302 million to build 240MW European PV portfolio

Metlen sells 588MW/1.6GWh solar-plus-storage portfolio in Chile

Rooftop solar panels in Germany.
Deadline for bidding on the rooftop solar tender has been set for Monday 2 June 2025. Image: Mainova AG and BSW.

The German Federal Network Agency, the Bundesnetzagentur, has launched the country’s latest rooftop solar PV tender, seeking 282MW of capacity.

This is the second of three rooftop tenders set to be held in 2025, with a combined 1.1GW of PV auctioned in 2025.

The maximum bidding price for rooftop tenders in 2025 has been set at €0.104/kWh (US$0.118/kWh). Late in 2024, the Bundesnetzagentur revised down the maximum prices for rooftop and ground-mounted auctions to be held in 2025.

The deadline for bidding for the second rooftop solar tender has been set for Monday 2 June 2025.

Germany’s rooftop and ground-mounted tenders have been met with high interest, with the latest ones ending up oversubscribed. The last rooftop tender, held in March 2025, awarded 315MW of capacity, and was 1.2 times oversubscribed. In total, 88 bids were awarded, while the average tendered price was €0.091/kWh.

More recently, the auction for ground-mounted solar awarded 2.6GW of PV capacity, in yet another oversubscribed auction, with bids made for a total of 3.8GW of capacity.

The success of the auctions continues to boost Germany’s solar PV installations, which recently passed the milstone of 100GW of total installed capacity.

More details regarding the auction, and how to submit a bid, can be accessed here (in German).

auctions and tenders, Bundesnetzagentur, German Federal Network Agency, germany, rooftop solar

Fraunhofer ISE unveils new HJT cell using ‘one-tenth’ of silver

April 28, 2025
Fraunhofer ISE has developed a solar cell which uses “one-tenth” of the amount of silver as a standard cell.
Meyer Burger's Thalheim facility in Germany.

Meyer Burger shifts to ‘short-time work’ at Thalheim cell facility

April 24, 2025
Swiss solar manufacturer Meyer Burger has reduced shifts for around 300 employees at its Thalheim cell manufacturing facility amid supply chain challenges.
Aerial view of a solar PV plant from Uniper

Germany awards 2.6GW capacity in oversubscribed ground-mount PV auction

April 23, 2025
Germany’s latest public auction for ground-mounted solar PV capacity ended “significantly oversubscribed”, according to the German electricity regulator, the Bundesnetzagentur.
Image: Flickr.

German coalition treaty proposes including international carbon ‘offset’ credits in EU emissions targets

April 10, 2025
Germany's proposal to allow international carbon credits to reach EU decarbonisation targets “risks undermining the target’s credibility”, according to think tank Agora.
The Schletter Creator tool.

Schletter Group to launch new rooftop PV design tool

April 9, 2025
The Schletter Group will launch a new plant design tool for use in the rooftop sector this month, dubbed Schletter Creator.
Lightweight solar agriPV modules with weather protection covering cherry trees in Germany

Fraunhofer ISE develops lightweight agriPV modules to mount on crops

April 8, 2025
Scientists at Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) and weather protection provider VOEN have developed lightweight modules for agrivoltaics (agriPV) applications.

Austria introduces 'Made in Europe' bonus for solar and storage projects using European components

Hanwha to buy REC Silicon for US$88.8 million, shareholders criticise 'lowball' offer

Acciona Energía completes construction of 308MW solar PV plant in Queensland, Australia

Boviet Solar opens US module assembly plant in North Carolina

Axpo and EDF sign PPA for 102MW of solar PV capacity in Greece

French IPP Technique Solaire raises €302 million to build 240MW European PV portfolio

