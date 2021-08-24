Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Elgin Energy secures financing for 1.36GWp portfolio in Ireland and UK

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Elgin Energy secures financing for 1.36GWp portfolio in Ireland and UK

News

ACME to set up 3.5GW green hydrogen facility in Oman in US$3.5bn deal

News

Will Modbus TCP be the dominant communication standard for C&I solar inverter environments going forward?

Features, Guest Blog

CdTe breakthrough could lead to more efficient solar cells, UK researchers say

News

Global module capacity to boom in 2021 while Chinese polysilicon expansions to sidestep Xinjiang

News

iSun revenue jumps but Q2 performance affected by supply chain delays

News

Australian infrastructure firm Spark to be sold in US$3.72bn deal

News

China Three Gorges acquires projects totalling 411MW from Alcazar Energy

News

Trina Solar sets 210mm PERC cell efficiency record of 23.56%

News

Tongwei profits nearly treble as polysilicon, 210mm cell expansion plans take shape

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A 9MW solar farm in Northern Ireland that was developed by Elgin Energy. Image: Elgin Energy.

Solar and storage developer Elgin Energy has closed a deal with Berenberg that will see the German bank finance the development of 1.36GWp of its PV portfolio.

Once the late-stage project development phase is reached, Berenberg’s Green Energy Junior Debt Fund III will finance around 50 of Elgin’s PV projects across Ireland and the UK.

The first projects from the portfolio are expected to reach ready-to-build status by Q4 2022. The plants will be developed to energisation by Elgin through its partnerships with third parties.

“This is a step change for the Elgin Energy business in terms of the quantum of our development capital and will accelerate the deployment of a significant portion of our portfolio of utility-scale solar projects,” said Ronan Kilduff, managing director of Elgin Energy.

Elgin currently has a portfolio of solar projects in late-stage development totalling more than 3.7GW across the UK, Australia and Ireland.

The company’s recent expansion has seen it form a joint venture with Foresight Group to develop 200MW of solar in the UK, and it was also successful in Ireland’s first Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS) auction last year.

That auction saw solar exceed previous expectations, with winning solar bidders securing 796MW of capacity, or 34% of the total auction volume.

The UK, meanwhile, had 13.3GW of solar capacity installed at the end of 2020, according to trade association Solar Energy UK, which recently said capacity needs to treble to 40GW by 2030 if the country is to meet its decarbonisation goals.

Beyond that, the UK’s Climate Change Committee has said the country should transition to zero carbon electricity generation by 2035 and have 85GW of installed solar capacity by 2050 to meet its net zero target.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
Berenberg, elgin energy, ireland, project financing, uk, uk solar

Read Next

Saudi Aramco joins ACWA-led consortium developing 1.5GW PV plant

August 16, 2021
A consortium that is developing Saudi Arabia’s largest solar project has reached financial close for the plant and has secured the backing of state oil producer Saudi Aramco.

Masdar JV begins construction of 145MWac floating PV plant in Indonesia

August 4, 2021
Construction work on a 145MWac floating solar project in Indonesia has started after the joint venture (JV) behind the installation reached financial close.

Positive outlook for financing floating solar projects in Southeast Asia

July 7, 2021
The proven ability to install large-scale floating PV plants on water bodies across Southeast Asia means financing should be readily available for new projects, it was suggested during a panel discussion today.

Mainstream Renewable Power completes financing for solar-wind platform in Chile

July 2, 2021
Renewables developer Mainstream Renewable Power has achieved financial close for a solar and wind platform in Chile consisting of ten projects with a total capacity of 1.35GW.

UK’s Climate Change Committee: renewables should meet 70% of demand by 2035

June 28, 2021
The UK’s Climate Change Committee (CCC) has called for a “long-term ambition” for solar and other renewables.

UK ROUND-UP: Solar Energy UK calls for 40GW target; Utility Solar Summit highlights post-subsidy strength

June 18, 2021
In order to align with its net zero target, solar capacity in the UK needs to treble to 40GW by 2030, according to a new report from Solar Energy UK this week.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Global module capacity to boom in 2021 while Chinese polysilicon expansions to sidestep Xinjiang

News

LONGi hikes wafer prices as pricing volatility set to remain

News

Blackouts, grid failures driving US homeowner interest in rooftop solar

News

New initiative launched to help support women joining solar workforce

News

Trina Solar sets 210mm PERC cell efficiency record of 23.56%

News

Tongwei profits nearly treble as polysilicon, 210mm cell expansion plans take shape

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

The importance of product reliability and system value of a 600W+ module in achieving the lowest LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
September 2, 2021
7am (PT) | 4pm (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021