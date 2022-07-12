EDP buys Polish distributed solar installer as it eyes greater sector dominance

EDP sees the distributed generation market in Poland as a key target area of operations. Image: Unsplash

EDP has continued its renewables drive in Poland with the acquisition of Zielona Energia, which EDP said had over 58MW installed capacity in the country, as it eyes greater consolidation in the market moving forward.

In April, EDP’s Polish division acquired Polish distributed solar company Soon Energy, growing its presence in the country fivefold, the company said at the time. The deal gave EDP access to a local sales force of around 400 people and a team with experience in providing sustainable energy solutions to the business segment.

Today’s acquisition “represents a further milestone in EDP’s expansion strategy within the Polish PV market”, EDP said, adding that its contracted capacity in the first half of the year was nearly 30MW.

“Poland is a strategic country for this growth, where we were already developing wind projects and where, with this business segment, we intend to reach next year the mark of 100MWp of contracted solar capacity for self-consumption,” said EDP’s director Vera Pinto Pereira.

EDP said its “international experience in solar energy” coupled with “the local knowledge of these companies acquired by the group” will allow it to rapidly expand in the market. In 2021, EDP said it consolidated its operational structure in the country and established a sales network with national coverage.

Founded in 2013, Zielona Energia serves the small and medium business segment, with current customers including schools, corporate offices and agricultural firms.