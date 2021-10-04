Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

EFG Hermes’ Vortex platform to invest €625m in Ignis Energy’s growth

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Europe

Latest

EFG Hermes’ Vortex platform to invest €625m in Ignis Energy’s growth

News

US renewables production hits mid-year all-time high, with solar rising almost 25%

News

JA Solar partners with waterproof tech firm for BIPV solutions

News

The PV technology roadmap conundrum: What’s next for p-type as n-type investments continue

Editors' Blog, Features

Italy to allocate 3.3GW of solar and wind in next renewables tender

News

PVEL launches crowdsourced inverter testing programme

News

Editor’s column: Module supply crisis deteriorates at the worst moment, but will developers entertain further delays?

Editors' Blog, Features

Iberdrola acquires 245MW Australian project from RES

News

Solar manufacturing majors call on customers to delay projects amidst supply ‘crisis’

News

US AD/CVD decision delayed as Commerce seeks new information, A-SMACC identities

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Vortex CEO Karim Moussa (left) and Ignis founding partner and CEO Antonio Sieira (middle) at the signing ceremony. Image: Vortex

Vortex Energy has agreed to invest more than €625 million (US$725 million) into Ignis Energy Holdings through a series of capital injections that aim to develop Ignis into a “fully integrated renewable IPP” in Spain and elsewhere.

Managed by the private equity arm of EFG Hermes, Vortex will invest the money through its newly launched Vortex Energy IV Fund, with the money being provided over “the coming few years subject to certain conditions”, the company said.

Vortex’s capital contribution will allow Ignis Energy Holding, parent company of the Spanish independent renewable company Ignis Group, to own and operate a greater share of the projects it develops. Ignis currently has more than 20GW under development through its platform, the company said.

“In Vortex Energy, we have identified a great partner that is aligned with our vision and committed to maximizing Ignis’ potential,” said Ignis founder and CEO Antonio Sieira.

“Ignis has an extraordinary team, with a visionary plan to create an international renewable IPP in the coming years. Vortex Energy will support Ignis to achieve its objectives and work to deliver its significant value creation potential,” said Karim Moussa, CEO of Vortex Energy.

Vortex was established in 2014 as a renewable energy investment platform and has since compiled a 822MW European portfolio through various investments accounting for €1.3 billion (US$1.5 billion).

Ignis was created in 2015 and has been “involved in the development of a portfolio of [around] 14GW of solar and wind projects in Spain” and roughly 8GW outside the country.

Last year, Ignis sold 3.3GW of Spanish solar projects to French oil major Total.

The deal is subject to Spanish regulatory approval and certain conditions precedents.

Vortex Energy was advised by Santander and Royal Bank of Canada for financial matters and Watson Farley Williams for legal. Ignis was advised by Citi (financial) and Cuatrecasas (legal).

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
efg hermes, ignis, investment, ipp, vortex

Read Next

Catalyze acquires C&I solar developer Sol Alliance

September 24, 2021
Independent power producer Catalyze has acquired commercial and industrial (C&I) solar developer Sol Alliance, expanding its presence in the northeast of the US and taking on an 80MW project development pipeline in the process.
PV Tech Premium

Spanish windfall profit tax slammed as warnings over investor confidence grow

September 24, 2021
Concerns have been raised that new measures introduced by Spain’s government to limit windfall profits of renewable energy plants could dent investor confidence and impact the stability of the country’s solar sector.

Multi-gigawatt Australian solar-storage Sun Cable project clears further hurdle

September 23, 2021
A project that bids to combine up to 20GW of solar PV with the world’s largest energy storage battery and a 4,200km-long subsea power cable has moved a step forward after Indonesian authorities greenlit its proposed transmission cable route.

Silfab Solar secures investment to support US module manufacturing expansion

September 16, 2021
North American module manufacturer Silfab Solar has received an investment led by private equity firm ARC Financial Corp to help scale up its US PV production footprint.

Polish developer PAD-RES acquired as JV targets country’s ‘nascent’ solar market

September 14, 2021
Polish renewables developer PAD-RES is to be acquired by a joint venture established by real estate investor Kajima and private equity firm Griffin Real Estate.

Magnora increases stake in developer Helios as gigawatt-scale PV pipeline takes shape

September 10, 2021
Renewables investor Magnora has increased its stake in Helios Nordic Energy as the Swedish solar developer looks to add 1GW to its pipeline by the end of next year.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar manufacturing majors call on customers to delay projects amidst supply ‘crisis’

News

US renewables production hits mid-year all-time high, with solar rising almost 25%

News

JA Solar partners with waterproof tech firm for BIPV solutions

News

Editor’s column: Module supply crisis deteriorates at the worst moment, but will developers entertain further delays?

Editors' Blog, Features

Polysilicon price jumps 9% in a week as energy crisis hits China

News

The PV technology roadmap conundrum: What’s next for p-type as n-type investments continue

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

Free Webinar: Efficiency limits for PERC, TOPCon, HJT and IBC cell production

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021