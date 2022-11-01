Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Construction work begins on 24.5MWp floating solar project in Austria

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Construction work begins on 24.5MWp floating solar project in Austria

News

AMPYR Solar Europe acquires SolarEnergyWorks, expanding European development pipeline to 6GW

News

ACEN Australia receives AU$75 million investment from CEFC for 8GW renewables portfolio

News

JinkoSolar doubles shipments, aims to reach 70GW of module manufacturing capacity by year-end

News

NextEra Energy reports US$1.7 billion in Q3 revenue, signs 2.4GW of renewable assets as it targets IRA incentives

News

First Solar records US$68 million loss in Q3 as it calls 2022 ‘foundational’ year

News

87MW solar-powered bitcoin mining centre becomes operational in Texas

News

China’s PV industry takes action on price controls and monopolies as country deploys 50GW+ of solar in 2022

Long Reads, News

First Solar to invest US$270 million in Ohio R&D centre

News

Gas plants to become 10x more expensive than solar PV in Europe – Rystad

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The project is scheduled to be operational in spring 2023. Image: EVN/Daniela Matejschek.

Austrian utility EVN and renewables developer ECOwind are building what they said will be Central Europe’s largest floating PV system in Grafenwörth, Austria.

Scheduled to be operational in spring 2023, the project was built under the banner of the joint project company EVN-ECOwind Sonnenstromgeneration and will have an output of 24.5MWp.

ECOwind managing director Johann Janker praised the value of the technology in using otherwise purposeless space to generate power, whilst EVN CEO Stefan Szyszkowitz spoke of the company’s PV expansion goals and said it will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2034.

As a subsidiary of German renewables company BayWa r.e., ECOwind’s first floating PV installation is set against a backdrop of similar projects. In July of 2021,  BayWa r.e. installed what it said were the largest floating PV projects outside of Asia in the Netherlands, the 41.1MWp Sellingen park and the 29.8MWp Uivermeertjes project. Their daughter company is now making forays into the same new technology.

In September last year, PV Tech Premium featured an article by BayWa r.e’s head of product management for floating PV which posited findings from the World Bank saying that if 10% of Europe’s manmade freshwater reservoirs housed floating PV, a conservative estimate puts potential generation at 200GWp.

Whilst Asia continues to set the pace for floating PV installations, the rest of the world is set to see growth as well.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

8 November 2022
For anyone installing, investing in or selling solar PV equipment, this webinar will explain the advantages of the new Solis S6 hybrid inverter. With energy prices likely to continue to rise, energy storage becomes a critical choice for many. Choosing the right solution for the right scenario is vital and Solis will walk you through why this inverter is the right choice, highlighting the technological advancements versus its predecessor, the S5.

How can PV module buyers mitigate risk in the solar supply chain?

9 November 2022
Join us for this webinar on key strategies to mitigate PV supply chain risk. We'll be covering geographic diversification, ESG and quality, emerging PV technologies and exploring the prospects of a European manufacturing boom.

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Malaga on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.
austria, baywa r.e., ECOwind, europe, european floating solar, evn, floating pv, floating solar

Read Next

AMPYR Solar Europe acquires SolarEnergyWorks, expanding European development pipeline to 6GW

October 31, 2022
Independent Power Producer AMPYR Solar Europe (ASE) has acquired Netherlands-based SolarEnergyWorks (SEW) and its 750MWp asset pipeline of ready-to-build and under-development assets

Gas plants to become 10x more expensive than solar PV in Europe – Rystad

October 28, 2022
It will be 10 times more expensive to operate gas-fired power plants in Europe than to build new Solar PV capacity in the coming years, according to research by Rystad Energy.

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

October 19, 2022
Ginlong Technologies’ Solis inverter brand, the No 3 brand globally, is launching its new Sixth Generation hybrid inverter

US module manufacturer Toledo planning international expansion via KordSA partnership

October 19, 2022
US module manufacturer Toledo Solar has partnered with Turkish-based material manufacturer KordSA to expand its PV manufacturing capacity across Europe and Central Asia.

Demand for Europe-made PV production systems up 62% as European demand surpasses Asia

October 14, 2022
Demand for European-made PV production equipment jumped by 62% in Q2 2022, with European orders surpassing those from Asian countries for the first time, according to research by VDMA.

Financial support for PV manufacturing facilities in Europe ‘urgently needed’, solar CEOs say

October 11, 2022
The CEOs of companies such as First Solar, BayWa r.e. and Meyer Burger have written to the European Commission (EC) to call for urgent action to support the redevelopment of European PV manufacturing.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

AMPYR Solar Europe acquires SolarEnergyWorks, expanding European development pipeline to 6GW

News

China’s PV industry takes action on price controls and monopolies as country deploys 50GW+ of solar in 2022

Long Reads, News

First Solar records US$68 million loss in Q3 as it calls 2022 ‘foundational’ year

News

First Solar to invest US$270 million in Ohio R&D centre

News

JinkoSolar doubles shipments, aims to reach 70GW of module manufacturing capacity by year-end

News

The world installed 174GW of solar in 2021 and is on track to deploy 260GW by end of 2022 – IEA

News

Upcoming Events

Join us for the official launch of the new next generation DG solution from LONGi

Upcoming Webinars
November 2, 2022
4:00 PM (CET) - About 30 minutes

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

Upcoming Webinars
November 8, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

How can PV module buyers mitigate risk in the solar supply chain?

Upcoming Webinars
November 9, 2022
Free Webinar

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain

Large Scale Solar Europe 2023

Solar Media Events
March 21, 2023
Lisbon, Portugal
© Solar Media Limited 2022