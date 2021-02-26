Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
News
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

EDP aims for 50GW of renewables additions by 2050, looks to US for solar growth

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Americas, Europe

Latest

EDP aims for 50GW of renewables additions by 2050, looks to US for solar growth

News

Sungrow to expand Indian inverter production capacity to 10GW

News

India’s ReNew Power to list on Nasdaq following US$8bn deal with US SPAC

News

Sunnova’s sales slump in Q4 but revenue up 22% in 2020

News

Mexican government called on to reboot energy transition

News

Grid-enhancing tech could unlock connection queues, doubling renewable capacity – study

News

Soltec posts 2020 loss due to project delays but pipeline hits new high

News

European Solar Initiative launched to drive continent’s PV manufacturing expansion

News

US ROUND-UP: National Grid Renewables breaks ground in Illinois, California mulls solar planning legislation

News

Enphase Energy unveils US$1bn note offer

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
EDP Renewables’ 20MW Cameron Solar Park in South Carolina. Image: EDP Renewables via Twitter.

EDP will focus on North America to ramp up its solar capacity in the next five years as part of a new strategic update that will see the Portuguese utility target more than 50GW of renewables additions by 2030.

The company will invest €24 billion (US$29.1 billion) by 2025, of which 80% will be on renewables, with a commitment to deploy 4GW of clean energy per year and double solar and wind capacity from 12GW to 25GW.

EDP will also step-up investment in the digital transformation of the business and innovation to provide new solutions in hydrogen, storage, smart grids, energy communities and e-mobility.

The utility said the strategy will pave the way for it to be coal-free by 2025 and carbon-neutral by 2030.

“This plan is a bold and ambitious commitment and an unprecedented acceleration of growth in renewables building on our strong track record. The global challenge presented by climate change requires a different mindset, ambition and, above all, measurable action,” said EDP CEO Miguel Stilwell d’Andrade.

In terms of PV additions, the company aims to grow its global presence tenfold between 2021 and 2025, with approximately 9.3GW of new capacity. At 5.5GW, the majority is set to be in North America, where the utility’s EDP Renewables unit recently entered the distributed solar space through the acquisition of a majority interest in C2 Omega. The strategic update says EDP will aim to develop a “distinctive approach” to commercial and industrial solar through a dedicated distributed platform in the US.

In Europe, around 2.4GW of solar capacity additions are forecasted for the next five years, with a focus on markets such as Portugal, Poland, Romania as well as Spain, where the company secured 98MW of PV capacity in the country’s renewables auction last month. Elsewhere, 700MW of PV is expected to be added to the company’s portfolio in Latin America, with a further 700MW in other markets globally.

Distributed solar deal in Brazil

In a separate announcement, EDP’s Brazilian subsidiary said it has secured a deal to acquire distributed solar assets in Brazil from a local unit of AES Corporation for BRL177 million (US$32 million).

The deal involves AES Inova, a distributed solar investment platform that holds a portfolio of approximately 34MWp assets in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, São Paulo and Minas Gerais, with projects at varying stages of development.

EDP Brazil said the transaction sees it “reinforce its commitment” to invest in distributed PV, expanding its portfolio of projects by around 50% and keeping the segment as an “important growth path”.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
brazil, carbon neutrality, commercial and industrial, distributed generation, distributed solar, edp, edp renewables, edp renováveis, largescaleeu, portugal, sfi con london, sfi2021, spain, ssfusa, utility

Read Next

Soltec posts 2020 loss due to project delays but pipeline hits new high

February 25, 2021
Soltec recorded a €4.9 million (US$6 million) loss last year as the coronavirus pandemic caused projects delays and an increase in costs for the Spanish solar tracker manufacturer.

European Solar Initiative launched to drive continent’s PV manufacturing expansion

February 24, 2021
A European Commission-backed project has been launched to scale up Europe’s PV manufacturing industry and capture the continent’s “booming demand” for solar equipment.

RP Global takes aim at ‘increasingly attractive’ Polish market with 1GW solar and wind pipeline

February 24, 2021
Independent power producer RP Global is working on a pipeline of solar and wind projects in Poland to deliver more than 1GW of capacity in the next two to four years.

Mytilineos heightens focus on solar in bid to reach 3GW of capacity by 2030

February 23, 2021
Mytilineos is looking to transfer its global experience of solar and storage project development to help decarbonise the Greek electrical system and hit 3GW of PV capacity by 2030.

Commercial demand to drive grid development in Denmark

February 23, 2021
The development of Denmark’s grid will be driven by rising electricity demands from consumers rather than the growing renewables sector, a panel of key figures in the country’s green energy sector have suggested.

Pathfinder Clean Energy establishes 100MWp Poland pipeline

February 22, 2021
Pathfinder Clean Energy (PACE) has created a new solar development and project acquisition business, PACE Poland, targeting an initial 100MWp in the country.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EDP aims for 50GW of renewables additions by 2050, looks to US for solar growth

News

Sungrow to expand Indian inverter production capacity to 10GW

News

India’s ReNew Power to list on Nasdaq following US$8bn deal with US SPAC

News

Sunnova’s sales slump in Q4 but revenue up 22% in 2020

News

Mexican government called on to reboot energy transition

News

Grid-enhancing tech could unlock connection queues, doubling renewable capacity – study

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
March 9, 2021

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
March 17, 2021

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Utility Solar Summit, UK & Ireland

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021