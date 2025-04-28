Germany seeks 282MW of rooftop solar in latest tender

The maximum bidding price for rooftop tenders in 2025 has been set at €0.104/kWh (US$0.118/kWh). Late in 2024, the Bundesnetzagentur revised down the maximum prices for rooftop and ground-mounted auctions to be held in 2025.

The deadline for bidding for the second rooftop solar tender has been set for Monday 2 June 2025.

Germany’s rooftop and ground-mounted tenders have been met with high interest, with the latest ones ending up oversubscribed. The last rooftop tender, held in March 2025, awarded 315MW of capacity, and was 1.2 times oversubscribed. In total, 88 bids were awarded, while the average tendered price was €0.091/kWh.

More recently, the auction for ground-mounted solar awarded 2.6GW of PV capacity, in yet another oversubscribed auction, with bids made for a total of 3.8GW of capacity.

The success of the auctions continues to boost Germany’s solar PV installations, which recently passed the milstone of 100GW of total installed capacity.

More details regarding the auction, and how to submit a bid, can be accessed here (in German).