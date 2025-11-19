Subscribe To Premium
Econergy connects 52MW Resko solar project in Poland under Apple virtual PPA

By George Heynes
November 19, 2025
Econergy connects 52MW Resko solar project in Poland under Apple virtual PPA

Under the vPPA arrangement with Apple, the technology giant will purchase three-quarters of the project’s electricity generation. Image: Reconergy Renewable Energy.

Econergy Renewable Energy has successfully connected its 52MW Resko solar project in Poland to the national electricity grid, marking another milestone in the company’s European expansion strategy.

The project operates under a 19-year virtual power purchase agreement (vPPA) with US tech giant Apple, covering approximately 75% of the facility’s electricity output at a fixed price.

The Resko project is owned through a partnership structure where Econergy UK, a subsidiary 75.24% owned by Econergy Renewable Energy, holds a 51% stake, with The Phoenix Insurance Company controlling the remaining 49%. The facility is expected to reach full commercial operation within 30 days of being connected to the grid.

Under the vPPA arrangement with Apple, the tech giant will purchase three-quarters of the project’s electricity generation at predetermined pricing for 19 years from the start of commercial operations. The remaining 25% of energy production will be sold on Poland’s wholesale electricity market at prevailing market rates, providing exposure to the dynamics of merchant pricing.

Virtual PPAs have become increasingly popular structures for corporate renewable energy procurement, allowing companies like Apple to secure clean energy attributes without direct physical delivery.

These arrangements provide price certainty for developers while enabling corporate buyers to meet sustainability commitments across multiple markets and jurisdictions.

Eyal Podhorzer, co-founder and CEO of Econergy Renewable Energy, emphasised the strategic significance of the project completion.

“We’re proud to mark another significant milestone with the grid connection of our Resko project in Poland,” Podhorzer said.

“The long-term vPPA with Apple, a global leader in technology and innovation, is a testament to the quality of our assets and the strength of our commercial strategy.”

The grid connection coincides with Econergy UK receiving a Distribution System Operator (DSO) licence from Poland’s Energy Regulatory Office (URE).

This regulatory approval provides the company with enhanced flexibility for developing and connecting future projects across Poland, utilising the existing network infrastructure and grid connection capacity at the Resko site.

The Resko project represents Econergy’s continued focus on Central and Eastern European markets, where the company has established a substantial operational presence.

The Tel Aviv-listed independent power producer has demonstrated consistent project execution across the region, with recent developments including commercial operations at a 92MW solar project in Romania and the start of operations at its 87MW Oradea solar project in the same country.

Poland’s renewable energy sector has experienced significant growth as the country transitions away from coal-fired generation. 

Solar growth in Central European countries has outstripped the EU average as coal declines, creating favourable market conditions for utility-scale solar development. The regulatory environment has facilitated this transition through competitive auction mechanisms and improvements to grid access.

Econergy’s Polish operations benefit from the company’s broader European portfolio, which spans Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain, Romania, Poland and Greece. The company maintains a project pipeline exceeding 14GW across these markets.

