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Elsewedy Electric commissions 349MWp solar PV plant in Saudi Arabia

By Shreeyashi Ojha
March 13, 2026
Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East

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Image: Unsplash/Andreas Gücklhorn.
Located 85km east of Riyadh, the project is the company’s first utility-scale PV plant in the Gulf region. Image: Unsplash/Andreas Gücklhorn.

Egyptian manufacturing firm Elsewedy Electric has completed the 348.6MWp El Saad solar PV plant in Saudi Arabia, which has now officially entered its operations and maintenance phase. 

Located 85km east of Riyadh, the project is the company’s first utility-scale PV plant in the Gulf region. According to the company, the project was delivered well ahead of schedule, with construction completed in 16.5 months compared with the originally planned 24-month timeline. 

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Eleswedy has also received the Provisional Acceptance Certificate (PAC) for the El Saad project, developed in partnership with Jinko Solar’s subsidiary, Jinko Power and its Saudi-based subsidiary Al Ghazala Energy Company Limited, with Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) acting as the offtaker. 

In addition to the PV plant, Elsewedy engineered and built a 33/132kV substation and a 600-metre overhead transmission line, incorporating advanced PV modules, inverters and power conversion systems.

Elsewedy is a solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm active in utility-scale projects across the Middle East and Africa. Among its key projects, the company delivered the 36MWp D’jermaya Solar Project in Chad, the initial phase of a 60MWp plant completed in 2023, and 130MW at the Benban project in Egypt in collaboration with EDF Renewables, finalised in 2019.

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Elsewedy Electric, mena, middle east, pv power plants, saudi arabia, solar pv

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