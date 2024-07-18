Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

EDP Renewables inaugurates 200MW/40MW California solar-plus-storage project

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

EDP Renewables inaugurates 200MW/40MW California solar-plus-storage project

News

d.light closes US$176 million new financing for off-grid offerings in Africa

News

Comstock Metals to recycle PV modules at Nevada facility

News

S&P Global launches module spot market assessment amid PV pricing volatility

News

Can Vietnam’s direct PPA help meet its ambitious solar goals?

News

Egypt aims to add 4GW of renewables by next summer

News

Generac to expand Puerto Rico’s residential PV sector with US$200 million DOE grant

News

ADB finances US$240.5 million for Indian rooftop solar

News

Anker on the role of innovation and meeting customer needs in its ongoing success

Features, Interviews

Tasmania, Australia, lifts ‘cumbersome’ regulation restricting solar PV developments

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
EDP Renewables’ 20MW Cameron Solar Park in South Carolina. Image: EDP Renewables via Twitter.

EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) has inaugurated the 200MW/40MW Scarlet I solar-plus-storage project in Fresno County, California.

The project’s solar and energy storage capacity is contracted under two power purchase agreements (PPAs) with local Californian electricity suppliers; Ava Community Energy for 100MW of solar capacity and 30MW of energy storage and San José Clean Energy for the remaining 100MW of solar and 10MW of energy storage.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

EDPR NA added that it is “actively exploring” the possibility of incorporating agrivoltaics – the practice of using land for the dual purposes of solar generation and farming – at the site, particularly looking at sheep grazing.

The developer – a subsidiary of Portuguese utility EDP Renewables – is currently engaged in a module supply deal with US cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film module manufacturer First Solar, signed in April 2023. The 1.8GW deal was expected to support EDPR NA’s US solar projects through 2026.

“California remains a priority state for EDPR NA’s development efforts, and we are pleased to finalise this significant solar-plus-storage project in The Golden State,” said Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO of EDP Renewables North America. “Scarlet I will be a benchmark project as we look to develop additional hybrid multi-technology renewable projects across our portfolio and contribute further to grid resiliency.”

The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) took control of the Ten West transmission link last month with a view to increasing the state’s grid resiliency. The 125-mile transmission line between Arizona and California will support 3.2GW of new renewable energy projects, many of which will be solar PV and solar-plus-storage projects.

According to data from a PV Tech Premium report earlier this year, Fresno County has the longest interconnection queue for renewable energy of any county in the US. As a whole, California has around 440GW of capacity in its interconnection queue, more than half of which is energy storage.

The same article said that around half of the total 1TW of solar in the US interconnection queue was made up of hybrid solar-plus-storage projects.

EDPR NA already has 248MW of operating renewable energy assets in California, notably the Lone Valley PV project in San Bernadino County. It is currently developing the 300MW Sandrini Solar Park in Kern County, California, for which EDP inked a PPA with oil giant Shell in 2022. Since that deal was signed, Sandrini Solar’s capacity has been expanded from 200MW to 300MW.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
california, edp renewables, edp renewables north america, pv power plants, solar-plus-storage, us

Read Next

Comstock Metals module recycling

Comstock Metals to recycle PV modules at Nevada facility

July 18, 2024
The facility can process up to 100,000 tonnes of decommissioned solar modules per year that can reduce electronic waste sent to landfills.
asian development bank

ADB finances US$240.5 million for Indian rooftop solar

July 18, 2024
The financing will be offered to two banks, as they will provide loans to developers and end-users to install rooftop solar systems.
Screenshot of winning bids, posted to LinkedIn by WEF’s Debmalya Sen.

SECI solar-plus-storage tender awards bids at cost ‘competitive with new coal’ in India

July 18, 2024
Winning bids as low as INR3.41/kWh have been registered in a tender for solar PV paired with battery storage hosted by the SECI.
An image of RES Group's Emerald solar farm. Image: RES Group.

RES Group sells 1GW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia

July 18, 2024
Enel Green Power Australia has acquired a 1GW solar-plus-storage project in the Central-West Orana REZ in New South Wales from RES Group.
solar-plus-storage project in Massachusetts

FERC: solar dominates new generation capacity in US

July 17, 2024
From January to May this year, 251 new solar projects became operational in the US, with a combined capacity of 10,669MW.
rPlus Energies Utah projects

rPlus Energies secures over US$1 billion for 400MW Utah solar-plus-storage project

July 17, 2024
US utility PacifiCorp and rPlus Energies signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the Green River Energy Center project in 2022.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Saudi Arabia signs deals for 30GW domestic solar PV manufacturing

News

Germany adds 7.5GW solar PV in H1 2024, reaches 90GW

News

Vietnam to buy power from residential and commercial rooftop solar

News

Tax credit transferability market ‘blows doors open’ in the US

Features, Interviews

FERC: solar dominates new generation capacity in US

News

JinkoSolar to build 10GW n-type cell and module factory in Saudi Arabia

News

Upcoming Events

From Cell to Complete AC System Integration with Trina Storage Elementa 2

Upcoming Webinars
July 31, 2024
1:00 PM (BST) / 2:00PM (CEST)

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024