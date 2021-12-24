DOE establishes new Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations to scale green technologies

The new office will help test new technologies such as energy storage. Image: PRNewsfoto/Lockheed Martin

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has established the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, a new DOE office that will help deliver on President Joe Biden’s climate plans.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides more than US$20 billion to establish the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations and support clean energy technology demonstration projects in areas including clean hydrogen, carbon capture, grid-scale energy storage, small modular reactors, and more.

Demonstration projects prove the effectiveness of innovative technologies in real-world conditions at scale in order to pave the way towards widespread adoption and deployment.

“Thanks to the investments Congress made in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations will move clean energy technologies out of the lab and into local and regional economies across the country, proving the value of technologies that can deliver for communities, businesses, and markets,” said secretary of energy Jennifer Granholm.

“This new office will hire the best and brightest talent to invest in cutting edge clean energy projects, and DOE is calling on anyone dedicated to addressing the climate crisis to roll up their sleeves and join us.”

This investment is part of the US$62 billion in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will “supercharge DOE’s work on clean energy demonstrations to deliver cutting edge clean technologies to communities and businesses across the country”, the DOE said.

“These demonstrations will fund projects totalling hundreds of millions or multiple billions of dollars in scale and will unlock massive follow-on investment from the private sector to deploy these technologies,” said the DOE.