News

DOE establishes new Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations to scale green technologies

By Sean Rai-Roche
Americas

Latest

DOE establishes new Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations to scale green technologies

News

The PV Review, Q4 2021: Rising prices, policy uncertainty and new product launches

Editors' Blog, Features

EDITOR’S BLOG: Collaboration is pivotal to the energy transition, 2022 must be the year the PV industry unites

Editors' Blog, Features

Technology-specific renewables auctions promoted in new EU rules

News

The PV Review, Q3 2021: Trade disputes, M&A and a realisation of the climate reality

Editors' Blog, Features

US ROUND-UP: Enel Green Power completes maiden US hybrid project, Lightsource bp mobilises on PV duo

News

Mining company Ark Energy acquires Australian solar developer Epuron

News

Poland awards 870MW of solar capacity in latest renewables auctions

News

Lightsource bp strikes green hydrogen partnership with Portuguese gas utility Dourogás

News

Why BBB must be salvaged, with clean energy provisions prioritised

Editors' Blog, Features
The new office will help test new technologies such as energy storage. Image: PRNewsfoto/Lockheed Martin

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has established the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, a new DOE office that will help deliver on President Joe Biden’s climate plans.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides more than US$20 billion to establish the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations and support clean energy technology demonstration projects in areas including clean hydrogen, carbon capture, grid-scale energy storage, small modular reactors, and more.  

Demonstration projects prove the effectiveness of innovative technologies in real-world conditions at scale in order to pave the way towards widespread adoption and deployment. 

“Thanks to the investments Congress made in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations will move clean energy technologies out of the lab and into local and regional economies across the country, proving the value of technologies that can deliver for communities, businesses, and markets,” said secretary of energy Jennifer Granholm.

“This new office will hire the best and brightest talent to invest in cutting edge clean energy projects, and DOE is calling on anyone dedicated to addressing the climate crisis to roll up their sleeves and join us.”  

This investment is part of the US$62 billion in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will “supercharge DOE’s work on clean energy demonstrations to deliver cutting edge clean technologies to communities and businesses across the country”, the DOE said.

“These demonstrations will fund projects totalling hundreds of millions or multiple billions of dollars in scale and will unlock massive follow-on investment from the private sector to deploy these technologies,” said the DOE.

Read Next

Lightsource bp strikes green hydrogen partnership with Portuguese gas utility Dourogás

December 23, 2021
US DOE advances Origami Solar to semi-finals of national solar competition due to foldable module frame design

December 15, 2021
Australia's Northern Territory fast tracks US$10bn green hydrogen facility

December 13, 2021
Fortescue, AGL Energy bid to turn NSW coal plants into wind and PV-powered hydrogen facilities

December 8, 2021
ReNew pens Indian green hydrogen agreement, adds to list of solar developers eyeing production

December 3, 2021
Acciona Energia signs two green hydrogen deals for facilities in Australia and the Iberian region

December 2, 2021
Most Read

The PV Review, Q2 2021: Supply chain volatility bites, Biden flashes his climate credentials and asset performance concerns grow

Editors' Blog, Features

The PV Review, Q3 2021: Trade disputes, M&A and a realisation of the climate reality

Editors' Blog, Features

BBB renewables provisions would enable industry to 'move rapidly' and should be a 'national priority', manufacturers say

News

Technology-specific renewables auctions promoted in new EU rules

News

Chinese firm completes 550MWp solar project at tidal flat area

News

US' BLM soliciting for utility-scale solar projects on 90,000 acres of state land

News

