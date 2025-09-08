Elmya, Atlantica to develop 4GW of utility-scale projects in the US

Elmya’s US team, in partnership with Atlantica North America, will lead development activities for the new joint venture named Elmantica. Image: Elmya Energy.

Renewable energy company Elmya Energy and sustainable infrastructure company Atlantica have formed a joint venture to develop 4GW of utility-scale renewable energy projects in the US.

Elmya’s US team, in partnership with Atlantica North America, will lead development activities for the new joint venture, to be Elmantica, which will initially target greenfield renewable energy and battery storage projects across the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WECC) markets. The company plans to expand its team in 2025 to support the joint venture.