Germany awards 315MW in latest rooftop solar tender

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Europe

Europe reports decline in number of PPAs signed and power capacity contracted in February

Ardian acquires French IPP Akuo

European PV market will ‘consolidate’ amid economic uncertainty

Rapid 14GW solar manufacturing expansion only possible with AI, says Goldi Solar founder

Bangladesh seeks 2.6GW of solar capacity in latest tender

Scatec pens 120MW solar PPA with Tunisian state utility company

Xinzi Optoelectronics Technology submits US IPO

Tackling uncertainty in energy yield forecasts

Global solar module manufacturing capacity to reach 1.8TW in 2025 – report

Rooftop solar installation.
The latest tender for solar installations on buildings and noise barriers ended up 1.2 times oversubscribed. Image: EIT.

Germany has awarded 315MW of rooftop solar PV capacity in its latest government auction.

Interest in German tenders continues to attract interest and the auction for solar installations on buildings and noise barriers once again ended up oversubscribed, this time by 1.2 times, according to the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). This is in contrast with neighbouring France, which saw its latest rooftop PV tender undersubscribed, with only 220MW out of 400MW awarded.

Only 88 bids ended up successful with an average tendered price of €0.091/kWh (US$0.0983/kWh), slightly above the previous tender, which had a tendered-weighted average price of €0.0904/kWh and 259MW of capacity awarded. The price of the successful bids ranged between €0.0790/kWh and €0.0969/kWh.

The maximum bidding value for rooftop tenders in 2025 was set at €0.104/kWh in December 2024, which is a decrease from the €0.1125/kWh set for tenders held in 2024.

According to the Bundesnetzagentur, capacity awarded was spread evenly across the country with North Rhine-Westphalia awarded the most capacity with 78MW and 29 winning bids. It was followed by Lower Saxony with 40MW and 20 bids and Saxony-Anhalt with 35MW and 16 bids.

Germany will tender a total of 1.1GW of rooftop solar capacity in 2025, which will be distributed evenly between three auctions, with two more to come. The next auction for solar installations on buildings and noise barriers will close for bids on 1 June 2025.

The success of Germany’s tenders helps the country grow its installed solar PV capacity, which recently passed the 100GW milestone and is almost halfway to its 2030 target of 215GW installed solar PV.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

25 March 2025
Lisbon, Portugal
The REPower EU Plan has boosted the clean energy revolution, with the total EU solar PV fleet now amounting to over 260GW. But challenges remain – workforce gaps, supply chain disruptions, grid bottlenecks, and volatile energy prices threaten to slow progress. Join us at the Large Scale Solar Summit EU as a Speaker, Sponsor or Attendee and be part of the solution!
More Info
