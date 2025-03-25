Germany awards 315MW in latest rooftop solar tender

Only 88 bids ended up successful with an average tendered price of €0.091/kWh (US$0.0983/kWh), slightly above the previous tender, which had a tendered-weighted average price of €0.0904/kWh and 259MW of capacity awarded. The price of the successful bids ranged between €0.0790/kWh and €0.0969/kWh.

The maximum bidding value for rooftop tenders in 2025 was set at €0.104/kWh in December 2024, which is a decrease from the €0.1125/kWh set for tenders held in 2024.

According to the Bundesnetzagentur, capacity awarded was spread evenly across the country with North Rhine-Westphalia awarded the most capacity with 78MW and 29 winning bids. It was followed by Lower Saxony with 40MW and 20 bids and Saxony-Anhalt with 35MW and 16 bids.

Germany will tender a total of 1.1GW of rooftop solar capacity in 2025, which will be distributed evenly between three auctions, with two more to come. The next auction for solar installations on buildings and noise barriers will close for bids on 1 June 2025.

The success of Germany’s tenders helps the country grow its installed solar PV capacity, which recently passed the 100GW milestone and is almost halfway to its 2030 target of 215GW installed solar PV.