Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Colombian utility EPM begins commercial operations at 83MW solar PV plant

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

Colombian utility EPM begins commercial operations at 83MW solar PV plant

News

‘A good opportunity to make our technology happen’: Leapting technology on automation in PV

News, Features, Interviews

PVCase launches integrated software to tackle PV ‘data risk’

News

In conversation with QW Solar: Inside the advanced technologies of HJT

Features, Interviews

Enel Green Power Australia sets construction date for 98MW solar-plus-storage project

News

Challenges and solutions in inverter repowering

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

SNEC 2024: coverage of the final day of the world’s largest solar trade show

News

Solarpack, SJVN ink 482MW Indian hybrid solar-wind PPA

News

Ørsted commissions 518MW solar-plus-wind project in Texas

News

Ameren Missouri acquires 150MW PV plant in Illinois

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Colombian public utility Empresas Públicas de Medellín (EPM) powers 83MW Tepuy solar PV plant in Caldas, Colombia.
EPM’s Tepuy solar PV plant required the installation of nearly 200,000 bifacial solar panels. Image: Colombia’s Ministry of Mining and Energy.

Colombian public utility Empresas Públicas de Medellín (EPM) has reached commercial operation at a 83MW solar PV plant.

Located in the central department of Caldas, nearly 200,000 bifacial solar panels with a power output of 540-545Wp were installed at the Tepuy solar PV plant.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

According to the utility, the construction of the project required an investment of COP397 billion (US$96 million) and marks the company’s first utility-scale solar project in the country.

According to Colombia’s director of energy, María Victoria Ramírez Martínez, the country aims to add 6GW of renewable energy during Gustavo Petro’s presidency, which runs from 2022 until 2026.

Recently the government held a renewables auction that awarded 4.4GW of solar PV capacity, and solar PV represented nearly all capacity auctioned in February 2024. The 30 projects awarded are expected to be operational between 1 December 2027 and the end of November 2028.

The falling levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) for solar PV in Latin America created opportunities for solar developers across several markets in Central America and Colombia, as covered earlier this year on PV Tech Premium. Among the Central American markets where interest in solar has risen is Guatemala, which has embraced both government tenders and private investment, and this approach could help create a market similar to Colombia.

Solar PV activity in Colombia continues to increase, especially at utility-scale level, which saw its first PV project over 20MW being powered earlier this year. Spanish renewables developer Enerfín reached commercial operations of its 128MWp plant in the country in March, and similar to the Tepuy solar project, Enerfín’s 128MWp project is located in the central department of Caldas.

Moreover, international solar developer Atlas Renewable Energy acquired a 201MW PV plant in Colombia from local solar company Rayo Energía. The project is expected to reach commercial operation by the end of 2025 and has already secured a power purchase agreement with an unnamed “leading Colombian company”. Atlas aims to reach 1GW of contracted solar PV projects in Colombia.

caldas, colombia, commercial launch, epm, latin america, operational launch

Read Next

Genneia-invests-US250-million-in-two-solar-PV-projects-in-Argentina

Genneia invests US$250 million to build 270MW solar PV in Argentina

June 11, 2024
Argentinian renewables developer Genneia has invested US$250 million to build two solar plants in Argentina with a combined capacity of 273MW.
Investment in solar PV now surpasses all other generation technologies combined says the IEA

IEA: Solar PV investment to surpass all technologies combined in 2024

June 6, 2024
Investment in solar PV is expected to surpass all other generation technologies combined with over US$500 billion, according to a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Cypress Creek Renewables reaches commercial operation on a 208MW solar-plus-storage plant in Texas

Cypress Creek Renewables brings online 208MW solar-plus-storage plant in Texas

May 7, 2024
Independent power producer (IPP) Cypress Creek Renewables has reached commercial operation of a 208MW solar-plus-storage facility in Texas, US.
Nordic Solar inaugurates Lithuania's largest solar PV plant with a capacity of 100MW

Nordic Solar powers 100MW solar PV in Lithuania

May 3, 2024
Danish solar developer Nordic Solar has powered a 100MW PV plant in Lithuania, the country’s largest operational solar project.
Image: Stellantis/360Energy

Stellantis buys US$100 million stake in Argentinian 360Energy Solar

April 19, 2024
Automotive manufacturer Stellantis has acquired a minority stake in Argentinian renewable energy company 360Energy Solar.
Leeward's 100MW Rabbitbrush solar facility in California. Credit: Leeward Renewable Energy

Leeward Renewable Energy powers up 200MW Texas PV site

April 5, 2024
Leeward Renewable Energy has commenced commercial operations at the 200MW Horizon solar PV project in Texas.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SNEC 2024: coverage of the final day of the world’s largest solar trade show

News

Solarpack, SJVN ink 482MW Indian hybrid solar-wind PPA

News

SNEC 2024 day two: coverage continues of the world’s biggest solar trade show

News

Ember: World on pace to have nearly 4TW of surplus solar manufacturing capacity by 2030

News

SNEC 2024: PV Tech reports live from the world’s biggest solar trade show

News

Intersolar Europe 2024: module suppliers and inverter manufacturers preview products ahead of leading solar expo

News

Upcoming Events

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia
© Solar Media Limited 2024