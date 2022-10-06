Subscribe
EDPR completes acquisition of German solar developer Kronos

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
US seeks input on IRA’s clean energy tax incentives

Waaree Energies raises US$120 million for PV module capacity expansion to 9GW

European solar PV manufacturing at risk from soaring power prices – Rystad

Suncor Energy sells solar and wind assets to Canadian Utilities

US DOE announces winners of its American-Made Solar Prize Round 5, distributes US$1.5 million to winning companies  

Belectric to repower Enlight PV project in Israel, raise capacity to 88MWp

What the new era of inflation means for investments in the global energy transition

Anglo American and EDF Renewables partner to build solar and wind projects in South Africa

EU renewables development may stall if countries enact different revenue caps – LevelTen

By completing the acquisition, EDP Renewables enters two new solar European markets: Germany and the Netherlands. Image: EDP Renewables.

Portuguese utility EDP Renewables (EDPR) has completed the acquisition of a 70% stake in German solar developer Kronos Solar Projects.

The €250 million (US$246 million) transaction includes options for the remaining 30% stake, held by Kronos founders, exercisable from 2028 onwards.

With the deal, EDPR is entering two new European solar markets: Germany and the Netherlands.

The company said its entrance in those countries creates opportunities to expand not only in solar but also in other technologies, such as hydrogen, storage and hybrid projects.

Kronos has a portfolio of 9.4GW of solar projects in different stages of development in Germany (4.5GW), France (2.7GW), the Netherlands (1.2GW) and the UK (900MW).

EDP, EDPR’s parent company, recently expanded its presence in Poland with the acquisition of distributed solar company Soon Energy.

Last month it signed a deal to co-develop renewables projects in South Korea.

