Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
Requires Subscription: PV Tech Premium
Featured Articles, Features

PV Price Watch: PV module prices expected to remain north of US$0.27c/W as hopes grow for pricing post-Q2 2022

By Liam Stoker
Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules, Policy
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

PV Price Watch: PV module prices expected to remain north of US$0.27c/W as hopes grow for pricing post-Q2 2022

Featured Articles, Features

Sunnova partners with home security firm to increase residential solar offering

News

FTC Solar downgrades revenue outlook again amidst project delays and high shipping costs

News

Veterans support construction of Texas solar project from Lightsource bp

News

US Department of Commerce rejects AD/CVD anti-circumvention petition

News

US ROUND-UP: FTC Solar bags Arizona project win, CPUC rubber stamps 3.2GW transmission line

News

R.Power reinforces Polish solar presence through the acquisition of PV equipment wholesaler

News

Tesla approved to supply retail electricity in Texas

News

SMA Solar looks to ‘significant’ growth in 2022 as it sets sights on order backlog

News

Shoals Technologies revenues up less than expected as supply chain disruptions bite

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
PV module pricing volatility is expected to remain until at least Q3 2022. Image: PV Tech.

Combined supply chain headwinds have sent PV module prices soaring already this year, however pricing volatility is expected to remain into Q2 2022 at least, various sources have told PV Tech Premium.

Speaking to developers and distributors of various sizes and market positions, PV module prices are not expected to climb down from a US$0.28 – 0.32c/W range until at least Q3 2022, PV Tech Premium has learned.

Throughout Europe, where prices are not artificially inflated by import tariffs as they are in the US, price increases since the turn of the year have rounded on a consensus of US$0.265 – 0.28c/W Free on Board (FOB) for 188mm and 210mm modules, when procured through tenders of 100MW or larger. Numerous European EPCs spoken to by PV Tech Premium agreed with the consensus range, however some expected prices to climb down to around US$0.25c/W from the end of Q2 as various pricing inputs – not least the polysilicon price – began to normalise.

Some distributors in Europe were, however, being quoted higher prices still. One distributor told PV Tech Premium that product availability from next year remains unclear, owing primarily to continuing uncertainty relating to manufacturing output in China. Prices for modules from ‘Tier 1’ manufacturers are “certainly going above the US$0.30c/W mark” from Q1 2022, one distributor said.

Those procuring modules in the US spoken to by PV Tech Premium have indicated that prices had risen quite substantially in recent weeks, up by as much as US$0.05c/W owing to various factors including future polysilicon forecasts, regulatory risk and continued shipping constraints. Regulatory risks in particular have weighed heavy, with one leading developer telling PV Tech Premium that as long as the prospect of AD/CVD tariffs being extended to Southeast Asian-based subsidiaries remained, some manufacturers were reluctant to service the US market. “Getting a price is one thing, but getting a purchase order is another thing altogether,” the developer said.

Prices, as a result, leapt up, with quotes in the US$0.30 – 0.32c/W range for tenders of various sizes suggested to be a leading price, while other manufacturers are understood to have quoted higher prices still.

This week’s decision from the US Department of Commerce not to proceed with an investigation into alleged circumvention of AD/CVD tariffs by Southeast Asian subsidiaries has, therefore, been strongly welcomed by US developers, with one indicating to PV Tech Premium that there is now an expectation that quotes will begin to normalise. This may not be recognised immediately, with the effects of the petition still reverberating, but going into Q2 2022 and beyond, those in the market for modules are hopeful of prices in the mid- to high-20s (US$c/W).

Much of that will rest on how quickly manufacturing capacities can re-ramp, with – as PV Price Watch has covered recently – cell manufacturing facility utilisation rates still hovering just above 50% upon dampened demand. Polysilicon pricing will also remain an input, with eyes very much on any stockpiling that takes place prior to the Chinese New Year, while shipping too remains constrained.

Overall demand for solar modules in China is also suggested to be impacting on quoted prices across the board. With Chinese demand expected to far outstrip supply from module manufacturing facilities in mainland China next year, there have been anecdotal suggestions that module majors are to service Chinese demand from Southeast Asian facilities, thus reducing the quantities available for overseas markets – a matter especially relevant for the US market, where Section 201 tariffs add punitive costs to modules from China.

It’s perhaps of little wonder then that, with the AD/CVD case now settled – at least until follow-up petitions targeting country-wide circumvention, rather than company-specific acts, are made – some developers in the US are now imploring the Biden administration to do away with the “self-inflicted wound” of the S201 tariffs in February next year.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
AD/CVD, china, module pricing, policy, polysilicon, PV Price Watch, US. Europe

Read Next

US Department of Commerce rejects AD/CVD anti-circumvention petition

November 10, 2021
The US Department of Commerce has rejected a petition calling for an extension of anti-dumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) across Southeast Asia, citing the ongoing anonymity of the petitioners.

TBEA planning 400,000MT of polysilicon production in Inner Mongolia

November 8, 2021
Chinese energy firm TBEA is planning to invest RMB 6 billion (US$938 million) to set up a silicon production facility with an annual output of 400,000MT in China’s Inner Mongolia region.

First Solar weighing expansion plans as demand surges amidst supply chain obstacles

November 5, 2021
First Solar is actively exploring future capacity manufacturing locations after recording a surge in demand, both domestically and internationally, amidst supply chain obstacles impacting the PV industry.

Tongwei and Trina Solar mark first ramp at 15GW cell, wafer facility

November 4, 2021
The first manufacturing line at a 15GW solar wafer and cell manufacturing facility in Chengdu co-owned by Trina Solar and Tongwei has begun to ramp.
PV Tech Premium

VIDEO: Short-term PV supply chain cost increases and long-term plans to meet demand

November 3, 2021
In this exclusive video from PV Tech publisher Solar Media’s Solar & Storage Finance USA event last month, a panel of supply chain experts discuss immediate challenges and potential remedies to the situation.

LONGi Solar the latest module manufacturer targeted by US WRO enforcement, reports suggest

November 3, 2021
LONGi Solar is to become the latest leading PV module manufacturer to have shipments blocked from entering the US, reports have suggested.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US Department of Commerce rejects AD/CVD anti-circumvention petition

News

Sunnova partners with home security firm to increase residential solar offering

News

COP26: Draft climate text calls for accelerated climate finance, end to fossil fuel subsidies, greater emissions reductions

News

FTC Solar downgrades revenue outlook again amidst project delays and high shipping costs

News

R.Power reinforces Polish solar presence through the acquisition of PV equipment wholesaler

News

Security giant ADT enters US rooftop solar market with US$825m Sunpro Solar acquisition

News

Upcoming Events

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black November

Beat the price rise

The discount will climb down on November 19th

45% off

View Offer
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes