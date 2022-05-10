Cypress Creek appoints new CIO to accelerate its growth

As the new CIO, Jeffrey Meigel brings extensive renewables transaction experience to help accelerate the growth of Cypress Creek. Image: Cypress Creek Renewables.

Independent power producer (IPP) Cypress Creek Renewables has hired Jeffrey Meigel as its new chief investment officer (CIO).

Meigel will take the mantle next week and brings extensive experience in renewable deals, having lead more than US$25 billion in transactions at the likes of Brookfield Renewables and SunEdison.

In his new position as CIO at Cypress Creek, Meigel will be leading the following different groups; structured finance, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, investment committee and investment analytics.

He most recently was senior vice president of Capital Markets at Brookfield Renewable US where he was responsible for US$3 billion of capital formation and liquidity plan annually and also held leadership positions at Terraform Power and SunEdison prior to joining Cypress Creek.

“I am excited to join Cypress Creek to guide our investment strategy and capital deployment,” Meigel said. “I look forward to innovating with our development and capital partners to accelerate the growth of our company.”

Earlier this week, Cypress Creek closed a US$125 million debt facility to fund its solar and storage pipeline.

This came weeks after it had secured a previous debt facility of US$450 million in April also directed to the growth of its pipeline.