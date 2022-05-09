Cypress Creek closes US$125m debt facility to fund solar, storage pipeline

Cypress Creek latest debt facility of US$125 million will further fund the growth of its solar and storage pipeline. Image: Cypress Creek Renewables.

Independent power producer (IPP) Cypress Creek Renewables has closed a US$125 million debt facility to fund the expansion of its solar and storage pipeline.

It is the second time the IPP and Investec have collaborated, with the later acting as a coordinating lead alongside Credit Agricole, East West Bank, National Bank of Canada, Norddeutsche Landesbank, Silicon Valley Bank and Toronto-Dominion Bank.

It follows Cypress Creek closing a US$450 million debt facility in March, with Australian investment manager Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC) acting as a joint lead arranger, also agreed to help finance the IPP’s pipeline of solar and energy storage projects in the US.

Rebecca Cranna, COO of Cypress Creek, said: “Having partners who are also dedicated to our mission to develop high quality solar and storage projects for a more sustainable future is something to celebrate.”

Both debt facilities come less than a year after Cypress Creek was acquired by private equity firm EQT, a deal the IPP said would help support expanding its fleet of operating assets and scaling its operations and maintenance business.

Last March, Cypress Creek announced a 315MW bifacial module procurement from Maxeon to use in projects in the US states of Washington and Texas.