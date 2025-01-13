EDF Renewables brings 200MW Missouri PV plant online for Ameren

The project adds to Ameren’s growing presence in the Missouri solar PV market. In March, the state public service commission (MPSC) approved Ameren’s plans to invest in a 400MW solar portfolio in the state, including the 300MW Split Rail PV project.

Missouri ranks 36th in the total installed solar PV capacity across US states, according to data from trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). As of Q3 2024, the state had 708MW of installed solar capacity with 53 installers/developers operating across the market. 2024 saw a marked increase in utility-scale additions, the SEIA said, after previous years had been overwhelmingly dominated by residential capacity additions.

Ameren was formed through the merger of the Union Electric Company of Missouri and the Central Illinois Public Service Company in 1997. In June 2023, the company announced plans to build and acquire 550MW of solar PV capacity across Missouri and neighbouring Illinois. Three of the four projects in the plan are in Missouri. The 150MW Cass County solar project, in Illinois, was ultimately acquired in June 2024 and is under construction.