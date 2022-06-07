Subscribe
Group Licence
News

EDF and partners to research biodiversity benefits of utility-scale solar in UK

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

EDF and partners to research biodiversity benefits of utility-scale solar in UK

News

Short-term thinking in the solar industry risks slowing the energy transition

Features, Guest Blog

US developers welcome Biden’s action on solar imports but analysts still predicting lower 2022 deployment

Long Reads, News

Scatec signs PPAs for solar-plus-storage projects in South Africa

News

A very British solar renaissance

Featured Articles, Features

Solaria, Canadian Solar settle shingled PV patent dispute

News

Canadian Solar sells 70% stake in 738MWp of PV projects in Brazil

News

C&I solar investor True Green Capital raises US$660m for new fund

News

Solar polysilicon price jumps again as PV wafer prices resist rise

News

Exclusive: Mytilineos developing 750MW+ of solar PV in Chile

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The research will look into the potential impacts of solar arrays on wildlife. Image: EDF Renewables.

EDF Renewables is aiming to collaborate with academic partners to explore the positive impacts utility-scale solar projects have on biodiversity, soil health and farmland management in the UK.

As part of work with sustainability consultancy Nature Positive, EDF Renewables is looking for partners to undertake ecological research at Longfield Solar Farm, a new PV plant proposed by EDF and co-developer Padero Solar in Essex.

The programme will tie into the existing commitments included in the Longfield proposals to deliver substantial biodiversity enhancements through habitat restoration and management.

It is hoped studies at the site will further understanding of the potential impacts of solar on wildlife and biodiversity levels in habitats under and adjacent to arrays, as well as soil health and soil carbon storage. Around 50 hectares within the solar farm will be available as an experimental area.

Expressions of interest are now being sought by 29 July 2022 from researchers to deliver three work packages looking at the impact of PV projects on biodiversity, habitats on solar farmland and the influence of solar farmland management on soil characteristics.

EDF Renewables and Padero Solar previously secured an agreement that would allow the Longfield project to export or import up to 500MW of electricity to and from the grid.

Nature Positive’s Mark Lang said the benefits solar projects can have in improving biodiversity and providing other ecosystem services “have to date been poorly understood. It is hoped the research will contribute to the collective understanding of how solar farms can be effectively managed to enhance biodiversity.”

A report published last month by Solar Energy UK highlighted how PV projects can help land recover from intensive farming and enable the natural environment to flourish. The trade body found that well-designed solar farms can reverse a trend of declining wildlife species by enhancing animal habitats.

In the US, meanwhile, independent power producer Silicon Ranch has created a programme alongside farmers and ranchers to deploy holistic land-use practices on solar projects, with grazing animals, plants and wildlife combining to enhance biodiversity and sequester carbon in the soil.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
agrivoltaics, biodiversity, developer, edf, edf renewables, Padero Solar

Read Next

New York announces 2.4GW of PV plants, some paired with energy storage

June 6, 2022
New York has awarded 22 large-scale solar projects contracts as part of the state’s largest land-based procurement of renewables to date.

Israel renewables roadmap targets 17GW of installed solar by 2030

May 30, 2022
Israel is planning to scale up solar deployment as part of a new government strategy designed to put the country on track to have 30% of its electricity generation from renewables by 2030.

Borrego development unit to be less capital constrained following sale, CEO says

May 27, 2022
The CEO of US solar and energy storage developer Borrego has said the company’s project development business will be less capital constrained under the new ownership of investment firm ECP, following a deal announced earlier this week to spin off and sell the unit.

Borrego sells 8GW+ solar, storage development business to ECP

May 26, 2022
US solar and energy storage developer Borrego will spin off and sell its development business, including its more than 8.4GW PV project pipeline, to investment firm ECP.

Cero Generation closes financing on 70MW agriPV project in Italy

May 10, 2022
Cero Generation, a solar portfolio company of Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG), has closed financing on its first corporate power purchase agreement (PPA)-enabled agrivoltaic project in Italy.

Lightsource bp sets up in France, targeting 1GW solar pipeline by 2026

May 9, 2022
Solar developer Lightsource bp is setting up operations in France as it looks to reach a 1GW pipeline of large-scale PV projects in the country by 2026.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Biden to waive Southeast Asia solar import tariffs for two years

News

Solar polysilicon price jumps again as PV wafer prices resist rise

News

Inside JinkoSolar’s bid to steal a TOPCon march on its PV manufacturing rivals

Features, Interviews

Exclusive: Mytilineos developing 750MW+ of solar PV in Chile

News

TOPCon, heterojunction and BIPV: The year so far in major solar module launches and innovations

Editors' Blog, Features

PROJECT ROUND-UP: BNZ plans 49MWp plant in Portugal, Centrica signs VPPA in Spain

News

Upcoming Events

Renewable Energy Trading Summit

Solar Media Events
June 7, 2022
Leonardo Royal London City, London, UK

Inside the empirical data analysis supporting the global adoption of ultra-high power PV modules

Upcoming Webinars
June 9, 2022
2:00 PM (CEST)

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

How installers can meet surging consumer demand for holistic home solar, storage and EV charging systems

Upcoming Webinars
June 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas
© Solar Media Limited 2021