News

Daqo begins pilot production at new polysilicon facility, targets 105,000MT of capacity by start of next year

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Modules
Central & East Asia

Latest

News

China opens applications for next stage of multi-hundred-gigawatt desert renewables scheme

News

Edison sells 49% stake in renewables arm to accelerate 4GW growth plan

News

ACWA signs financing deal with Natixis for up to US$2bn of projects

News

Module marketplace Otovo launches in Germany as it continues European expansion

News

NextEnergy Capital taps UK Infrastructure Bank for 1GW subsidy-free solar push

News

ReNew pens Indian green hydrogen agreement, adds to list of solar developers eyeing production

News

Koch Industries subsidiary buys US solar EPC DEPCOM

News

Meyer Burger cuts solar module output at German plant due to COVID-19

News

TZS the latest to cut wafer prices, launches new 218.2mm wafer size

News
Daqo is targeting 105,000MT of polysilicon production a year once its plant reaches fully capacity in Q1 2022. Image: Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy has begun pilot production at its new 35,000MT Phase 4B polysilicon production facility, which has been completed ahead of schedule.

Daqo expects to significantly ramp up production at the site to a full capacity of 105,000MT per year by the end of Q1 2022.

The polysilicon producer posted record company profits in Q3 2021 as it rode a wave of polysilicon price hikes, but warned of a challenging environment for future capacity expansions.

The company has a target of achieving total annual production capacity of 270,000MT by the end of 2024, however in October its CEO Longgen Zhang warned that the pace of polysilicon capacity expansion could slow in the future because of quotas concerning energy consumption in China.

Zhang said the company “will continue to execute our three-year plan to expand our production capacity to 270,000MT by the end of 2024” and that it would also “continue to improve our product quality to be market-ready for the next generation N-type technology.”

The high price of polysilicon is a major driver behind the soaring cost of modules over the past 18 months, which has caused delays to projects and uncertainty throughout the supply chain.

Last month, PV Tech Premium reported that modules prices are expected to remain above US$0.27c/W until well into next year.

