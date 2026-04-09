EDF receives development consent order for 800MW PV project in England

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The project is expected to reach commercial operations in 2029.

The Springwell PV plant is currently the largest clean energy Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) to be approved by the current government, and the 14th solar NSIP. Projects with a capacity of 50MW or more are considered NSIP and their approval is overseen by the government and not the local authorities. However, a recent change in the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) gives local authorities a say in larger solar developments in their areas.

The UK government said the Springwell PV project’s approval marks its commitment to “learn the lessons from the conflict in the Middle East,” which has seen global oil and gas prices soar.

After initial consultations, the land to be covered by solar panels has been reduced from 816 hectares to 594. Despite that reduction, the project has still seen mass public dissent.

In part due to the number of solar PV plants in planning or approved to be constructed in Lincolnshire and the surrounding counties in the East of England, consumer buy-in for local projects is low. Developers choose the area because it has high irradiance levels and ample grid capacity, due to historical fossil power generation there.

This story was first published on our sister-site Solar Power Portal.

Statkraft opens public consultation on 500MW solar farm in East Riding of Yorkshire

On a similar UK development, Norwegian independent power producer (IPP) Statkraft has launched a public consultation for its 500MW Mylen Leah Solar Farm in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

The NSIP project would be located between the villages of Seaton Ross, Melbourne, Laytham, Ellerton, East Cottingwith and Foggathorpe, on land on and around the former airfield at Melbourne.

According to Statkraft, the project would be connected to the electricity grid at the Thornton substation via an underground cable.

The statutory consultation on Mylen Leah Solar Farm will run from 16 April to 28 May 2026, while an application for a Development Consent Order will then be submitted to the Planning Inspectorate in late 2026.

Matt Simpson, senior solar project manager at Statkraft, said: “We’re pleased to have the opportunity to share further details about Mylen Leah Solar Farm and look forward to speaking to local people as we finalise our proposals.

“In addition to delivering greater energy security and helping stabilise electricity bills, Mylen Leah Solar Farm would also offer tangible benefits, including opportunities for businesses in the area to register as local suppliers.”

Additional reporting from Jonathan Touriño Jacobo.