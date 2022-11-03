EE North America to develop 2GW of US solar and storage with Elio Energy

EE North America and Elio will develop a 2GW pipeline in the US, expected to begin construction between 2023-25. Image: Unsplash.

EE North America, a subsidiary of Danish renewables developer European Energy, will develop a 2GW pipeline of solar power and energy storage in Arizona and surrounding states. The pipeline is part of an agreed partnership with Elio Energy, a utility-scale renewables developer, and is expected to commence construction between 2023-25.

EE North America recently expressed its commitment to delivering 10GW of renewable energy capacity in the US by 2026 and bought 3,000 hectares of land in Texas to install its first solar projects.

“Our partnership with Elio Energy is another step forward in EE North America’s growth story. This portfolio will provide the clean energy that customers demand while also making a significant contribution to meeting net-zero goals in the region,” said Lorena Ciciriello, CEO of EE North America.

EE North America entered the US market earlier this year, and the partnership with Elio Energy speaks to the leveraging power of its parent company and its established connections in the industry.

“The partnership with European Energy will accelerate the development of large-scale solar and storage projects in Arizona and surrounding states by providing the requisite financial security while supporting the renewable procurement goals of the IOU’s and cooperatives,” said Daven Mehta, CEO of Elio.

“We have a large pre-development pipeline and are well on the way towards our mutual goals in support of European Energy.”