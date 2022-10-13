Subscribe
Group Licence
News

European Energy subsidiary to develop 10GW of US renewables by 2026

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

European Energy subsidiary to develop 10GW of US renewables by 2026

News

Reliance Industries’ REC Group lands PV equipment supply deal with Maxwell Technologies for HJT modules

News

Alternus Energy closes business combination with SPAC Clean Earth Acquisitions

News

Sunrun completes ‘first-of-its-kind’ residential VPP season in New England ISO

News

i2X initiative a ‘once-in-a-generation’ opportunity to unleash dormant terawatts of clean energy in the US

Featured Articles, Features

SunDrive closes funding round to help commercialise solar cell technology using copper

News

Solar PV to account for 38% of global electricity production by 2050, DNV says

News

Israel’s Ahstrom to co-develop 476MW of solar PV in Greece

News

‘We need to scale to be competitive’: European PV players discuss solar manufacturing policy

Editors' Blog, Features

Global Infrastructure Partners acquires Atlas Renewable Energy

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The North American subsidiary will also explore investments in green hydrogen and e-methanol projects in the US. Image: Unsplash.

Danish renewables developer European Energy’s (EE) North American subsidiary has committed to developing 10GW of renewables in the US by 2026.

EE North America recently opened an office in Austin, Texas to support its US development pipeline, where it bought nearly 3,000 hectares of land to develop its first US solar projects, including 1GW of solar capacity in Texas and other projects in the Western US.

PV Tech sought clarification from EE regarding the amount of solar PV within the 10GW figure but the company was not able to comment at this time.

European Energy is currently active in 26 markets around the globe with a 40GW project pipeline of renewable energy.

Meanwhile in Europe, the parent company has recently increased its activities in Romania with a solar PV development pipeline of 810MW distributed across nine different solar projects under development.

“European Energy views the US as a critical market for solar and wind power, as well as technologies like Power-to-X that will be essential solutions in decarbonising the hardest-to-abate sectors of the economy,” said Knud Erik Andersen, CEO of European Energy.

Moreover, the North American subsidiary will explore investments in green hydrogen and e-methanol projects in the US.

This follows a recent order from its parent company for a 50MW electrolyser with Siemens to develop a large-scale e-methanol project. The company has also partnered with multiple ports – crucial hubs for storage and transportation – in Europe to produce green hydrogen.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
development pipeline, e-methanol, ee north america, european energy, green hydrogen, us solar

Read Next

Alternus Energy closes business combination with SPAC Clean Earth Acquisitions

October 13, 2022
Irish independent power producer (IPP) Alternus Energy has closed a business combination agreement with Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that will enable its expansion in the US.

FirstEnergy Ohio issues RFP for 470,000 Renewable Energy Credits

October 11, 2022
US utility FirstEnergy Ohio has issued a request for proposal to purchase renewable energy credits for its Ohio utilities.

Duke Energy to invest US$40 billion in zero-carbon generation in 10-year plan

October 10, 2022
US utility Duke Energy plans to invest US$40 billion in zero-carbon power generation as part of its US$145 billion capital investment plan for the next ten years.

Leeward Renewable Energy kicks off 100MW North Carolina project

October 7, 2022
Developer Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE) has started construction of its 100MW solar facility in North Carolina.

US seeks input on IRA’s clean energy tax incentives

October 6, 2022
The US Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have requested stakeholder input on the climate and clean energy tax incentives included in the country’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Entergy Arkansas’ 250MW solar project gets approval, Lightsource bp to build

October 5, 2022
The Arkansas Public Service Commission has approved Entergy Arkansas’ 250MW Driver Solar Project located near Osceola in Mississippi County.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history

News

European Commission endorses Solar Photovoltaic Industry Alliance

News

Israel’s Ahstrom to co-develop 476MW of solar PV in Greece

News

LONGi gearing up to service IRA-induced demand as it drives forward with module R&D  

News

ReneSola Power grows European solar pipeline with Emeren acquisition

News

Financial support for PV manufacturing facilities in Europe ‘urgently needed’, solar CEOs say

News

Upcoming Events

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

Upcoming Webinars
October 18, 2022
10am (EDT) / 4pm (CEST)

How ENACT’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

Upcoming Webinars
October 26, 2022
9am EDT / 3pm CEST

The New Hybrid Experience: How GoodWe’s ES G2 Series inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners

Upcoming Webinars
October 27, 2022
10:00 AM (CEST)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022