Cypress Creek closes US$125m debt facility to fund solar, storage pipeline

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Cypress Creek closes US$125m debt facility to fund solar, storage pipeline

Cypress Creek latest debt facility of US$125 million will further fund the growth of its solar and storage pipeline. Image: Cypress Creek Renewables.

Independent power producer (IPP) Cypress Creek Renewables has closed a US$125 million debt facility to fund the expansion of its solar and storage pipeline.

It is the second time the IPP and Investec have collaborated, with the later acting as a coordinating lead alongside Credit Agricole, East West Bank, National Bank of Canada, Norddeutsche Landesbank, Silicon Valley Bank and Toronto-Dominion Bank.

It follows Cypress Creek closing a US$450 million debt facility in March, with Australian investment manager Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC) acting as a joint lead arranger, also agreed to help finance the IPP’s pipeline of solar and energy storage projects in the US.

Rebecca Cranna, COO of Cypress Creek, said: “Having partners who are also dedicated to our mission to develop high quality solar and storage projects for a more sustainable future is something to celebrate.”

Both debt facilities come less than a year after Cypress Creek was acquired by private equity firm EQT, a deal the IPP said would help support expanding its fleet of operating assets and scaling its operations and maintenance business.

Last March, Cypress Creek announced a 315MW bifacial module procurement from Maxeon to use in projects in the US states of Washington and Texas.

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

14 June 2022
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
Crédit Agricole, cypress creek renewables, debt facility, energy storage, finance, funding, investec, ipp, project pipeline, us solar

