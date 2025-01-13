Subscribe To Premium
EDF Renewables brings 200MW Missouri PV plant online for Ameren

By Will Norman
Chinese PV players fuel Middle East investment boom

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Waaree Energies acquires Enel Green Power India

Ontario to pay 30% rebate for residential solar and storage additions

Chile curtailed 6TWh of solar PV and wind power in 2024

China reviewing expiry of anti-dumping measures on solar polysilicon from US and South Korea

GenusPlus wins contract to expand SWIS to ‘solar-rich’ region in Western Australia

New South Wales the best performing Australian state for solar PV in December 2024

Legislative hurdles dominated Italian solar in 2024, 2025 could be no different

NREL: efficiency and production capacity key for commercial perovskite tandem modules

Ameren Missouri plans to add 2.8GW of solar capacity by 2030. Credit: Ameren Missouri

EDF Renewables North America has begun commercial operations at the 200MW/270MWdc Huck Finn solar project in Missouri.

EDF Renewables – the North American subsidiary of French energy utility EDF – developed Huck Finn solar on behalf of regional US power company Ameren Missouri, which has now taken ownership of the site. Ameren signed an agreement to acquire the Huck Finn project from EDF in 2022 for an undisclosed sum.

The project adds to Ameren’s growing presence in the Missouri solar PV market. In March, the state public service commission (MPSC) approved Ameren’s plans to invest in a 400MW solar portfolio in the state, including the 300MW Split Rail PV project.

Missouri ranks 36th in the total installed solar PV capacity across US states, according to data from trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). As of Q3 2024, the state had 708MW of installed solar capacity with 53 installers/developers operating across the market. 2024 saw a marked increase in utility-scale additions, the SEIA said, after previous years had been overwhelmingly dominated by residential capacity additions.

Ameren was formed through the merger of the Union Electric Company of Missouri and the Central Illinois Public Service Company in 1997. In June 2023, the company announced plans to build and acquire 550MW of solar PV capacity across Missouri and neighbouring Illinois. Three of the four projects in the plan are in Missouri. The 150MW Cass County solar project, in Illinois, was ultimately acquired in June 2024 and is under construction.

Read Next

Image: Bill Mead via Unsplash

Ontario to pay 30% rebate for residential solar and storage additions

January 13, 2025
Under its Home Renovation Savings Program the state government will offer rebates for 30% of the cost of adding solar modules or BESS.
polysilicon

China reviewing expiry of anti-dumping measures on solar polysilicon from US and South Korea

January 13, 2025
China is reviewing the expiry of decade-old anti-dumping measures on US and South Korean polysilicon imports
Image: Western Power.

GenusPlus wins contract to expand SWIS to ‘solar-rich’ region in Western Australia

January 13, 2025
Power and communications infrastructure provider GenusPlus Group has been awarded a contract to develop the proposed Clean Energy Link – North Region project set to expand Western Australia’s South West Interconnected System (SWIS).
The 333MWp Darlington Point solar project in New South Wales. Image: Edify Energy.

New South Wales the best performing Australian state for solar PV in December 2024

January 13, 2025
In December 2024, Australian utility-scale solar PV and wind assets generated 4,551GWh for the month. David Dixon, a senior analyst at Rystad Energy, stated that New South Wales was the best-performing state.
Image: Oxford PV

NREL: efficiency and production capacity key for commercial perovskite tandem modules

January 10, 2025
The report said that tandem modules need a minimum efficiency of 25% to be competitive with other solar technologies on price.
Image: Linea Energy.

Linea Energy closes debt financing for 109MW solar PV plant in Georgia, US

January 10, 2025
Linea Energy has closed project debt financing for a 109MWdc utility-scale solar PV power plant in Wilcox County, Georgia, in the US.

