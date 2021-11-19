Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
Requires Subscription: PV Tech Premium
Featured Articles, Features

Competitive tenders and razor-thin margins: medium-term expectations for PV in MENA

By Molly Lempriere
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East

Latest

Competitive tenders and razor-thin margins: medium-term expectations for PV in MENA

Featured Articles, Features

JA Solar to build 5GW module facility, 2GW hybrid renewables project in Liaoning

News

Intersect Power secures US$2.6bn financing for 2.2GW of PV, 1.4GWh of energy storage

News

Canadian Solar halts solar cell expansions, ramps up module assembly plans in response to looming overcapacity

News

Michigan utility set to add 375MW of solar across three projects as part of renewables strategy

News

Maxeon turns to air, rail freight as shipping ‘logjam’ contributes to Q3 shipments miss

News

NextEnergy Capital reportedly looking to sell Italian solar assets

News

8minute Solar hires new CFO, tasks him with capitalising on the green transition

News

AtlasInvest backs new platform targeting 2.7GW of renewables in Europe

News

Hanwha buys large stake in REC Silicon, looks to restart US polysilicon production

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The Sakaka solar project in Saudi Arabia. Image: Huawei.

In recent years the solar industry has seen some of the largest and cheapest contracts awarded in the MENA region. But with concerns over component price and availability, what can the industry expect from the solar sector in the MENA region in the medium-term?

In recent years, solar development in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region has taken off, with some of the world’s largest projects announced. So far, these have been largely dominated by the wealthier states which have been tendering for capacity.

“There are a few markets that are seeing important growth in the region, who are beginning to contract projects,” said Heymi Bahar, senior analyst – Renewable Energy Markets and Policy at the International Energy Agency (IEA).

“The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, all these have a big pipeline of projects and expect increasing installations in coming years. There’s also Qatar in addition to this.”

But alongside these states, we’ve also now seen growing pipelines in countries like Oman, Kuwait and Tunisia, while countries like Pakistan and Iraq are engaging in their first utility-scale projects.

Large-scale tenders and low bids

So far tenders have been launched across the MENA region, including by Saudi Arabia’s Renewable Energy Project Development Office (REPDO) which ran an initial two tenders, one for solar and one for wind, in 2017. The 300MW Sakaka solar project from state-owned developer ACWA Power won a year later, with a winning bid of US$0.0236/kWh, which at the time was a world record.

The Sakaka solar project was inaugurated in April 2021. It is the Kingdom’s first utility-scale solar project, with ACWA claiming it had “paved the way for subsequent projects of the National Renewable Energy Program (NREP) to lower the cost of clean solar electricity in the Kingdom”.

Its record has been broken a number of times since however, including by Qatar’s first solar tender which saw a price of just US$0.01747/kWh. The 800MW Al Kharsaah Solar PV IPP Project is being developed by a consortium of French energy giant Total (49%) and Japanese conglomerate Marubeni (51%).

Targeting solar development

Given local decarbonisation goals, further tenders are expected in the coming years, with build out set to occur in the medium-term. Israel is targeting 30% of electricity production from solar energy by 2030, while Morocco is aiming for 52% renewable energy by the same year and Oman set a target to derive 20% of electricity from renewables by 2027 in its National Energy Strategy in August 2021.

One potential exception to this is the United Arab Emirates. The country has seen some of the highest solar PV growth in the region thus far, but this has been driven largely by the policies of different authorities rather than a nationwide push. Dubai and Abu Dhabi in particular have tendered for large amounts of solar, meaning they do not have far to go to hit their renewables targets.

“Whether a ramp up will come from other emirates will be the key determinant for the market size,” said Hamid Can Baş, consultant, Apricum – The Cleantech Advisory.

In coming years, solar PV tenders in the region is likely to continue to be dominated by large international players and government backed organisations. As Jenny Chase, head of solar analysis at BloombergNEF puts it, “product development, especially in the tender market – in markets where there are auctions – is not a game for small players.”

Cost increases to hit MENA more acutely

One of the key challenges for the MENA region and beyond in the short-term at least is the recent rise in the cost of solar panels. However the impact of increased prices may be felt more acutely in the MENA region due to the razor thin profit margins seen in winning bids. As such, there is the potential for the buildout following the tenders to be delayed.

Already projects have been postponed, including ACWA’s Kom Ombo project in Egypt, which has been delayed by six months.

But this is unlikely to have a long-term impact, with constraints on the supply of solar panels expected to throughout 2022. While it might slow down deployment of large-scale projects, it is unlikely to stop them being developed outright.

“Our projections show that there will be a decrease in module prices throughout 2022,” said Can Baş. “Yet, it will take 2-3 year for modules to drop to 2020 levels. Polysilicon, steel and shipping costs are still very high compared to historical averages. Polysilicon prices will normalise with large number of capacity additions in China next year.”

Building out solar in the medium-term

In the medium-term, there are likely to be an increasing number of large-scale solar PV developments, driven by tenders as countries target renewable energy.

“Large scale projects will continue to form the backbone of the industry for the upcoming years,” said Can Baş. “We see consolidation and survival of the fittest in many other markets, too. Profit margins in the industry are low and it is difficult to survive as a smaller developer unless there are certain protective measures such as dedicated tender only for smaller developers.”

Tenders will continue to be critical for the development of the solar sector in the MENA region, ensuring a competitive industry. While there may be delays over the next year or two due to challenges around component availability, these are likely to be short lived, and won’t hamper the longer-term rollout of solar in the region.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech

1 December 2021
Join this virtual conference on 1-2 December 2021 for expert presentations covering PV Module Technology, Supply & Site Optimisation for Utility-Scale. Delegates can access streamed presentations, session recordings and chat/messaging tools to connect with fellow delegates and speakers. Speakers include leading developers, manufacturers, testing and research institutes, including: NREL, Silicon Ranch, Sonnedix, LONGi Solar, JinkoSolar, PVEL, Risen Energy, Seraphim, STS, Trina Solar , Eternalsun Spire, QEERI and VDE
abu dhabi, acwa power, auctions, dubai, eqypt, jinkosolar, mena, module pricing, saudi arabia, tenders, uae

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

PV Price Watch: PV module prices expected to remain north of US$0.27c/W as hopes grow for pricing post-Q2 2022

November 12, 2021
Module pricing volatility is set to remain until at least Q2 2022, with numerous developers and distributors telling PV Tech Premium that prices are expected to remain as high as US$0.32c/W in the near term at least.

US Department of Commerce rejects AD/CVD anti-circumvention petition

November 10, 2021
The US Department of Commerce has rejected a petition calling for an extension of anti-dumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) across Southeast Asia, citing the ongoing anonymity of the petitioners.
PV Tech Premium

Q&A: QEERI talks cleaning robot research, solving soiling and Middle East deployment

November 8, 2021
With solar PV playing an increasingly important and prominent role in decarbonising nations in the Middle East, PV Tech Premium spoke to Dr. Veronica Bermudez and Dr. Ben Figgis of the Qatar Environment & Energy Research Institute (QEERI) to hear about the most recent research around cleaning robots, how soiling is being tackled in the region and the role of start-ups.

Abu Dhabi targets 8.8GW of renewables by 2025 in new COP26 pledge

November 8, 2021
Abu Dhabi has said it will bring its renewables capacity up to 8.8GW by 2025 as it seeks to reduce emissions associated with power generation by 50% over the next decade.

JinkoSolar to invest US$70m in 100,000MT Tongwei polysilicon plant

November 3, 2021
‘Solar Module Super League’ manufacturer JinkoSolar is to invest RMB450 million (US$70.3 million) in Tongwei Solar subsidiary Sichuan Yongxiang Energy Technology to help finance a 100,000MT “high-purity” polysilicon facility.
Sponsored

JinkoSolar launches next generation n-type Tiger Neo module range

November 2, 2021
JinkoSolar has launched its new series of ultra-efficient, n-type PV modules, dubbed the Tiger Neo.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Hanwha buys large stake in REC Silicon, looks to restart US polysilicon production

News

Trina Solar unveils new packing solution aimed at cutting shipping costs

News

NextEnergy Capital reportedly looking to sell Italian solar assets

News

US solar module prices expected to normalise following AD/CVD petition verdict

News

Solar PV installations to jump 20% in 2022 as market defies high production costs

News

Enphase Energy moves into EV charging with ClipperCreek acquisition

News

Upcoming Events

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black November

Final sale!

Beat the price rise

35% off

View Offer
Valid until 30 November
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes