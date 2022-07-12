Subscribe
Group Licence
News

EDP buys Polish distributed solar installer as it eyes greater sector dominance

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Off-Grid, Projects
Europe

Latest

EDP buys Polish distributed solar installer as it eyes greater sector dominance

News

Tigo Energy files IP infringement lawsuit against SMA Solar

News

Clearway Energy and Wärtsilä to add battery storage to five US solar projects

News

Trina Solar to build 71MW floating solar project in Malaysia after winning state tender

News

Origis Energy buys 700MW of bifacial PERC modules from Boviet Solar in latest contract

News

Lifecycle study of perovskites finds lower environmental impact than silicon modules

News

Satellite data reveals extent of solar project delays in Texas

News

BP partners with thyssenkrupp to provide solar, green hydrogen for steel production

News

Pexapark secures US$8m in second round Series B financing

News

GoodWe’s HT1500V inverter series solves challenges posed by modern day utility-scale solar development

Product Reviews
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
EDP sees the distributed generation market in Poland as a key target area of operations. Image: Unsplash

EDP has continued its renewables drive in Poland with the acquisition of Zielona Energia, which EDP said had over 58MW installed capacity in the country, as it eyes greater consolidation in the market moving forward.

In April, EDP’s Polish division acquired Polish distributed solar company Soon Energy, growing its presence in the country fivefold, the company said at the time. The deal gave EDP access to a local sales force of around 400 people and a team with experience in providing sustainable energy solutions to the business segment.

Today’s acquisition “represents a further milestone in EDP’s expansion strategy within the Polish PV market”, EDP said, adding that its contracted capacity in the first half of the year was nearly 30MW.

“Poland is a strategic country for this growth, where we were already developing wind projects and where, with this business segment, we intend to reach next year the mark of 100MWp of contracted solar capacity for self-consumption,” said EDP’s director Vera Pinto Pereira.

EDP said its “international experience in solar energy” coupled with “the local knowledge of these companies acquired by the group” will allow it to rapidly expand in the market. In 2021, EDP said it consolidated its operational structure in the country and established a sales network with national coverage.

Founded in 2013, Zielona Energia serves the small and medium business segment, with current customers including schools, corporate offices and agricultural firms.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acquisition, ders, distributed generation, edp, edp renewables, poland, poland solar

Read Next

R.Power seeking equity capital raise to fund European solar PV growth plans

July 6, 2022
Polish developer R.Power is seeking a primary equity capital raise to fund its future growth plans in several European countries.

Onward Energy to acquire 1.2GW portfolio of US solar assets

July 6, 2022
IPP Onward Energy has entered into a bidding agreement to acquire 1,171MW of operating solar assets from Global Atlantic Financial Group.

Nelnet strengthens renewables division with GRNE Solar acquisition

July 5, 2022
Financial services and technology company Nelnet has acquired GRNE Solar, an EPC that designs and installs residential, commercial and utility-scale solar in the US Midwest.

Indiana ‘taking a huge step backward’ by ending net metering, solar advocates say

July 4, 2022
Net meting for rooftop PV is ending in Indiana through a policy change that critics have warned will make solar uneconomic for most families and businesses in the US state.

TGS acquires asset management firm Prediktor

July 4, 2022
Norwegian energy data and intelligence company TGS has acquired renewable energy asset and real-time data manager Prediktor.

CleanCapital acquires developer BQ Energy

June 30, 2022
Investor CleanCapital has acquired renewable energy developer BQ Energy, adding 300MW of late-stage solar development to its pipeline.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Polysilicon pricing enters hockey stick-growth territory as US$45/kg threshold looms

News

BP partners with thyssenkrupp to provide solar, green hydrogen for steel production

News

Mitsubishi completes acquisition of renewables trading firm ElectroRoute

News

‘Diversification is a must’: IEA warns on China’s growing dominance of solar PV supply chain

News

Indian solar importers blocked from defering BCD payments

News

Huawei, Sungrow maintain PV inverter market leadership as GoodWe climbs ranks

News

Upcoming Events

Factors Impacting PV Module Supply out to 2030

Upcoming Webinars
July 19, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am and 6pm BST

The UK’s solar landscape to 2030: factors driving growth & challenges from global supply-chains

Upcoming Webinars
July 20, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am BST

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London
© Solar Media Limited 2022