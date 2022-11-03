Subscribe
EE North America to develop 2GW of US solar and storage with Elio Energy

By Will Norman
US utility-scale solar deployment fell 23% in Q3 amid module procurement issues – ACP

Actis-backed Rezolv Energy to develop Europe’s ‘largest’ PV plant in Romania

Module assembly company Mission Solar Energy to increase US manufacturing to 1GW

Sunrun CEO calls for action to reduce US solar import delays

New scrutiny on European module buying: can domestic manufacturing come to the rescue?

Erthos secures deals to install ‘earth-mounted’ solar tech at 121MW of projects

rPlus Energies breaks ground on 200MW Utah solar project

Equinor acquires Danish solar developer BeGreen, comes with 6GW PV pipeline

US and UAE sign global clean energy partnership to bring US$100 billion of investment

EE North America and Elio will develop a 2GW pipeline in the US, expected to begin construction between 2023-25. Image: Unsplash.

EE North America, a subsidiary of Danish renewables developer European Energy, will develop a 2GW pipeline of solar power and energy storage in Arizona and surrounding states. The pipeline is part of an agreed partnership with Elio Energy, a utility-scale renewables developer, and is expected to commence construction between 2023-25. 

EE North America recently expressed its commitment to delivering 10GW of renewable energy capacity in the US by 2026 and bought 3,000 hectares of land in Texas to install its first solar projects.

“Our partnership with Elio Energy is another step forward in EE North America’s growth story. This portfolio will provide the clean energy that customers demand while also making a significant contribution to meeting net-zero goals in the region,” said Lorena Ciciriello, CEO of EE North America.

EE North America entered the US market earlier this year, and the partnership with Elio Energy speaks to the leveraging power of its parent company and its established connections in the industry.

“The partnership with European Energy will accelerate the development of large-scale solar and storage projects in Arizona and surrounding states by providing the requisite financial security while supporting the renewable procurement goals of the IOU’s and cooperatives,” said Daven Mehta, CEO of Elio. 

“We have a large pre-development pipeline and are well on the way towards our mutual goals in support of European Energy.”

ee north america, elio energy, lssusa, pipeline, pv power plants, solar pv, storage, us

