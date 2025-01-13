EDF Renewables brings 200MW Missouri PV plant online for Ameren

EDF Renewables North America has begun commercial operations at the 200MW/270MWdc Huck Finn solar project in Missouri.
EDF Renewables – the North American subsidiary of French energy utility EDF – developed Huck Finn solar on behalf of regional US power company Ameren Missouri, which has now taken ownership of the site. Ameren signed an agreement to acquire the Huck Finn project from EDF in 2022 for an undisclosed sum.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
The project adds to Ameren’s growing presence in the Missouri solar PV market. In March, the state public service commission (MPSC) approved Ameren’s plans to invest in a 400MW solar portfolio in the state, including the 300MW Split Rail PV project.
Missouri ranks 36th in the total installed solar PV capacity across US states, according to data from trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). As of Q3 2024, the state had 708MW of installed solar capacity with 53 installers/developers operating across the market. 2024 saw a marked increase in utility-scale additions, the SEIA said, after previous years had been overwhelmingly dominated by residential capacity additions.
Ameren was formed through the merger of the Union Electric Company of Missouri and the Central Illinois Public Service Company in 1997. In June 2023, the company announced plans to build and acquire 550MW of solar PV capacity across Missouri and neighbouring Illinois. Three of the four projects in the plan are in Missouri. The 150MW Cass County solar project, in Illinois, was ultimately acquired in June 2024 and is under construction.