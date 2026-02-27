Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Endesa commissions 131MW agriPV portfolio alongside Spanish archaeological site

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
February 27, 2026
Projects, Power Plants
Europe

Latest

Endesa commissions 131MW agriPV portfolio alongside Spanish archaeological site

News

Sunrun solar installs fall in Q4 despite 45% revenue growth

News

Daqo New Energy cuts losses and revenues in 2025 as polysilicon sector shifts

News

Philippines calls for energy storage at all large-scale renewables plants

News

Scatec begins construction on 130MW solar PV plant in Colombia as financial close reached

News

Yindjibarndi Energy Corporation launches EOI for renewable energy offtake in Western Australia’s Pilbara

News

Where next for the US solar tariff whack-a-mole game?

Features, Editors' Blog

MacLean-Fogg acquires OMCO Solar

News

EIA: US to add record 43.4GW of new utility-scale solar PV capacity in 2026

News

PV project power loss doubled in last five years – Raptor Maps

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Commercial launch of Endesa's solar PV portfolio in Spain
Endesa’s Envatios PV projects, pictured above, feature agriPV applications such as sheep grazing and beehives. Image: Endesa.

Spanish utility Endesa has started commercial operations at a 131MW solar PV portfolio in its home country.

Located in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia, the three PV plants – dubbed Envatios I, II and III – coexist with unique archaeological remains discovered during the construction phase. Excavation of the sites was carried out in parallel with the construction of the PV plants.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Some of the findings at the site, which includes centuries- and millennia-old burial sites and hut foundations, will be carried out by the Archaeological Museum of Seville.

In order to carry out both the construction of the solar PV plants and the excavation, the company used drones equipped with thermal imaging and photographic cameras to analyse the state of the work.

On top of the archaeological findings, the site will also implement agrivoltaics (agriPV) with more than 200 sheep grazing the site and also the addition of beehives, which Endesa had already used in previous solar PV projects.

All three PV plants will have PV trackers and bifacial modules installed, as well as a transformer at each site that will enable the increase of the voltage to 220kV.

With the commercial operation of these three projects, Endesa brings the total of operational PV plants in the province of Seville to 11, with four other operational PV projects across the region of Andalusia.

Moreover, in its latest financial results, the company revealed that its operational renewable energy capacity stood at 11.3GW by the end of 2025. In the next three years, the Spanish utility forecasts to add nearly 3GW of new renewable energy capacity to its portfolio.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

3 November 2026
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2027. PV ModuleTech Europe 2026 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
agriPV, agrivoltaics, andalusia, commercial launch, endesa, spain

Read Next

The 2026 Energy Storage Summit.

European power price volatility creating battery and co-location opportunities

February 24, 2026
Increased renewable energy penetration in Europe's leading clean energy markets will lead to more fluctuations in power prices.
image

FRV to hybridise Spanish PV fleet with batteries

February 23, 2026
Developer FRV is to hybridise a swathe of its Spanish PV fleet with batteries as part of a wider storage push in the country.
Delegates from Sunwafe and Tresca regarding the owner's engineering agreement for the 20GW wafer manufacturing plant

Sunwafe selects Tresca to build its 20GW ingot/wafer manufacturing facility in Spain

February 5, 2026
Sunwafe has selected Spanish engineering firm Tresca Ingenieria for the development of its 20GW ingot/wafer manufacturing facility in Spain.
image

Drone-based cleaning agent released for agrivoltaic systems

February 5, 2026
Portuguese PV cleaning specialist Chemitek Solar has launched a new solution for drone-based cleaning of agrivoltaic systems.
The Bakeoven Solar PV project from Avangrid in the US state of Oregon began commercial operations.

Avangrid commissions 269MW solar PV in Oregon

February 4, 2026
Avangrid, a subsidiary of Spanish utility Iberdrola, has reached commercial operations at two PV power plants in the US state of Oregon.
Rooftop solar installation.

New PV self-consumption installs in Spain drop to 1.1GW in 2025 – UNEF

February 2, 2026
The rate of installation of new self-consumption PV systems in Spain fell slightly last year, according to data from trade body the Spanish Photovoltaic Union (UNEF).
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

MacLean-Fogg acquires OMCO Solar

News

Octopus acquires California solar-plus-storage project as part of US$1 billion investment

News

Indian PV manufacturers downplay impact of 125% preliminary US countervailing duty

News

US clean energy finance matured in 2025 despite policy tightening, says Crux

News

Where next for the US solar tariff whack-a-mole game?

Features, Editors' Blog

EIA: US to add record 43.4GW of new utility-scale solar PV capacity in 2026

News

Upcoming Events

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain