Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Econergy starts operations at 87MW Oradea solar project in Romania

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Silicon Ranch, Central Electric to build 100MW solar project for Meta

News

Enphase signs US$50 million microinverter ITC safe harbour deal

News

CHINA ROUND-UP: 60GW racking procurement; Aiko, LONGi shortlisted in offshore PV project; QW Solar offshoot in EPC win

News

Italy exceeds 40GW cumulative solar PV installations

News

Econergy starts operations at 87MW Oradea solar project in Romania

News

Transgrid: New South Wales’ energy transition now enters the next phase

News

SAEL signs 880MW solar PPAs in Gujarat and Punjab

News

Scatec revenues hold steady at US$220 million in Q2 2025

News

Geronimo Power breaks ground on 125MW solar PV plant in Michigan

News

Third Pillar Solar looks to build 500MW of floating PV on Texas reservoirs

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Econergy's Oradea project in Romania.
Econergy now operates 447MW of solar capacity in Romania. Image: Econergy.

Israel-headquartered independent power producer (IPP) Econergy has started commercial operations at its 87MW Oradea solar project in Romania.

Built in the west of the country, the Oradea project is the company’s fourth to begin operations in the country, following the start of work at a 92MW project last April. Econergy plans to add a 68MW battery energy storage system (BESS), and noted that it is in “advanced discussions” to secure financing for this next phase of construction.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

Not ready to commit yet?
Get 30-day trial for $1
  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The company noted that Israeli insurance provider the Phoenix Group was involved in the project development, and has now invested more than €225 million (US$262 million) into Econergy’s projects in Romania.

“The successful connection of Oradea marks another important milestone for Econergy in Romania,” said Econergy CEO Eyal Podhorzer. “We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Phoenix Holdings as we continue to expand our renewable energy platform across Europe.”

The company now has an operational portfolio of 447MW of solar capacity in Romania, with 778MW of capacity under construction and a further 559MW set to begin construction before the end of the year. However, Econergy’s pipeline has shrunk in the last year, with the sale of a 214MW project in the planning stage to an unnamed Balkan conglomerate.

While solar power has not historically been a dominant part of the Romanian energy mix, the country’s solar sector has grown considerably in recent years. The country’s solar sector added 1.7GW of capacity in 2024, pushing cumulative capacity to almost 5GW, and the Romanian Photovoltaic Industry Association has said that this capacity could almost double to 9GW by 2027.

Earlier this month, the government allocated 1.4GW of capacity to the PV sector in the most recent round of its contracts for difference (CfD) programme, with support going to the Dama Solar plant, which is expected to have more than 1GW of capacity when completed.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will host the fifth edition of Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe in Warsaw, Poland, from 25-26 November 2025. The event will focus on the Eastern Europe solar and storage sectors, with a packed programme of panels from industry leaders, responsible for the build out of solar and storage projects in Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and the Baltics. For more information visit the event website.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
Econergy, europe, lsscee, oradea, projects, romania, solar-plus-storage

Read Next

A C&I solar project in Italy.

Italy exceeds 40GW cumulative solar PV installations

August 20, 2025
Italy’s cumulative solar installations have exceeded 40GW, with more than two million solar systems now in operation in the country.
The company is expected to reach financial close in 2026, with construction beginning shortly after. Image: Scatec.

Scatec revenues hold steady at US$220 million in Q2 2025

August 19, 2025
Scatec has reported stable financial results in the second quarter of 2025, with revenue holding steady at NOK2.3 billion (US$220 million).
A BayWa r.e. solar project.
Premium

After the blackout

August 18, 2025
Jonathan Touriño Jacobo explores evidence of systemic problems in the Iberian grid and some of the solutions following the blackout.
Gentari Renewables owns the Maryvale solar-plus-storage project. Image: Ingeteam.

Gentari breaks ground on 243MWp DC-coupled solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

August 15, 2025
Gentari Renewables has broken ground on its 243MWp Maryvale solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia.
Emeren's Sadów solar project in Poland.
Premium

Minimising risk and accelerating negotiations with ‘vanilla’ PPAs

August 14, 2025
JP Casey investigates efforts currently being made to standardise the offtake agreement for the renewable power sector.
Goldbeck Solar's plant in Sunera, Germany. Credit: Goldbeck Solar

Germany awards 2,271MW of PV in oversubscribed auction

August 14, 2025
Germany’s federal energy network has awarded 2,271MW of PV capacity in its latest auction for ground-mounted and non-building solar projects.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SAEL signs 880MW solar PPAs in Gujarat and Punjab

News

Australia: Victoria updated Transmission Plan adds new REZ, 200,000 hectares

News

US solar industry attacks tightened safe harbour rules for ITC qualification

News

Maxeon’s module shipments fall by 90% over two years amid border dispute

News

Transgrid: New South Wales’ energy transition now enters the next phase

News

Geronimo Power breaks ground on 125MW solar PV plant in Michigan

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.