EDP Renewables commissions 103MW Italian solar portfolio

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

EDP Renewables' Castrum 13 project in Montalto di Castro.
The portfolio consists of two projects; the Castrum 13 project, pictured, and the Tuscia 21 facility. Image: EDP Renewables.

Clean energy developer EDP Renewables has commissioned a 103MW solar portfolio in Italy, pushing its operational European solar portfolio to over 700MW.

The portfolio consists of two projects, both of which are in in Viterbo, central-west Italy: the Castrum 13 project in Montalto di Castro and the Tuscia 21 facility in Tuscania. The commissioning of these projects follows the commissioning of the 72MW Tuscania plant, the company’s largest in operation in Italy, and builds on a solar portfolio that consisted of 606MW of capacity in Europe as of the end of 2023.

“Italy has ambitious renewables targets that, to be achieved, need a strong participation from all players in the sector,” said Roberto Pasqua, executive director for south and east Europe for EDP Renewables. “Over the next few months, we will keep demonstrating this commitment by adding more than 200MW of new solar and wind projects.”

The company’s historic focus, especially in Europe, has been on wind, with more than 5.3GW of wind capacity in operation as of the end of 2023. Last October, EDP Renewables acquired an 80MW wind portfolio in Italy, just a year after selling a 172MW wind portfolio to Italian energy company ERG.

However, EDP Renewables plans to invest more heavily in the solar sector in the coming years. Between 2023 and 2028, the company plans to commission around 17GW of new renewable power capacity across its global operations, of which utility-scale solar will account for 9.4GW, compared to 5.7GW of new wind capacity.

The majority of this new capacity will be added in North America – 4.1GW, compared to 3.9GW in Europe – and earlier this year, EDP Renewables North America CEO Sandhya Ganapathy told PV Tech Premium that around two-thirds of this new capacity is driven by “corporate demand in different shapes and forms”. Indeed, in July, the company commissioned its 200MW Brittlebrush solar project in the US state of Arizona, with a power purchase agreement (PPA) in place to sell power generated at the project to data giant Meta.

edp, edp renewables, europe, italy, projects

