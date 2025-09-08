Elmya, Atlantica to develop 4GW of utility-scale projects in the US

Renewable energy company Elmya Energy and sustainable infrastructure company Atlantica have formed a joint venture to develop 4GW of utility-scale renewable energy projects in the US.
Elmya’s US team, in partnership with Atlantica North America, will lead development activities for the new joint venture, to be Elmantica, which will initially target greenfield renewable energy and battery storage projects across the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WECC) markets. The company plans to expand its team in 2025 to support the joint venture.
Colin Mott, head of North America for Elmya Energy USA, said: “With potential shakeup in interconnection queues creating new opportunities, as well as our advanced strategy around site selection and development, we see great opening for our targeted strategy.”
Founded in 1966 as an electrical contractor, Seville-based Elmya specialises in the design, development, construction, and operation of solar PV, storage and green hydrogen projects. Elmya has connected over 3GW of renewable energy to the grid worldwide. The company currently has more than 6GW of projects under development across Europe.