Elsewedy Electric commissions 349MWp solar PV plant in Saudi Arabia

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Eleswedy has also received the Provisional Acceptance Certificate (PAC) for the El Saad project, developed in partnership with Jinko Solar’s subsidiary, Jinko Power and its Saudi-based subsidiary Al Ghazala Energy Company Limited, with Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) acting as the offtaker.

In addition to the PV plant, Elsewedy engineered and built a 33/132kV substation and a 600-metre overhead transmission line, incorporating advanced PV modules, inverters and power conversion systems.

Elsewedy is a solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm active in utility-scale projects across the Middle East and Africa. Among its key projects, the company delivered the 36MWp D’jermaya Solar Project in Chad, the initial phase of a 60MWp plant completed in 2023, and 130MW at the Benban project in Egypt in collaboration with EDF Renewables, finalised in 2019.