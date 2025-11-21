Subscribe To Premium
CPS Energy issues request for proposals for 600MW of Texas solar capacity

By JP Casey
November 21, 2025
FRV submits 200MW solar-plus-storage development to Australia’s EPBC Act

JUWI sells 156MW Greek solar portfolio to Mirova, retains EPC and O&M roles

Germany’s first grid-balancing solar project might be a ‘paradigm shift’ for energy

CPS Energy issues request for proposals for 600MW of Texas solar capacity

IKEA investment arm enters Indian solar market via 210MW ib vogt partnership

Australia’s solar paradox: Record 5.3GW installations in 2024 cannot crack global top ten

SunCable submits 20GW Muckaty Solar Precinct for federal environmental assessment in Australia

Arevon Energy breaks ground on 124MW Big Muddy solar project in Illinois

CFM starts operations at Colombian solar plant, invests in neighbouring solar-plus-storage project

Econergy connects 52MW Resko solar project in Poland under Apple virtual PPA

A CPS Energy solar project.
CPS Energy currently has 1GW of solar capacity in operation. Image: CPS Energy.

Texas utility CPS Energy has issued a request for proposals (RFP) to acquire 600MW of new solar capacity through power purchase agreements (PPA).

The utility provides power to the city of San Antonio, and bidders have until 8 January 2026 to submit proposals for the RFP. CPS Energy also expects to announce an RFP for battery energy storage systems (BESS) before the end of the year, to build on growing interest in battery projects in the San Antonio area; in October, Eolian and CPS Energy started work at a 50MW/100MWh BESS project in Bexar County.

Should the latest solar PV RFP be filled completely, CPS Energy would exceed its 2030 solar deployment targets; the utility currently has 1GW of solar capacity in operation, and aims to have 1.18GW in operation by the end of the decade. The city of San Antonio also plans to reach climate neutrality by 2050, and has announced plans to “work with CPS Energy” to incentivise the adoption of distributed clean energy projects, such as community solar, in particular.

The commissioning of additional solar capacity will also increase the contribution of renewable energy to the utility’s energy mix, which had started to plateau in recent years. Between 2008 and 2013, renewable energy’s contribution to the CPS Energy mix increased from 7.4% to 12.1%; however, in the six years to 2021, the contribution of renewable energy only increased marginally, from 13.6% to 14%.

Cypress Creek begins construction on Hanson Solar project

Elsewhere in Texas, developer Cypress Creek Renewables has completed financing and started construction at the 505MW Hanson Solar plant in Coleman County. The developer will deliver power to the ERCOT grid and to technology giant Meta, under a PPA signed earlier this year, and expects to reach commercial operation at the project in mid-2027.

“The Hanson Solar project represents a compelling opportunity for long-term investment in the renewable energy sector, and SMBC is excited to support it,” said Paul Jun, group head of power and new energies North America at SMBC, a Japan-headquartered financier that provided debt financing for the project, alongside MUFG.

“Cypress Creek’s development platform and the financial fundamentals of this project make it well-positioned to contribute meaningfully to the clean energy economy.”

Construction work will be completed by The Industrial Company (TIC), a subsidiary of Nebraska-based Kiewit Corporation. Cypress Creek noted that around 300 jobs will be created during the construction process.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
