Elgin Energy aiming to deploy 5GW of solar-plus-storage in three years after US$33m raise

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects, Storage
Europe

Elgin Energy aiming to deploy 5GW of solar-plus-storage in three years after US$33m raise

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Masdar signs Armenia deal, TotalEnergies completes its largest French solar plant

Researchers trial thin-film floating solar system for offshore applications

Mainstream Renewable Power raises over US$100m to pursue multi-GW pipeline and become ‘global energy major’

Verbund buys 148MWp solar plant in Spain from BayWa r.e.

Grasshopper Energy forms 1GW solar partnership in Romania

Portugal launches auction for 262MW of floating solar

European Commission approves US$2.5bn Greek policy to support 4.2GW of renewables

PV Price Watch: 182mm wafer prices fall sharply as other costs remain stubbornly high

Developers to accelerate hybrid solar-storage deployment as costs fall

Elgin Energy is targeting 5GW of projects by 2025 under an ambitious growth strategy. Image: Elgin Energy.

UK developer Elgin Energy is targeting 5GW of solar-plus-storage across its core markets by 2025 after completing a £25 million (US$33.3 million) fundraising round.  

The raise was conducted through Focus Capital Partners, and Elgin Energy said it was oversubscribed.

“This very successful and oversubscribed fundraise will allow us to scale our origination and development programme,” said Ronan Kilduff, chief executive officer of Elgin Energy.

“Elgin Energy is now well positioned in terms of team, pipeline and funding to deliver on its long-term growth across core markets. I would like to thank all of the investors that supported Elgin in this process.”

The fundraise follows Elgin Energy securing £29 million in project-specific funding from German bank Berenberg in August, for the development of 1.36GWp of solar in the UK and Ireland. This consists of around 50 late-stage development projects, which are expected to reach ready-to-build status by the fourth quarter of 2022.

In March, the company raised £4.35 million through its first fundraise with Focus Capital Partners, to progress a 210MW portfolio of subsidy-free solar. Elgin Energy now has a portfolio of over 4GW of projects in late-stage development across the UK, Australia and Ireland.

Jack O’Keeffe, director of Focus Capital Partners, added: “Elgin Energy’s proven track record and management team, in addition to its extensive qualified pipeline, is a sound foundation for a successful relationship and was seen as an attractive opportunity by investors.”

This article was originally published on PV Tech’s sister site Solar Power Portal. A link to the original story can be found here.

