Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Elmya, Atlantica to develop 4GW of utility-scale projects in the US

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

SMA Solar poised to restart US inverter production

News

Euclid raises US$20 million to develop renewables AI platform

News

Georgia Power approves five solar PPAs with capacity of 1GW

News

Elmya, Atlantica to develop 4GW of utility-scale projects in the US

News

France awards 971MW of ground-mount solar in latest tender

News

Nextracker looks to shake up solar electrical balance of system tech with first product launch

Features, Interviews

New alert system offers PV operators safeguard against hail damage

News

Vikram Solar secures 336MW module order for Khavda Project

News

ClearGen and Davis Hill invest US$150 million in US community and commercial solar

News

Philippines auction attracts 9.4GW in renewable energy bids

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Elmya’s US team, in partnership with Atlantica North America, will lead development activities for the new joint venture named Elmantica. Image: Elmya Energy.

Renewable energy company Elmya Energy and sustainable infrastructure company Atlantica have formed a joint venture to develop 4GW of utility-scale renewable energy projects in the US. 

Elmya’s US team, in partnership with Atlantica North America, will lead development activities for the new joint venture, to be Elmantica, which will initially target greenfield renewable energy and battery storage projects across the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WECC) markets. The company plans to expand its team in 2025 to support the joint venture. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Colin Mott, head of North America for Elmya Energy USA, said: “With potential shakeup in interconnection queues creating new opportunities, as well as our advanced strategy around site selection and development, we see great opening for our targeted strategy.” 

Founded in 1966 as an electrical contractor, Seville-based Elmya specialises in the design, development, construction, and operation of solar PV, storage and green hydrogen projects. Elmya has connected over 3GW of renewable energy to the grid worldwide. The company currently has more than 6GW of projects under development across Europe.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
atlantica sustainable infrastructure, Elmantica, Elmya Energy, joint venture, pv power plants, solar pv, us

Read Next

Create-Team-and-SMA-Team-at-SMA-HQ

SMA Solar poised to restart US inverter production

September 8, 2025
German inverter manufacturer SMA Solar is to restart US manufacturing for the first time in ten years.
Image: Michael Pointner/unsplash

Euclid raises US$20 million to develop renewables AI platform

September 8, 2025
Euclid Power has raised US$20 million Series A round led by Venrock to develop AI-driven platform and services for renewables. 
Origis Energy's Tanglewood solar project in the US state of Georgia. Credit: Origis Energy

Georgia Power approves five solar PPAs with capacity of 1GW

September 8, 2025
Georgia Power has certified five new solar power purchase agreements (PPAs) within its borders, for a combined capacity of just over 1GW.
Screenshot

New alert system offers PV operators safeguard against hail damage

September 8, 2025
Vaisala has launched a new hail alert system aimed at solar operators grappling with an increasingly costly problem for PV installations.
Vikram Solar will use INR793.36 crore (US$95 million) from the IPO to build a 3,000MW solar cell and module facility.

Vikram Solar secures 336MW module order for Khavda Project

September 8, 2025
Vikram Solar has won a 336MW module supply agreement from L&T Construction for the 2.3GW Khavda solar park in Gujarat. 
davis hill development

ClearGen and Davis Hill invest US$150 million in US community and commercial solar

September 8, 2025
ClearGen has entered into a US$150 million partnership with Davis Hill to build 245MW of community and commercial solar projects in the US.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Nextracker launches new eBOS trunk connector, NX PowerMerge

News

China’s top four solar manufacturers suffer US$1.54 billion in losses in H1 2025

News

US ITC to pursue investigation on PV cell imports from India, Indonesia and Laos

News

India cuts GST on renewable energy components from 12% to 5%

News

Czech Republic warns of cybersecurity threat from Chinese solar inverters

News

Fraunhofer ISE, KAUST advance perovskite tandem cell passivation in ‘crucial step for industrialisation’

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.