DOE backs Qcells with US$1.45 billion loan for Georgia manufacturing hub

By Will Norman
Australia’s first Renewable Energy Zone transitions into delivery phase

Australian PV cell innovator SunDrive Solar confirms job cuts as it ‘sharpens focus’

Array Technologies launches new wireless tracker system, SkyLink

China’s distributed PV surges yet constraints loom

WoodMac: 536GW of solar PV inverters shipped globally in 2023

Sunrun continues shift to storage offering, posts decreased Q2 revenues

SolarEdge Q2 revenue on the rise as inverter shipments drop quarterly

Lightsource bp sells 395MW of US solar PV to JERA Nex

Matrix Renewables, EIB ink loan deal for 240MW of Spanish PV

Qcells also operates a 5.1GW module production facility in Dalton, Georgia, as well as a solar encapsulant plant in Bartow County. Image: QCells.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has issued a US$1.45 billion loan to Korean-owned solar manufacturer Hanwha Qcells to support its vertically integrated manufacturing facility in Cartersville, Georgia.

The Loan Programs Office (LPO) of the DOE announced the conditional loan guarantee yesterday, to be delivered through its Title 17 Clean Energy Financing programme which finances energy supply chain projects and investments in existing energy infrastructure.

The 3.3GW nameplate capacity facility will produce silicon ingots, wafers, cells and modules in what will be the largest vertically integrated solar manufacturing hub in the US. Qcells first announced the Cartersville facility in January 2023, saying the site would represent an overall US$2.5 billion in investment.

The DOE said :“Qcells will make larger-format wafer sizes that lower costs and increase product performance” at the site.

Qcells also operates a 5.1GW module production facility in Dalton, Georgia, as well as a solar encapsulant plant in Bartow County.

In an official statement, the DOE said that the Cartersville facility will benefit from the Section 45X Advanced Manufacturing Credit and enable customers to access the Investment Tax Credit’s domestic content bonus, both included under the government’s Inflation Reduction Act.

The role of solar wafers and ingots in the domestic content bonus has been a bone of contention in the US industry recently. A number of companies, led by the Solar Energy Manufacturers for America (SEMA) coalition – a representative trade body – have called for amendments to the scheme to include solar wafers in its calculations.

The domestic content bonus requires that 40% of a product’s components (based on cost) are “US-made”, a threshold which will rise to 55% next year. SEMA called for the US Treasury to “recognize the individual value” of components of the supply chain in a move which would incentivise investments in domestic wafer manufacturing capacity.

As discussed in a PV Tech Premium feature earlier this year, Qcells’ Cartersville facility is one of the only reliable wafer manufacturing plants announced in the US. The majority of manufacturing plans that have been announced since the IRA passed have been for module production.

In January, Qcells inked a 12GW multi-year module supply deal with technology giant Microsoft. This is one of the largest long-term supply agreements in the US solar industry.

Recipients of LPO loans are expected to develop and implement a Community Benefits Plan (CBP) which requires engagement with local communities and labour. The DOE said that Qcells intends to engage with the Biden-Harris administration’s Justice40 Initiative, which requires that 40% of the benefits of federal investments into the energy transition go to what the DOE called “disadvantaged communities that are marginalised by underinvestment.”

In April, Qcells was among a group of US solar supply chain manufacturers which brought an antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) petition to the Department of Commerce (DOC), seeking to restrict imports of silicon solar cells from four Southeast Asian countries.

Other CSSI in NSW include the 2.2GW PHES power station Snowy 2.0 and Oven Mountain, a 600MW/7200MWh, billion-dollar energy storage project. Image: NSW government.

Australia’s first Renewable Energy Zone transitions into delivery phase

August 9, 2024
The Energy Corporation of New South Wales (EnergyCo) has obtained Commonwealth planning approval for Australia’s first Renewable Energy Zone (REZ): Central-West Orana.
Prime minister Anthony Albanese and Federal energy minister Chris Bowen visited the opening of SunDrive's pilot plant last year. Image: SunDrive Solar

Australian PV cell innovator SunDrive Solar confirms job cuts as it ‘sharpens focus’

August 9, 2024
Australian startup SunDrive Solar has revealed that it has undergone a restructuring of the company, resulting in job cuts, as it looks to “sharpen focus on solar”.
Close view of solar tracker manufacturer Array Technologies' new wireless tracker system called SkyLink

Array Technologies launches new wireless tracker system, SkyLink

August 8, 2024
The new system builds on the capacities of DuraTrack and OmniTrack offerings, reducing dependence on power grids and adding more flexibility and optimisation possibilities.
Rooftop solar panels.

Sunrun continues shift to storage offering, posts decreased Q2 revenues

August 8, 2024
In the three months to 30th June 2024, SunRun generated total revenue of US$523.8 million, down YoY from US$590.1 million in Q2 2023.
The 90MW Happy Solar project in Arkansas, developed by Lightsource bp. Image: JERA Nex

Lightsource bp sells 395MW of US solar PV to JERA Nex

August 8, 2024
This is JERA Nex’s first foray into the US solar market and was executed in partnership with JERA Americas.
Matrix Renewables has several solar plants operational in Spain, as pictured above with El Rocio. Image: Matrix Renewables.

Matrix Renewables, EIB ink loan deal for 240MW of Spanish PV

August 7, 2024
The €50 million green loan will support the design, construction and operation of five solar PV projects in Castilla y Leon and Extremadura.

