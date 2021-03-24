Solar Media
Encavis revenue up 7% despite ‘average’ conditions affecting solar performance

By Jules Scully
Encavis revenue up 7% despite ‘average’ conditions affecting solar performance

Slow solar rollout exacerbating grid supply concerns, French system operator RTE warns

News

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA to focus on solar as part of global renewables push

News

UK solar activity ramps as Statkraft, EDF and Lightsource bp unveil projects

News

Solargiga Energy warns of 2020 loss as supply chain issues bite across the solar sector

News

Lightsource bp to develop 191MW of solar projects in Pennsylvania

News

Scatec eyes 12GW of renewables additions as part of US$11.7bn expansion

News

Soltage forms partnership to deploy 450MW of distributed solar in US

News

LONGi Solar takes Pakistan module orders to 500MW as country momentum builds

News

Competitive analysis of major US residential installers in 2020

Editors' Blog
Encavis’s 300MW Talayuela PV park in Spain was connected to the grid last year. Image: Solarcentury.

Encavis expects revenue from its solar parks to rebound this year following a 2020 that saw the company’s portfolio affected by “average” meteorological conditions.

While the German independent power producer (IPP) surpassed its forecasts for 2020, revenue from its solar projects declined “slightly”, but was offset by wind project performance that contributed to a 7% overall year-on-year revenue rise to €292.3 million (US$345.7 million).  

Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by around 3% to €224.8 million compared to 2019.

“The continuing expansion of the portfolio and the high degree of availability of our installations contributed to us being able to achieve our forecast targets in spite of more or less average meteorological conditions in many parts of Europe,” said Dr Christoph Husmann, Envcavis CFO.

Despite COVID-related challenges and delays, the company connected the 300MW Talayuela and 200MW La Cabrera solar parks to Spain’s grid last year, which are expected boost growth in 2021, with the IPP forecasting a 9.5% increase in revenue and 6.8% rise in EBITDA this year.

Envcavis acquires and operates solar parks and wind farms in ten European countries and has a total generation capacity of around 2.8GW. Deals last year saw the company buy 80MWp of Dutch solar assets from Baywa r.e. and acquire the remaining shares in a portfolio of 12 arrays in France.

Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis, said to realise its growth targets the company is focusing on industrial customers and their need for power purchase agreements (PPAs): “To this end, we have combined the expertise into our own PPA origination department beginning of this year.”

To further boost its knowledge of the PPA market, Encavis has invested in Pexapark, a renewables software firm that uses quantitative analysis to price, analyse, source and manage PPAs.

company results, encavis, financial results, independent power producer, ipp, largescaleeu, sfi con london, sfi2021

