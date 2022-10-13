European Energy subsidiary to develop 10GW of US renewables by 2026

The North American subsidiary will also explore investments in green hydrogen and e-methanol projects in the US. Image: Unsplash.

Danish renewables developer European Energy’s (EE) North American subsidiary has committed to developing 10GW of renewables in the US by 2026.

EE North America recently opened an office in Austin, Texas to support its US development pipeline, where it bought nearly 3,000 hectares of land to develop its first US solar projects, including 1GW of solar capacity in Texas and other projects in the Western US.

PV Tech sought clarification from EE regarding the amount of solar PV within the 10GW figure but the company was not able to comment at this time.

European Energy is currently active in 26 markets around the globe with a 40GW project pipeline of renewable energy.

Meanwhile in Europe, the parent company has recently increased its activities in Romania with a solar PV development pipeline of 810MW distributed across nine different solar projects under development.

“European Energy views the US as a critical market for solar and wind power, as well as technologies like Power-to-X that will be essential solutions in decarbonising the hardest-to-abate sectors of the economy,” said Knud Erik Andersen, CEO of European Energy.

Moreover, the North American subsidiary will explore investments in green hydrogen and e-methanol projects in the US.

This follows a recent order from its parent company for a 50MW electrolyser with Siemens to develop a large-scale e-methanol project. The company has also partnered with multiple ports – crucial hubs for storage and transportation – in Europe to produce green hydrogen.