Cypress Creek appoints new CIO to accelerate its growth

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, People
Americas

Mondragon Assembly, Solarge partner on new lightweight module manufacturing line

News

Cypress Creek appoints new CIO to accelerate its growth

News

Consumer demand for sustainability and energy autonomy charging up Europe's residential solar, energy storage markets

Features, Interviews

EU planning one-year renewable permits in 'go-to areas' as it steps up transition planning

News

KSTAR to complete new inverter manufacturing facility in Vietnam

News

CPUC admits defeat on NEM 3.0, seeks feedback on new proposals

News

Cero Generation closes financing on 70MW agriPV project in Italy

News

Is a solar circular economy on the horizon?

Featured Articles, Features, Guest Blog

Ukraine conflict dents Scatec's opening quarter earnings

News

Lightsource bp sets up in France, targeting 1GW solar pipeline by 2026

News
As the new CIO, Jeffrey Meigel brings extensive renewables transaction experience to help accelerate the growth of Cypress Creek. Image: Cypress Creek Renewables.

Independent power producer (IPP) Cypress Creek Renewables has hired Jeffrey Meigel as its new chief investment officer (CIO).

Meigel will take the mantle next week and brings extensive experience in renewable deals, having lead more than US$25 billion in transactions at the likes of Brookfield Renewables and SunEdison.

In his new position as CIO at Cypress Creek, Meigel will be leading the following different groups; structured finance, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, investment committee and investment analytics.

He most recently was senior vice president of Capital Markets at Brookfield Renewable US where he was responsible for US$3 billion of capital formation and liquidity plan annually and also held leadership positions at Terraform Power and SunEdison prior to joining Cypress Creek.

“I am excited to join Cypress Creek to guide our investment strategy and capital deployment,” Meigel said. “I look forward to innovating with our development and capital partners to accelerate the growth of our company.”

Earlier this week, Cypress Creek closed a US$125 million debt facility to fund its solar and storage pipeline.

This came weeks after it had secured a previous debt facility of US$450 million in April also directed to the growth of its pipeline.

14 June 2022
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!
CPUC admits defeat on NEM 3.0, seeks feedback on new proposals

May 10, 2022
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has admitted defeat regarding its contentious proposed changes to the state’s net metering laws and has asked for feedback on how a better designed system could work as it seeks to reboot the process.

Cypress Creek closes US$125m debt facility to fund solar, storage pipeline

May 9, 2022
Independent power producer (IPP) Cypress Creek Renewables has closed a US$125 million debt facility to fund the expansion of its solar and storage pipeline.

Azure Power appoints new CEO following April resignations

May 9, 2022
Indian independent power producer (IPP) Azure Power has appointed Harsh Shah as CEO, effective from 1 July, following the resignation of its previous CEO, Ranjit Gupta, last month.

Sunrun adds 30,000 customers, 213MW of solar in Q1 2022 as it looks to protect itself against US headwinds

May 5, 2022
A breakdown of leading US solar installer Sunrun's financial results for Q1 2022 when it added 29,463 customers, with management now expecting installed solar capacity to be 25% or greater for the full year 2022.

SEIA establishes non-profit for solar and storage innovation, initial focus on land use concerns

May 4, 2022
Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has launched a non-profit to facilitate the energy transition through clean energy research and analysis.

Neoen revenues jump on strong solar, energy storage performance

May 4, 2022
French independent power producer (IPP) Neoen recorded a 36% leap in revenue in Q1 2022, solar revenue rising 31% year-on-year.

LONGi plots solar wafer, cell and module capacity leap as Q1 revenue jumps 17%

News

Is a solar circular economy on the horizon?

Featured Articles, Features, Guest Blog

Granholm 'deeply concerned' solar tariff probe could derail US clean energy plans

News

SunPower to invest in platform upgrades as residential solar customer backlog reaches new record

News

Ukraine conflict dents Scatec's opening quarter earnings

News

BayWa r.e. claims industry first with 10TWh tender for corporate PPAs

News

