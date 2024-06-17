CAISO takes control of Arizona-California transmission link

The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) has taken control of a 500kV, 125-mile transmission line between California and Arizona.
The Ten West Link project was developed by Connecticut-based private equity investment firm Lotus Infrastructure Partners’ joint venture DCR Transmission. The project aims to connect 3.2GW of renewables throughout California and the south-west US, and became operational on 12 June 2024.
Currently, more than 7GW of renewables projects are applying to connect to the transmission grid via the project. Lotus Infrastructure Partners added that the transmission line expects the project to improve electric grid efficiency and reliability.
Construction of this transmission line, between Tonopah, Arizona and Blythe, California, began in January 2023. The Department of the Interior previously said that the construction highlighted the need for the transmission line to accommodate significant solar PV and solar-plus-storage capacity additions.
“This infrastructure project will unlock thousands of megawatts of renewable resources while improving the reliability of the bulk transmission grid. We are pleased to bring this project to fruition for the CAISO and ratepayers across the region,” said Himanshu Saxena, CEO of Lotus Infrastructure Partners.