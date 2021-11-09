Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Econergy to build and operate Romania’s ‘largest’ solar project

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Econergy to build and operate Romania’s ‘largest’ solar project

News

Q&A: QEERI talks cleaning robot research, solving soiling and Middle East deployment

Features, Interviews

Abu Dhabi targets 8.8GW of renewables by 2025 in new COP26 pledge

News

US infrastructure bill passes House as Biden awaits Build Back Better vote

News

How ‘time-of-use’ strategies can drive higher-impact renewables sourcing by corporates

Features, Guest Blog

TBEA planning 400,000MT of polysilicon production in Inner Mongolia

News

Hawaiian Electric to deploy 50,000 rooftop PV systems in bid to reach 2030 target

News

COP26: Leadership, courage, speed… and huge renewables deployment needed for 45GW green hydrogen goal

News

Sunrun sees installs smash through 200MW landmark as it builds inventory ahead of 2022

News

First Solar weighing expansion plans as demand surges amidst supply chain obstacles

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Construction of the 155MW Rătești project is set to begin by the end of this year. Image: Endesa.

Renewables developers Econergy and Nofar Energy have completed the acquisition of a 155MW ready-to-build solar project in Romania from real estate developer Portland Trust.

Located in the northwest of Romania, the Rătești plant will be the country’s largest solar installation to date, according to Econergy, and will require a total investment of €100 million (US$116 million).

Econergy and Nofar Energy have both acquired a 50% stake in the project, with the former providing EPC and O&M negotiations, construction management as well as PPA and project finance management.

The plant has received all required permits and construction is due to start in Q4 2021, with commercial operations slated to begin in Q4 2022. Once operational, Econergy will also provide asset management services.

Econergy CEO Eyal Podhorzer said Romania represents a key market for the company, which currently has a 1.5GW solar pipeline under development in the country.

“Part of our forward-looking strategy will involve continuing to invest in clean energy projects in markets such as Romania where changes to the regulations allow the industry to expand via PPAs, diversification of services to the grid and the introduction of other renewable energy technologies,” Podhorzer said.

Romania’s installed solar PV capacity at the end of 2020 was 1.4GW, according to trade association SolarPower Europe, and recent developments in the country have seen Polish developer R.Power enter the market and Greek industrial group Mytilineos acquire a 90MW solar portfolio.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media is hosting the Large Scale Solar: Central & Eastern Europe conference between 16 – 17 November 2021 in Warsaw, Poland. The event will bring together developers, EPCs and other solar stakeholders in the CEE region. More information, including how to attend, can be read here.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
eastern europe, Econergy, lss cee, lsscee, Nofar Energy, project acquisition, romania

Read Next

Poland to support hybrid projects in upcoming round of solar auctions

October 29, 2021
Poland is set to hold a series of renewables auctions before the end of the year, including the country’s first that will support hybrid projects.

SUSI Partners enters Latin America with 200MW renewables acquisition in Chile

October 27, 2021
Swiss fund manager SUSI Partners is acquiring a portfolio of more than 200MW of distributed solar PV and wind assets in Chile, marking its first investment in Latin America.

NextEra Energy Partners acquires 50% of 2.5GW renewable portfolio

October 25, 2021
NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) has agreed to buy a 50% stake in a 2.5GW renewables portfolio and enter into a US$824 million convertible equity portfolio financing that includes the acquired assets

Lightsource bp enters Polish solar market with 757MWp deal

October 19, 2021
Lightsource bp has announced its entry into Poland’s solar market through a co-development deal which will see the developer proceed with a 757MWp pipeline in the country.

R.Power launches US$226m tendering programme as Polish PV portfolio proceeds

October 11, 2021
Polish solar developer R.Power is tendering for PV modules, structures and other components worth nearly €200 million (US$231 million) as it seeks to build its solar pipeline in Poland.

Russia allocates 775MW to solar in latest national auction

September 23, 2021
Russian wholesale electricity market administrator JSC ATS has allocated 775MW of solar PV in the country’s eighth auction round for largescale renewables, which had an average price of ₽5.18/kWh (US$0.071/kWh)

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

LONGi reveals details of shipment seizure, stresses traceability progress

News

COP26: Leadership, courage, speed… and huge renewables deployment needed for 45GW green hydrogen goal

News

US infrastructure bill passes House as Biden awaits Build Back Better vote

News

Q&A: QEERI talks cleaning robot research, solving soiling and Middle East deployment

Features, Interviews

First Solar weighing expansion plans as demand surges amidst supply chain obstacles

News

TBEA planning 400,000MT of polysilicon production in Inner Mongolia

News

Upcoming Events

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

Upcoming Webinars
November 10, 2021

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black November

Our best ever discount

55% off

Offer ends 09/11
View Offer
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes