Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Daqo signs five-year polysilicon supply deal with solar wafer manufacturer

By Jules Scully
Companies, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Daqo signs five-year polysilicon supply deal with solar wafer manufacturer

News

Repowering solar plants on the rise in Israel amid land scarcity

Features, Interviews

Global polysilicon capacities to reach 536GW by year-end 2023 – CEA

News

JinkoSolar lays claim to n-type TOPCon cell efficiency record of 26.1%

News

Demand for Europe-made PV production systems up 62% as European demand surpasses Asia

News

Sunly raises US$200 million to expand renewables portfolio in Baltics and Poland

News

Exclusive: Risen Energy discusses structural changes, supply chain risk and new cell technologies

Features, Interviews

European Energy subsidiary to develop 10GW of US renewables by 2026

News

Reliance Industries’ REC Group lands PV equipment supply deal with Maxwell Technologies for HJT modules

News

Alternus Energy closes business combination with SPAC Clean Earth Acquisitions

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Daqo New Energy previously increased its annual polysilicon production guidance to 129,000 – 132,000MT. Image: Daqo New Energy.

Subsidiaries of polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy have signed a five-year polysilicon supply agreement with solar wafer manufacturer Shuangliang Silicon Materials.

The deal will see Xinjiang Daqo and Inner Mongolia Daqo provide Shuangliang with 150,300MT of high-purity mono-grade polysilicon from November 2022 to December 2027. Prices will be negotiated by both parties monthly according to market conditions.

A subsidiary of Shuangliang Eco-Energy, Shuangliang Silicon Materials has rapid capacity expansion plans, according to Longgen Zhang, CEO of Daqo New Energy.

Zhang said Daqo New Energy expects that demand for high-purity mono-grade polysilicon will “remain strong, especially as the market gradually switches to the next generation of n-type technology”.

Following a better-than-expected performance during the first half of 2022, Daqo New Energy increased its annual polysilicon production guidance to 129,000 – 132,000MT.

For Shuangliang Silicon Materials, the deal comes after it recently signed a deal with Tongwei to procure 222,500MT of polysilicon over the next four years.

Global polysilicon capacities are on track to soar to 536GW by the end of 2023, assuming all projects in the pipeline develop as planned, according to research published last week by advisory firm Clean Energy Associates.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
china, daqo, daqo new energy, polysilicon, polysilicon supply, Shuangliang

Read Next

Global polysilicon capacities to reach 536GW by year-end 2023 – CEA

October 14, 2022
Global polysilicon capacities are on track to reach 295GW by the end of 2022 as six new facilities ramp up production this quarter, according to new research from Clean Energy Associates (CEA).

Exclusive: Risen Energy discusses structural changes, supply chain risk and new cell technologies

October 14, 2022
Risen’s president Sun Yuemao sat down with PV Tech to discuss a range of topics, including structural changes in the company, supply chain strategies and new cell technologies

Reliance Industries’ REC Group lands PV equipment supply deal with Maxwell Technologies for HJT modules

October 13, 2022
REC Group has landed an equipment supply agreement for its HJT PV modules with solar cell and module equipment maker Maxwell Technologies.

LONGi gearing up to service IRA-induced demand as it drives forward with module R&D  

October 12, 2022
LONGi Solar is experiencing soaring demand for its products as the IRA turbocharges the US’ PV sector and is actively working to comply with the country's import restrictions to ensure customer deliveries.

Tongwei Solar expecting US$3 billion in profit for Q1 – Q3 2022 as high polysilicon prices, strong demand drive growth

October 11, 2022
Leading polysilicon manufacturer Tongwei Solar is expecting its revenue for the first nine months of 2022 to soar as a result of strong demand for silicon products and its expanded production capacity.

REC Silicon appoints former Qcells exec as CFO

October 10, 2022
Weeks after appointing a CEO, polysilicon manufacturer REC Silicon has named Jeong Ryul Yun as its new CFO.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history

News

Global polysilicon capacities to reach 536GW by year-end 2023 – CEA

News

Demand for Europe-made PV production systems up 62% as European demand surpasses Asia

News

Reliance Industries’ REC Group lands PV equipment supply deal with Maxwell Technologies for HJT modules

News

Repowering solar plants on the rise in Israel amid land scarcity

Features, Interviews

Solar PV to account for 38% of global electricity production by 2050, DNV says

News

Upcoming Events

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

Upcoming Webinars
October 18, 2022
10am (EDT) / 4pm (CEST)

How ENACT’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

Upcoming Webinars
October 26, 2022
9am EDT / 3pm CEST

The New Hybrid Experience: How GoodWe’s ES G2 Series inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners

Upcoming Webinars
October 27, 2022
10:00 AM (CEST)

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

Upcoming Webinars
November 8, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022