Daqo toasts record profits but warns of ‘challenging’ future polysilicon expansion environment

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

US solar asset underperformance worsened over last decade, prompting P50 estimate concerns

News

US ITC finds in favour of Solaria in initial ruling over Canadian Solar regarding patent infringement

US ROUND-UP: Lightsource bp to build 298MW Colorado project, Facebook signs solar PPA

BBOXX expands into Nigerian market, targets 20m customers by 2030

Sunnova expanding service offering after jump in Q3 customer additions

COP26: What can solar expect from the summit?

More than half of 2022’s planned PV projects at risk of delay or cancellation, new analysis claims

News

Securing the chain: Inside solar’s efforts to keep installations happening

Colombia awards 800MW of solar in third renewables auction

Daqo said the pace of capacity expansions for polysilicon would slow amidst energy and carbon emission quotas. Image: Daqo New Energy.

Polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy posted record company profits in Q3 2021 as the company rode a wave of polysilicon price hikes, but warned of a challenging environment for future capacity expansions.

Despite polysilicon production costs rising by around 10% on the back of high silicon powder costs during the reporting period, average selling prices for polysilicon rose by 32% to US$27.55/kg throughout Q3, sending revenues up by 33% to US$585.8 million.

This resulted in a record quarterly gross profit figure of US$435.2 million, equivalent to a gross margin of some 74.3%.

Furthermore, polysilicon ASPs have continued to rise into the fourth quarter, driven by increasing silicon powder and energy prices in China. Daqo noted that it had realised ASPs of US$33 – 35/kg throughout Q4 to date, with prices currently hovering at between US$35 – 36/kg.

Zhang said that as a result of continued high demand for polysilicon it has been able to pass on effectively all increases within its cost base onto its customers, with impacts to its cost structure expected to continue. Despite this, Daqo did stress that silicon powder prices have stabilised in recent weeks.

On a conference call with analysts following its results disclosure, the company’s finance chief Ming Yang said that the company’s cost structure was “difficult to determine” for its fourth quarter. Silicon powder prices are currently in the US$8 – 10/kg range, having been US$2.50 – 3/kg in Q3, however prices are expected to abate into next year. Zhang also said the company had seen a limited impact to production as a result of controls and limitations on energy consumption in China amidst a broader energy crisis in the country.

Daqo confirmed that its Phase 4B capacity expansion, which is to add a further 35,000MT of production capacity, remains on schedule and is set to finish construction later this quarter before ramping up to full production by the end of Q1 2022.

The company has a target of achieving total annual production capacity of 270,000MT by the end of 2024, however Zhang warned that the pace of polysilicon capacity expansion would slow in the future as a result of quotas concerning energy consumption and carbon emissions in China, factors which he said made for a “challenging” environment.

Daqo has started identifying prospective sites for future capacity expansions but said it would do so with renewable energy supply in mind, intending to produce ‘green polysilicon’ in the future.

In guidance for Q4 2021, Daqo said it expected to produce between 83 – 85,000MT of polysilicon in total this year, indicating a Q4 2021 production total of between 22 – 22,000MT.

capacity expansion, china, daqo, daqo new energy, dual control, polysilicon

More than half of 2022’s planned PV projects at risk of delay or cancellation, new analysis claims

October 27, 2021
More than half of utility-scale solar projects planned for next year could be at risk of delay or cancellation as a result of surging materials and logistics cost, new analysis has claimed.
PV Tech Premium

Securing the chain: Inside solar’s efforts to keep installations happening

October 27, 2021
As prices rise and component availability remains tight, both solar’s upstream and downstream are rallying behind the common cause of ensuring which projects can go ahead, do go ahead in a timely fashion. Liam Stoker assesses the industry’s efforts to keep the supply chain moving forward.

China installs 12.55GW of solar in Q3 2021 as distributed PV leads the way

October 27, 2021

October 27, 2021

SEIA warns of ‘devastating’ impact of AD/CVD investigations on US solar sector

October 26, 2021
Trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has urged the US Department of Commerce (DOC) to throw out petitions from an alliance of companies that are pushing for investigations into alleged circumvention of antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) on solar PV cells from China.

PODCAST: What should solar expect from COP26, pricing woes dent renewables prospects

October 25, 2021
Global renewables industries are expectant as COP26 looms, however supply chain volatility has continued to dent deployment prospects going into a crucial decade. We discuss this and much more in this month's Solar Media Podcast.

Global solar PV employment up to nearly 4 million in 2020 – IRENA

October 25, 2021
Despite delays and supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19, global solar PV employment increased by 6% last year to reach nearly 4 million, according to a new report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

More than half of 2022’s planned PV projects at risk of delay or cancellation, new analysis claims

News

US solar asset underperformance worsened over last decade, prompting P50 estimate concerns

News

US ITC finds in favour of Solaria in initial ruling over Canadian Solar regarding patent infringement

News

COP26: What can solar expect from the summit?

Long Reads, News

LONGi sets new heterojunction cell efficiency record of 25.82%

News

Securing the chain: Inside solar’s efforts to keep installations happening

Featured Articles, Features

