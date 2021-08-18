Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
PV Tech Premium
Editors' Blog, Features

Editor’s column: Biden faces difficult balancing act of domestic manufacturing and decarbonisation goals

By Liam Stoker
Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules, Policy
Americas

Latest

Editor’s column: Biden faces difficult balancing act of domestic manufacturing and decarbonisation goals

Editors' Blog, Features

Solar could supply more than 40% of US power by 2035, Biden administration says

News

US begins WRO enforcement in earnest with solar modules detained by customs officials, say reports

News

Sunworks boosted by Solcius deal as residential revenue jumps

News

Petitions call for US investigation into ‘illegal’ circumvention of solar antidumping measures via Southeast Asian entities

News

Spain to hold auction for 3.3GW of solar PV and wind in October

News

ReNew Power completes merger with SPAC RMG II

News

US residential solar prices fall by largest amount since 2017

News

Q&A: JA Solar’s Henning Schulze talks European strategy, vertical integration and solar module procurement

Features, Interviews

Shift to 100% renewables may lead to nearly 10-fold rise in number of solar jobs by 2050

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
President Biden was elected after a campaign that narrowed in on climate policy. Image: Adam Schultz/Joe Biden for President.

US President Joe Biden faces a growing number of challenges as his presidency approaches a critical juncture and the need to strike a fine balance between solar deployment, domestic manufacturing and international trade has this week been brought into much clearer view.

Biden campaigned against his predecessor Donald Trump at least partly on a clear and ambitious climate message. The US must throw off the Trump administration’s shackles and decarbonise at a rapid rate, Biden stressed, while advocating strongly for an extended investment tax credit (ITC) for solar and energy storage to stimulate further deployment.

But now Biden finds himself in the Oval Office, that ambition almost competes directly with other aims of his administration, chiefly a stance of being tough on trade with China but also a much-stated aim of lighting a fire under American manufacturing. Made in America and Buy American have, as a result, been cited repeatedly in speeches made by the president since his inauguration in January.

After the events of the past week, those two aims now sit in much starker contrast. While the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill captured headlines, it is the budget reconciliation bill which holds almost all of the ‘meat’ of Biden’s political programme, most notably for the solar industry an extension and expansion of the clean energy investment tax credit scheme and, possibly, the manufacturing tax credit proposed by Jon Ossoff earlier this year.

The amendment tabled by Republican senator Dan Sullivan, which would effectively prohibit renewable projects using China-made technology from claiming federal funds and subsidies – including ITCs – may have come as something of a surprise, but it was certainly popular, receiving the support of 90 of the 99 senators present for the vote.

The bill and the amendment remain under consideration, with further progress not expected for some weeks. Furthermore the budget bill is not expected to pass President Biden’s desk until the autumn. But the prospects for solar imports to the US grow more complex by the day at present, with petitions filed yesterday on behalf of a coalition of US-based solar manufacturers seeking an extension of antidumping and countervailing duties to Southeast Asian entities of the solar industry’s biggest names, claiming that there is clear and illegal circumvention of the duties placed on Chinese firms in 2017. Wiley LLP is acting on behalf of the coalition, Wiley of course being the practice to have served as counsel for SolarWorld in the dispute which triggered the introduction of Section 201 tariffs.

Further news that US customs officials would appear to now be enforcing the withhold and release order (WRO) implemented by the Department of Commerce in late June, detaining shipments by at least three China-based module manufacturers (albeit two of which have so far only had sample modules seized), only serves to render the importing climate more turbulent.

As a strategic industry, and one that very much plays into Biden’s political aim of reinventing the US economy in the wake of COVID-19, supporting domestic solar manufacturing has clearly struck a chord with policymakers in the US. But the impact it could have on domestic solar deployment at a time when installations need to soar has the potential to be significant.

A brief filed by the US Department of Energy yesterday (17 August 2021) and championed by the White House describes how solar PV could provide more than 40% of the US’ power demand by 2035, up from just 3% today. To do this, solar deployment must be prolific over the next decade and, thankfully, developers are playing their part. More than 450GW of solar and solar-storage projects had applied for interconnection by the end of 2020, a figure which is sure to have swollen since then. Indeed, analysis compiled by WoodMackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) earlier this year forecasted that total US solar capacity could grow to more than 400GW by 2030, propelled by a “return of the roaring twenties” for solar PV, a capacity which would require installations of more than 300GW this decade.

But it is now surely difficult to see installations of anything approaching that figure if Chinese manufacturers are all but locked out of the market. Yesterday’s brief from the US DoE illustrates the issue in a nutshell – while solar remains of key importance to climate ambitions, the US has just 2GW of thin film module capacity in the country and a further 3GW of silicon module assembly. The issue is further complicated by the complete lack of solar ingoting and wafering capacity in the US, and the fact that polysilicon facilities in the country have stood idle for some years now. REC Silicon has repeatedly said it intends to restart production at Moses Lake, however this will not take place until at least 2023. Likewise, a 3.3GW module facility currently under construction in Ohio by First Solar, which broke ground this week, is not expected to begin commercial operations until H1 2023.

Under these conditions, solar developers in the US face a difficult quandry: stake a claim in the inevitable queue for First Solar modules, or try to bring forward projects using Chinese modules that face being denied ITCs. Supply chain volatility of the past year has lifted solar module average selling prices (ASPs) and disrupted project economics, leading to some projects being pushed back.

In some respects, the policy landscape emerging in the US echoes that of Modi’s India. Modi’s aim of installing 100GW of solar PV in the country by 2022 was widely lauded, but against a backdrop of uncertainty surrounding project economics as DISCOMs proved problematic and import tariffs were raised, the country has fallen far short. The introduction of both production-linked incentives for manufacturers and new duties on Chinese imports have led to some activity in manufacturers eyeing new facilities, but certainly not of the scale needed to domestically meet the country’s new aim of installing 450GW of renewables (300GW of which would be solar) by 2030. In short, Modi’s government failed in both respects.

President Biden therefore faces a difficult balancing act of sating political demand for domestic manufacturing with the broader aim of supporting solar PV deployment to such an extent that it can help meet the country’s decarbonisation commitments. All eyes will be on the Biden administration in the remaining months of the year, and indeed throughout the rest of his presidential term, to see if he can achieve it.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

6 October 2021
The future is bright for a new era of US solar and storage, and the 8th annual Solar & Storage Finance Summit will provide opportunities to discuss solutions to the industry’s challenges and provide a networking platform designed to bring together the top minds in the industry to do business. With a mix of high-level, informative presentations and panels, a stellar cast of speakers and audience members with deal-making capacity, the 2021 edition of the event will be a sell-out success.
china, deployment, finance, indian renewable energy development agency, joe biden, manufacturing, modi, policy, seia, trade tariffs, us, wood mackenzie

Read Next

Solar could supply more than 40% of US power by 2035, Biden administration says

August 18, 2021
The US’ transition to a carbon pollution-free power sector could see solar provide more than 40% of the country’s electricity by 2035, up from the current 3% level, according to a memo from the Department of Energy (DOE).

US begins WRO enforcement in earnest with solar modules detained by customs officials, say reports

August 18, 2021
Reports have emerged alleging that US officials have begun detaining solar module shipments suspected of infringing the withhold and release order (WRO) implemented in June.

Petitions call for US investigation into ‘illegal’ circumvention of solar antidumping measures via Southeast Asian entities

August 17, 2021
Petitions have been filed in the US requesting the launch of investigations into several solar manufacturers accused of circumventing antidumping and countervailing duties by using entities based in Southeast Asia.

Q&A: JA Solar’s Henning Schulze talks European strategy, vertical integration and solar module procurement

August 17, 2021
PV Tech speaks to JA Solar’s Henning Schulze about the module manufacturer’s European strategy, how vertical integration is helping it mitigate supply chain volatility and why lessons from the stock market can help guide solar module purchasing.

TZS profits soar as 210mm wafer plans take shape

August 16, 2021
Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor (TZS) has more than doubled its revenue in the first half of the year as the wafer provider took advantage of what it described as a rapidly developing PV industry.

FTC Solar turning to alternative shipping methods as losses forecast to mount in third quarter

August 16, 2021
US tracker manufacturer FTC Solar is turning to alternative shipping methods and cost-cutting initiatives in a bid to return the business to profitability in Q4, with the company’s cost base continuing to surge.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Petitions call for US investigation into ‘illegal’ circumvention of solar antidumping measures via Southeast Asian entities

News

US residential solar prices fall by largest amount since 2017

News

Sunworks boosted by Solcius deal as residential revenue jumps

News

Encavis sees revenue rise thanks to new Spanish solar projects

News

Shift to 100% renewables may lead to nearly 10-fold rise in number of solar jobs by 2050

News

TZS profits soar as 210mm wafer plans take shape

News

Upcoming Events

Shade modeling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

The importance of product reliability and system value of a 600W+ module in achieving the lowest LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
September 2, 2021
7am (PT) | 4pm (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021