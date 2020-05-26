Image credit: CDC / Unsplash

Over its first few months of existence, the COVID-19 crisis has already wreaked major havoc across the world, and the solar industry has not been immune.

From hampered flows of raw materials for manufacturers to financing delays for developers, both upstream and downstream PV players have already felt the weight of the pandemic as it continues its global trek, infecting millions and sparking talk of a worldwide recession.

Only time can confirm what the long-term implications will be from what remains a still-maturing crisis. For now, however, PV Tech will keep an eye on reports on the ground and sound out industry players to share here the latest news and developments as they come, starting with the most recent.

If you have a COVID-19 statement to share or a story on how the pandemic is disrupting a solar business anywhere in the world, do get in touch at jrojo@solarmedia.co.uk or lstoker@solarmedia.co.uk.

Our sister titles Energy.Storage.News and Solar Power Portal have also launched similar trackers to map out COVID-19 impacts on the energy storage sector and the UK solar industry.

Downstream momentum helps Taiwanese solar makers weather downturn

26 May 2020: Taiwan-based solar manufacturers may perform better this quarter than in Q1 thanks to the pull effect of under-construction large projects on the island, according to TSEC Corporation.

In a new statement, the group pointed at PV schemes including Changbin Industrial Park (180MW), Taiwan Sugar (400MW) and Taipower’s (150MW) as drivers of activity for solar module factories across the island.

TSEC’s talk of “optimism” in Taiwan – widely praised over its COVID-19 pandemic response – follows PV Tech’s attendance last October of Energy Taiwan 2019, a visit this publication used to take stock of the island’s downstream opportunity and upstream challenges.

See here to read TSEC’s statement in full

#BiodiversityDay: Praise for nature-friendly solar as Spain vows to ease permitting bottlenecks

26 May 2020: Solar plants’ ability to become a “nature reserve” was recognised a recent industry webinar in Spain, which saw a government speaker pledge to cut project permitting red-tape.

Arranged by national PV body UNEF, the online debate had industry operators, policymakers and campaigners discuss how the solar boom mandated by growth targets can be delivered without impacting on biodiversity, amid calls for projects to include wildlife corridors and other measures.

A speaker from the Spanish government – which recently said renewables and biodiversity will be a core part of the COVID-19 recovery – restated the administration’s will to ease permitting for solar projects, amid talk of new measures to ensure environmental licences can be granted faster.

See here to read UNEF’s statement in full

Large Scale Digital: Subsidy-free solar to prosper in post-COVID world

26 May 2020: Unsubsidised solar will thrive in the new world order that is emerging from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic despite the immediate hit from tumbling power prices, industry operators have said at Solar Media’s Large Scale Digital Summit.

Like their Iberian counterparts last Tuesday, NextEnergy Capital, Octopus Renewables and the other firms joining the online session on Thursday were confident that solar’s subsidy-free shift will remain the way forward, provided the industry continues to ramp up innovation as recently.

Stirling Habbitts, director at financial advisory Green Giraffe, said the current “psychological shift” among infrastructure investors may benefit solar. “Airports, toll roads, oil and gas – these were seen as very stable in the past and look at them now,” he said. “Today, in terms of where you get stable returns, there’ll probably be receptiveness to the idea that even without subsidies, solar is better.”

See here to read the PV Tech story in full

Solar took 24 months to embrace the innovation it had been "sitting on for years" and must continue doubling down on this front to weather COVID-19 disruption, panellists said. Image credit: Solar Media

SunPower targets army veterans with new solar rebate

26 May 2020: SunPower is to offer a US$1,000 rebate for formerly and currently serving members of the US army looking to install solar at home.

The firm – who like some of its US solar peers saw a strong Q1 despite COVID-19 but expects a slower Q2 – said in recent days it will offer the incentive to military veterans to “serve those who've dedicated their lives to serving our country.”

The move follows analysts’ predictions that US residential solar installers may bounce back from the pandemic faster than expected, with speakers at a Roth Capital webinar claiming sales have already recovered to February 2020 levels.

See here to read SunPower’s statement in full and here for PV Tech's broader coverage of SunPower-related news

RenewableUK calls on government to ‘go even further’ to support solar

26 May 2020: The UK has been urged to “go even further” with support of solar as the industry looks beyond COVID-19 and works to speed up deployment towards net-zero goals, sister title Solar Power Portal reports.

In recent days, UK-wide association RenewableUK released a new report exploring its vision of the changes the energy system will need to meet net zero by 2050. The document called on the government to double down on solar-friendly measures including public sector PPAs.

See here to read the story in full on PV Tech’s sister title Solar Power Portal

Mexico’s clampdown on renewables triggers governor rebellion – reports

26 May 2020: More than a dozen Mexican state governors have publicly condemned the president’s new restrictions on renewable generation over “stability” concerns, Energía Estratégica reports.

According to the specialised outlet, 15 Mexican state heads have made a stand – as of 24 May 2020 – against the measures rolled out by government agency CENACE in recent weeks, including the freezing of green energy grid tests and a potential licensing ban in congested zones.

For president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the pushback from governors adds to the obstacles set by the courts. Last week, reports emerged that a Mexico City judge had provisionally suspended the reform’s application on at least two renewable developers, which had tabled challenges.

See here to read the Energía Estratégica story in full and here for PV Tech's broader coverage of Mexican solar news

Mexico's COVID-19 renewables controversy: A timeline 5 May 2020: Industry promises legal action as Mexico blocks renewables on ‘stability’ grounds (Full PV Tech story) 13 May 2020: Mexico’s renewable clampdown puts Neoen’s ultra-competitive PV plant in limbo (Full PV Tech story) 19 May 2020: EU, Canada step in as outcry mounts against Mexico’s block to renewables (Full PV Tech story) 20 May 2020: Judge grants temporary block of Mexico’s renewable restrictions – reports (Full PV Tech story)

COVID-19 a ‘lever’ for climate action – expert

26 May 2020: A mix of regulatory measures and sound leadership could see countries such as the UK accelerate their shift to a low-carbon world after COVID-19, according to independent consultant Stephen Cirell.

Writing for sister title Current±, Cirell delved into the approaches the UK the government could use to ensure that the “vested interests of polluters do not hold sway” as the country recovers from the pandemic. “This is an opportunity and one that simply must not be wasted,” he added.

See here to read Cirell’s post in full on PV Tech’s sister title Current±

PODCAST: Large Scale Solar Digital Summit plots post-COVID future for industry

26 May 2020: In this special episode of the Solar Media Podcast, Liam Stoker is joined by Jo Wilkinson, José Rojo and Molly Lempriere to review all of the industry-leading insight and discussion that took place during the Large-scale Solar Digital Summit (18-22 May 2020).

We learned how the solar industry has responded to and moved beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, while also provide a deep dive on what hurdles remain for large-scale solar development. We also talk technology trends, and track developments across Iberia, Italy, the UK and other markets.

You can stream the podcast below:

Africa calls for renewably-powered recovery as pandemic ‘stretches sector thin’

26 May 2020: A discussion convened by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) produced calls on African leaders to back the renewable sector, said to be “stretched thin” by COVID-19.

“Unless urgent measures are taken to preserve the sector and prepare it for the post-pandemic recovery, the energy situation could impede the continent’s ability to cope with the crisis and economic downturn,” said an IRENA statement summarising the highlights of the online talk.

The campaign to preserve African renewable momentum is gathering steam as COVID-19 extends throughout the continent. In late April, IRENA signed a deal with pan-African body the AUC that will see countries tap into solar and others to power their response to the pandemic.

See here to read IRENA’s new statement in full