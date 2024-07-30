Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

EDP Renewables, SRP and Meta commission 200MW Brittlebush solar project in Arizona

By JP Casey
Projects, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

EDP Renewables, SRP and Meta commission 200MW Brittlebush solar project in Arizona

News

Spain publishes guidance on €750 million renewables and storage manufacturing scheme

News

IRA transferability market reaches US$11 billion in H1 2024

News

Australia: NEM connection applications rise by 43% YoY, solar ranks second

News

Ark Energy lodges development application for 500MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia

News

Nala Renewables acquires 34MW Lithuanian PV portfolio from Green Genius

News

Juwi sells 267MW PV portfolio in Greece to Mirova, Foresight

News

Fortis Energy acquires 180MW solar-plus-storage project in Serbia

News

Q-Sun to build 10GW n-type module/cell facility in Oman

News

Is Europe no longer stepping on the gas?

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar panels from a project from developer EDP Renewables
Electricity produced from the Brittlebush Solar Park will power Meta’s data centre in Mesa, Arizona. Image: EDP Renewables.

Clean energy developer EDP Renewables North America, Arizona utility Salt River Project (SRP) and US technology giant Meta have commissioned the 200MW Brittlebush Solar Park in the US state of Arizona.

All three companies are involved in the project: SRP manages the local grid, which now includes power from the Brittlebush project; EDP Renewables will handle the day-to-day management of the facility; and electricity generated at the project will be sold to Meta under a power purchase agreement (PPA). The electricity will be used to support the power demands of Meta’s data centre in Mesa, Arizona, and is the third PPA to be signed between the technology giant and EDP Renewables.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“Arizona’s forward-thinking policies and welcoming business environment for innovative technologies that prioritize sustainability make it a perfect location to generate solar,” noted Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO of EDP Renewables North America. “We’re proud of the partnership with Salt River Project and Meta that has resulted in reducing carbon emissions, local economic benefits, and diversifying Arizona’s energy portfolio.”

A number of Arizona utilities have taken steps to expand their utility-scale solar offerings, such as Arizona Public Service (APS), which plans to add 3.5GW of new solar capacity by the end of the decade. These initiatives have contributed to significant growth in the Arizona utility-scale sector, with the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) reporting that the state added around 1GW of utility-scale solar in 2023, comparable to the total capacity installed, across all sectors, in 2021 and 2022 combined.

Arizona currently boasts the fifth-largest solar capacity in the US, with 8.5GW of capacity in operation in the first quarter of this year, according to the SEIA. The association also expects the state to add 11.4GW of new capacity over the next five years, the fourth-most in the country.

Meta has already invested considerably in the Arizona solar sector, signing a PPA with SRP and Danish energy company Ørsted to acquire power from the latter’s Eleven Mile Solar Center last December.

The tech giant also plans to use this electricity to meet the power demand of its Mesa data centre, which is becoming an increasingly important part of the world’s energy mix. National Grid chief executive John Pettigrew said he expects data centre power demand to increase sixfold in the next decade, and yesterday, the Central Statistics Office for Ireland noted that, in 2023, data centres made up 23% of the country’s total energy demand.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
arizona, commissioned projects, edp renewables, meta, power purchase agreement, salt river project, us

Read Next

Silfab Solar is aiming to expand its module production capacity in the US by 1.3GW by 2024. Image: Silfab Solar

IRA transferability market reaches US$11 billion in H1 2024

July 30, 2024
Crux said that the tax credit transferability market has “outpaced expectations” from when the Department of Treasury released guidance on the scheme in June 2023.
A ReNew solar project

ReNew commissions 400MW solar project in Rajasthan

July 26, 2024
Indian renewable power developer ReNew has commissioned a 400MW solar project in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan.
Nextracker trackers.

WoodMac: Solar PV trackers hit 92GW of shipments in 2023

July 26, 2024
Wood Mackenzie’s ‘Global solar PV tracker market share’ report highlights that the top ten vendors accounted for 90% of the global market share in 2023.
Heliene, Inc is among the companies expanding solar PV manufacturing in the US with a recently-expanded 420MW facility in the Iron Range region of Minnesota. Credit: Heliene, Inc.

Heliene, Premier Energies in JV to build 1GW n-type US solar cell factory

July 26, 2024
The site will produce n-type cells to support both manufacturers’ US cell requirements, Heliene said in a public statement. Details about the timeline and scope of the project will be released “shortly”.
Solar-wind hybrid project

Pexapark reports 1.5% decline in European PPA prices in June

July 25, 2024
Pexapark's latest report notes a 1.5% decline in the average price of a PPA signed in Europe from the end of May to the end of June.
Community solar project located in Kingston, Illinois

Nexamp, Starbucks to build 40MW community solar in Illinois

July 25, 2024
US developer Nexamp has partnered with coffee maker Starbucks to build 40MW of community solar projects in the US state of Illinois.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Fortescue begins operation of 100MW Western Australia solar plant, remains ‘steadfast’ in commitment to green hydrogen

News

Nala Renewables acquires 34MW Lithuanian PV portfolio from Green Genius

News

Q-Sun to build 10GW n-type module/cell facility in Oman

News

ReNew commissions 400MW solar project in Rajasthan

News

Australia: NEM connection applications rise by 43% YoY, solar ranks second

News

Is Europe no longer stepping on the gas?

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Upcoming Events

From Cell to Complete AC System Integration with Trina Storage Elementa 2

Upcoming Webinars
July 31, 2024
1:00 PM (BST) / 2:00PM (CEST)

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024